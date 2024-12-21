🔊 Listen to this

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) stiff arms Tulane linebacker Tyler Grubbs (13) during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DJ Lagway shrugged off a couple of first-half turnovers and threw for 305 yards and a touchdown to lead Florida to a sloppy, but dominating 33-8 victory over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.

Trey Smack kicked a Gasparilla Bowl-record four field goals for the Gators (8-5), who also got a late TD run from walk-on running back Anthony Rubio, son of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, to finish the season on a four-game win streak.

Tulane (9-5), which played without starting quarterback Darian Mensah, was outgained 529 yards to 194 and didn’t score until Ty Thompson threw a TD pass in the final minute.

A true freshman who sparked Florida’s turnaround from a 3-3 start to the season, Lagway finished 22-of-35 passing with two interceptions that contributed to the Gators only leading 6-0 at halftime. Late in the game, Lagway mishandled a snap on fourth-and-1 only to have running back KD Daniels scoop up the ball and run 25 yards for a touchdown.

Rubio entered in the fourth quarter. With 449-pound defensive lineman Desmond Watson lined up in the backfield behind him, he ran for 8 yards on his first carry and eventually finished a nine-play drive with a 9-yard run that increased Florida’s lead to 33-0.

The Gators won five of seven after their disappointing start to the season, with most of the surge coming after athletic director Scott Strickin guaranteed coach Billy Napier would return in 2025. Lagway became the starting quarterback after Graham Mertz was lost to a season-ending knee injury in October.

Tulane, which lost its last three games, played without Mensah, who entered the transfer portal and decided to continue his career at Duke.

Thompson, who transferred to Tulane from Oregon in 2024, made his first college start — and possibly played his final game for the Green Wave. He also has entered the transfer portal, with the intent of finding a team that wants him to start full-time, though he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the Green Wave.

Tulane avoided a shutout when Thompson tossed a 16-yard TD pass to Mario Williams. The Green Wave quarterback finished 11 of 29 for 125 yards and three interceptions.

Lagway showed flashes of why Florida feels good about its future with him running the offense, but also made some poor decisions with the ball. His end-zone interception cost the Gators at least three points, and he also was unable to get the ball into the end zone after a 38-yard completion to Chimere Dike gave Florida a first down at the Tulane 3 early in the third quarter. Thompson’s audition for a shot at the Green Wave’s starting job did not go well. The junior generally is a better runner than passer, however he wasn’t effective doing either against the Gators.

Florida opens next season at home against LIU, while Tulane hosts Northwestern. Both teams begin Aug. 30.

Ohio 30, Jacksonville State 27 (Cure Bowl)

Parker Navarro ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth in the first half and Ohio held off Jacksonville State 30-27 on Friday in the Cure Bowl, the only bowl game featuring two conference champions.

The Mid-American Conference champion Bobcats (11-3), who won their seventh-straight game to set a school record for wins and won their sixth-straight bowl game, led 27-7 at halftime. Navarro scored on runs of 24, 8 and 7 yards before tossing an 11-yard pass to Anthony Tyus III.

The Conference USA Gamecocks (9-5) hit the upright on a field goal attempt in the second quarter and had a turnover in the red zone in the third quarter.

Despite being kept out of the end zone in the second half, Ohio chewed up more than 7 1/2 minutes for a field goal that made it 30-14. Tre Stewart then capped two long drives with short touchdown runs but the Gamecocks failed on a two-point conversion after the first TD.

The second touchdown came with 3:35 left but the Bobcats ran out the clock, thanks to 30-yard run by redshirt freshman Rickey Hunt Jr. from the Ohio 12.

Both teams played with new coaches. Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez returned for his second stint at his alma mater West Virginia and Rod Smith served as interim head coach. Ohio’s Tim Albin went to Charlotte and offensive coordinator Brian Smith was promoted to head coach.

Navarro finished 19-of-28 passing for 227 yards and an interception and kept the ball 14 times for 119 yards. Tyus ran for 123 yards on 26 attempts and Coleman Owen had 111 yards on 11 receptions.

Jacksonville State’s Tyler Huff was 21 of 33 for 363 yards with an interception and a 75-yard touchdown to Cam Vaughn, who had 10 catches for 181 yards. Jarod Bowie had four catches for 107.