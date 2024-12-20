🔊 Listen to this

At long last, Northeastern Pennsylvania’s new arena football team has a name.

Three months ahead of the beginning of the Arena Football One season, it was announced Friday morning that the new team would be named the “Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks.”

The announcement was made by Mavericks owner Matt Rowland on 98.5 KRZ’s “Rocky and Lissa” morning show, with the team’s new logo unveiled via social media later on Friday.

“We wanted a name that reflects the energy and excitement we plan to bring to the arena,” Rowland said in a release issued by Arena Football One. “The Mavericks represent a bold, fearless approach to the game, and we’re confident this team will embody that spirit on the field. We’re eager to bring a thrilling new entertainment option to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton community.”

It’ll be the first time arena football has called the region home since 2009, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Pioneers played their final season in the now-defunct AF2 league before shutting down operations.

Rowland said on KRZ that they opted to go with a brand-new name to reflect the team’s new beginnings, now a part of the newly-formed Arena Football One league.

Even still, the Mavericks’ logo features an ode to the old Pioneers team: a man bearing resemblance to the old Pioneers mascot, Pioneer Pete, riding on horseback. The team colors will be blue and red.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was the final member of Arena Football One to finalize their team name, though several teams already had names as holdovers from last year’s revival of the Arena Football League.

The new league, AF1 for short, features 12 teams split up into three divisions. The Mavericks will play in the East division, along with the Albany Firebirds, the Orlando Predators and the Nashville Kats.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Mavericks to the league,” said AF1 commissioner Jeff Fisher. “This is a vibrant community with passionate sports fans, and we know they will embrace the exciting brand of football that the Mavericks will bring to the arena. We look forward to a successful inaugural season.”

It’s been a busy couple months for both the Mavericks and the league as a whole, with AF1 releasing the season schedule back in November.

The league announced last week that it had entered into a broadcast partnership with VICE TV to broadcast select games on Sunday nights in primetime.

Our football operations team is working diligently to revise the game calendar to ensure our exciting matchups align perfectly with VICE TV’s live prime-time Sunday night slot,” Fisher said when the news was announced.

The Mavericks will have back-to-back home games to start the year: they’ll open the year against Nashville the weekend of March 14-16 and take on Orlando the following weekend.

On Nov. 25, the Mavericks hired Shawn Liotta to be the team’s first head coach. Liotta, working most recently as the head coach at Burrell High School in western Pennsylvania, has extensive experience coaching at the high school, collegiate and arena levels.

The Mavericks have also signed three players since the league’s transaction window opened:

• former Missouri State defensive lineman Ikenna Ahumibe;

• wide receiver Tim Keith, who’s spent time in the Indoor Football League and Champions Indoor Football after playing collegiately at Western Michigan and Stony Brook; and

• quarterback Fred Payton Jr., who holds the single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns records at Mercer before moving on to the Indoor Football League.

Additionally, the Mavericks have an open tryout scheduled for Jan. 4 at noon at the Misericordia University Sports Dome, with interested players invited to register at play4wb.com.