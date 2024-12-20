🔊 Listen to this

A massive fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Nanticoke Area came back to beat Wyoming Seminary 51-48 on Friday night in the only Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball game not wiped out by snowy conditions.

Nanticoke Area trailed by six heading into the final quarter but outscored the Blue Knights 21-12 to pull out the win.

Marli Donohue and Navaeh Baran had 14 points each for the Trojans, with Kate Reed adding 11 points.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ella Stambaugh led all scorers with 25 points.

COLLEGES

WRESTLING

Colonels place two at Wilkes Open

Cameron Butka (197 pounds) and Caleb Burkhart (285) each took third place in their respective weight classes at the Wilkes Open on Friday.

Misericordia University’s Aiden Hidlay took fifth place to lead the Cougars, who had five wrestlers in the field.

The annual event was open to teams from Division I, II, III as well as club and unattached wrestlers. Wyoming Seminary’s Shamus Regan won the 125-pound weight class.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia’s Beck, Field earn academic honors

Misericordia University women’s soccer standouts Julia Beck and Brenna Field have been named to the United Soccer Coaches 2024 NCAA Division III Scholar All-Region and Scholar All-America teams.

Both players were named first-team USC Scholar All-Region IV. Beck was named USC first-team Scholar All-America while Field was a third-team selection.

Beck was named MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Year and led the Cougars to their fourth straight MAC Freedom title, while Field was the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Year and was the MVP of the MAC Freedom championships.

The Cougars finished the year 19-2-2 and was ranked seventh in the nation after advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

H.S. Girls Basketball

Nanticoke Area 51, Wyoming Seminary 48

NANTICOKE AREA (51) — Natalee Atkins 1 0-0 3, Caitlyn Majiros 2 1-1 5, Kate Reed 3 2-2 11, Marli Donahue 5 0-0 14, Navaeh Baran 3 8-11 14, Haley Verazin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 11-14 51.

WYO. SEMINARY (48) — Stella Ruiz 1 2-2 5, Maddy Marinello 0 0-0 0, Ella Stambaugh 9 4-6 25, Ellie Kersey 4 4-8 14, Clare Griffin 1 2-4 4, Maya Gross 0 0-0 0, Sydney Pane 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-20 48.

Nanticoke Area`12`8`10`21 — 51

Wyo. Seminary`8`13`15`12 — 48

Three-point goals: NAN 8 (Donahue 4, Reed 3, Atkins), SEM 6 (Stambaugh 3, Kersey 2, Ruiz).