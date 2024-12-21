🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jeremiyah Love tied the Notre Dame record with a 98-yard touchdown run, Riley Leonard added two more scores and the Fighting Irish shut down the highest-scoring team in the College Football Playoff, overwhelming Indiana 27-17 on Friday night.

The seventh-seeded Fighting Irish (12-1) won their 11th straight — and their first playoff victory. They’ll face second-seeded Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman got the biggest win of his three-year career by extending his Irish record to 12 victories over ranked teams in three seasons.

“There’s no place like Notre Dame,” Leonard said. “This is why you come here, this is why I came here — to play for a championship.”

Tenth-seeded Indiana (11-2) completed a magical season by finishing with its second fewest points this season on a cold, brisk night in the first CFP game ever played on a campus site. Both of the Hoosiers’ losses came to top-five opponents. Indiana set a single-season school record for wins but still hasn’t won at Notre Dame since 1898.

Notre Dame took control on its third offensive play when Love scooted around the right side of Indiana’s defense, eluded one tackle and sprinted down the sideline to make it 7-0. He matched Josh Adams’ longest run in school history, set in 2015 against Wake Forest. It was also the longest run in CFP history.

“It’s all about finding a way to get another week,” Freeman said. “It wasn’t easy. But we’re going to enjoy this one and we’ll get another one.”

Love finished with eight carries for 108 yards despite appearing to reinjure his left knee later in the first half.

Indiana never recovered after Notre Dame made it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Leonard’s 1-yard TD run late in the fourth gave him 15 this season to break Notre Dame’s season record by a quarterback.

Indiana scored both of its touchdowns in the final 1:27.

Notre Dame made it 14-0 on Leonard’s 5-yard TD pass to Jayden Thomas early in the second quarter. The Irish settled for three more field goals, and the defense took care of the rest — allowing just one field goal.

Leonard was 23 of 32 with 201 yards and one interception. Notre Dame receiver Jordan Faison caught seven passes for 89 yards.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke turned in another poor game against a top defense, finishing 20 of 33 with 215 yards, with two TDs and one interception and the Hoosiers rushed for just 63 yards.

“They took it to us,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “They won, they deserve to win. We didn’t play our best game, but they had a lot to do with that tonight.”

Takeaways

Indiana: The Hoosiers trailed fewer minutes than any other FBS team this season entering the playoffs and had the highest-scoring team in the playoffs. They didn’t do either Friday night against a stout Irish defense that rattled Rourke early.

Notre Dame: The Irish have relied on the running game and defense all season — and it was that combination that gave Notre Dame the first playoff win in school history. They may need more out of their passing game to win their first national championship since 1988.

Up next

Indiana: Will spend a busy offseason trying to replicate what they built in Year 1 under coach Curt Cignetti.

Notre Dame: Plays Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.