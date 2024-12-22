🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins set a new season-high in goals on Saturday night, with seven different goal-scorers coming together in an offensive barrage to beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 7-2.

The Penguins had previously scored six goals in a game three different times this season, including the season opener, but Saturday’s win marked the first time this year that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored seven goals in one game.

The seven goals came on 30 Penguins shots on goal, with the Phantoms actually edging out the Pens by one shot, 31-30.

Emil Bemström got the scoring started with his 10th goal of the year, giving the Pens a 1-0 lead over Lehigh Valley midway through the first period. The goal was assisted by Ville Koivunen and Boris Katchouk.

Tristan Broz made it a 2-0 game a few minutes later, and that margin held up into the first intermission.

Katchouk added to his team lead in goals to start the second period, finding the back of the net for the 12th time this year to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley would stop the bleeding a bit with a goal just under a minute after Katchouk’s score, but Marc Johnstone and Corey Andonovski would add goals to make it a 5-1 Penguins lead after two periods.

Avery Hayes and Koivunen would add the team’s final two scores in the third period, with the Phantoms adding one more goal early in the period from Brendan Furry.

Three different Penguins finished the night with two assists each: Bemstrom, Katchouk and Joona Koppanen.

Joel Blomqvist earned the win in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, allowing just the two goals and making 29 saves over his 60 minutes in goal.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton improved to 15-8-1 with the win, while Lehigh Valley dropped to 12-11-4.

The Penguins will be back in action on Sunday afternoon, taking a road trip to Hershey to take on the Bears with a 5 p.m. puck drop.

The Pens will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, for another matchup with the Phantoms.