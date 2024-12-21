🔊 Listen to this

Two of Division 1’s top teams went right down to the wire, but Pittston Area held on for a 61-59 win over Wilkes-Barre Area on Saturday.

Lucas Lopresto and Silvio Giardina each scored 16 points for the Patriots, and combined for 12 of Pittston Area’s 20 fourth quarter points. Matt Walter added 14 for the Patriots.

Mike Keating had 21 points for Wilkes-Barre Area, leading all scorers. David Jannuzzi added 18 points.

Hazleton Area 53, Crestwood 50

Luis Guzman led the way with 14 points as Hazleton Area took down Crestwood in a close game.

Angel Saladin added 10 points for the Cougars.

Ryan Sechleer led Crestwood with 12 points, and Connor Wagaman chipped in 10 points.

Holy Redeemer 49, MMI Prep 24

Evan Licari and Brayden Sock scored 10 points each for the Royals in a win over MMI Prep.

David Popson added nine points for Redeemer.

Jandel Figueroa was the leading scorer for MMI Prep with nine points.

Wyoming Valley West 56, Nanticoke Area 27

Lemar Weatherspoon knocked down six three-pointers and led all scorers with 22 points in a win for the Spartans.

Caden Sabb added seven points for Wyoming Valley West.

Mathias Mitchell led Nanticoke Area with 13 points.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 54, Tunkhannock 31

Three Mountaineers scored in double figures in a win over Tunkhannock.

Odessa Kanton and Brianna Casey had 14 points each for Dallas, with Mia DelGaudio chipping in 12.

Erin Van Ness led the Tigers with 13 points.

Central Columbia 52, Berwick 27

The Bulldogs were overwhelmed in a non-league clash with Central Columbia.

Quinlan Blake led Central Columbia with 18 points.

Abby Calarco was Berwick’s high scorer with 11 points.

H.S. Boys Basketball

Pittston Area 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 59

PITTSTON AREA (61) — Silvio Giardina 7 1-4 16, Aidan Clarke 0 0-0 0, Lucas Lopresto 5 5-8 16, Matt Walter 6 2-3 14, Paul Jordan McGarry 2 1-2 6, Aiden Lynn 3 3-6 9. Totals 23 12-23 61.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (59) — Nahsiem Ford 1 0-0 3, Quran Brooks 0 0-0 0, David Jannuzzi 6 5-6 18, Jordan Valentin 0 0-0 0, Mike Keating 6 8-9 21, Reylie Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Jacob Johnson 2 0-0 5, Achilles Fuentes 2 0-0 5, Jordany Rodriguez 2 1-3 5, Donte Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-18 59.

Pittston Area`13`17`11`20 — 61

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`13`15`19 — 59

Three-point goals: PA 3 (Giardina, Lopresto, McGarry), WBA 5 (Ford, Jannuzzi, Keating, Johnson, A. Fuentes).

Hazleton Area 53, Crestwood 50

HAZLETON AREA (53) — Franklin Ritz 0 0-0 0, Dylan Stish 1 2-2 4, Angel Saladin 4 2-2 10, Estarling Melenciano 2 0-0 4, Yohansel Moran 3 0-0 6, Ryan Staffin 3 2-2 9, Luis Guzman 5 2-2 14, Gavin Perkosky 1 0-0 3, Mike Smith 0 0-0 0, Eric Perez 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 9-9 53.

CRESTWOOD (50) — Ryan Sechleer 3 6-8 12, Jacob Feisel 4 0-1 8, Gio Barna 2 1-1 5, Connor Wagaman 3 2-2 10, Jack Rogers 0 0-0 0, Brady Grevera 0 0-2 0, Ayden Agapito 3 2-2 8, Kell Edwards 1 4-4 7. Totals 16 15-20 50.

Hazleton Area`17`10`11`15 — 53

Crestwood`12`9`14`15 — 50

Three-point goals: HAZ 4 (Guzman 2, Staffin, Perkosky), CRE 3 (Wagaman 2, Edwards).

Holy Redeemer 49, MMI Prep 24

HOLY REDEEMER (49) — Cody Quaglia 1 0-0 3, Christian Oquendo 1 0-0 2, Logan Sekol 1 0-0 3, Kyaire McLean 0 0-0 0, Evan Licari 3 2-6 10, Jack Hurst 2 0-0 4, Logan Shrader 2 2-2 6, Brayden Sock 4 2-3 10, Quran Drayton 1 0-0 2, Matthew Stilip 0 0-0 0, David Popson 4 1-4 9. Totals 19 7-15 49.

MMI PREP (24) — Nate Kringe 1 0-0 3, Jandel Figueroa 4 0-0 9, Nick Pantages 3 2-4 8, Aiden Hosier 0 0-0 0, Ben Gombeda 0 0-0 0, Sharan Parikh 0 0-0 0, Jozef Dovicak 1 0-0 2, Adam Frask 0 0-0 0, Hayden Schwabe 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 4-6 24.

Holy Redeemer`14`13`11`11 — 49

MMI Prep`7`6`9`2 — 24

Three-point goals: HR 4 (Licari 2, Sekol, Quaglia), MMI 2 (Kringe, Figueroa).

Wyoming Valley West 56, Nanticoke Area 27

NANTICOKE AREA (27) — RJ Brogan 1 3-4 5, Mark Welch 0 2-5 2, Ethan Ball 0 1-4 1, Reagan Jackson 0 0-0 0, Shane Pearson 2 0-0 4, Louden Mullery 0 0-0 0, Seth Piontkowski 0 0-0 0, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 1 0-0 2, Nemecio Sosa 0 0-0 0, Mathias Mitchell 5 3-3 13. Totals 9 9-16 27.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (56) — Jaden Estrada 0 0-0 0, Jacob Stevens 2 0-0 6, Navion Terry 2 0-0 4, Lemar Weatherspoon 8 0-0 22, Kaden Dittus 2 0-0 6, Camrin Shovlin 2 1-2 6, D’evonte Rivers 1 0-0 3, Caden Sabb 3 1-1 7, Cole Wallace 1 0-0 2, Jaycion Collins 0 0-2 0, Kamau Ingram 0 0-0 0, Ethan Benson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 2-5 56.

Nanticoke Area`5`5`8`9 — 27

Wyo. Valley West`12`7`25`12 — 56

Three-point goals: NAN 0, WVW 12 (Weatherspoon 6, Stevens 2, Dittus 2, Shovlin, Rivers, Sabb).

H.S. Girls Basketball

Central Columbia 52, Berwick 27

BERWICK (27) — Abby Calarco 4 3-7 11, Addy Zanoline 0 1-2 1, Lily Nespoli 1 0-0 3, Carly Post 1 5-6 7, Yari Rivas 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Zakrewsky 1 0-0 3, Grace Robbins 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 9-15 27.

C. COLUMBIA (52) — Haley Bull 4 0-0 9, Quinlan Blake 6 4-4 18, Abbey Welkom 3 1-2 8, Jude Flick 1 2-4 4, Jada Tucker 2 0-0 4, Reese Hons 0 1-2 1, Erin Prezioso 1 0-0 3, Hazel Hiller 1 0-0 2, Brianna Kishbaugh 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-12 52.

Berwick`8`4`12`3 — 27

C. Columbia`8`7`15`22 — 52

Three-point goals: BER 2 (Nespoli, Zakrewsky), CC 6 (Blake 2, Bull, Welkom, Prezioso, Kishbaugh).

Dallas 54, Tunkhannock 31

TUNKHANNOCK (54) — Aliyah Faux 1 0-2 3, Elizabeth Moore 1 1-2 3, Olivia Williams 2 0-0 5, Mackenzie Gregory 2 1-2 6, Erin Van Ness 4 4-5 13, Sarah Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Laurianna Alston 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 7-13 31.

DALLAS (54) — Izzy Evans 2 1-3 5, Caitlyn Mizzer 3 1-2 7, Mia DelGaudio 5 1-2 12, Zoey Sutsko 0 0-0 0, Peyton Strobel 0 0-0 0, Riley Samanas 0 0-2 0, Malaysia Shaw 1 0-0 2, Odessa Kanton 6 1-2 14, Lacey Youngblood 0 0-0 0, Lucy Brunn 0 0-0 0, Brianna Casey 3 6-9 14, Alyssa Traver 0 0-0 0, Ava Knorr 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-20 54.

Dallas`2`18`21`13 — 54

Tunkhannock`8`10`9`4 — 31

Three-point goals: TUN 4 (Faux, Williams, Gregory, E. Van Ness), DAL 4 (Casey, DelGaudio, Kanton)