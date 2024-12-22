🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area continues to show the ability to win close boys basketball games.

Luke Kopetchny scored 27 points and Lukas Burakiewicz added 22 Thursday night to lead the Warriors to a 61-56 victory over Berwick in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 opener.

Wyoming Area ran its winning streak to three straight overall. Every win in its 4-2 start has come by eight points or less.

The Warriors built a 10-point lead through three quarters, then held on from there.

Burakiewicz hit two 3-pointers while scoring eight in the first quarter as Wyoming Area took a 15-12 lead.

Kopetchny had 16 points over the middle quarters. He had nine and Burakiewicz added eight during the third quarter when the Warriors expanded 32-30 halftime lead to 53-43.

Wyoming Area made only two field goals and was just 4-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter, but had built enough of a cushion to turn back Berwick.

Billy Hanson scored 16 points and Kaden Hickman added 15 for the Bulldogs (1-5)