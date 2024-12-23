🔊 Listen to this

The Hazleton Area girls basketball team ran away from Crestwood in the second half, doubling up the Comets after halftime to win 73-46 in a game postponed from last Friday night.

The Cougars outscored Crestwood 38-19 in the second half. Kaitlyn Bindas led all scorers with 24 points, Alexis Reimold added 18 and Sophia Benyo finished with 17 points.

Charlie Hiller led Crestwood with 14 points, while Jackie Gallagher finished with 11 points.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 69, Tunkhannock 54

Two Warriors scored over 20 points each in Wyoming Area’s win over Tunkhannock.

Lukas Burakiewicz led all scorers with 26 points, and Luke Kopetchny added 21 for the Warriors.

Jayden Ransom was the high scorer for Tunkhannock with 11 points.

Lake-Lehman 50, Hanover Area 41

Spencer Smith had 15 points to lead a trio of Black Knights in double figures in a win over Hanover Area.

Ben Dowling and Hunter Palka chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Hanover Area’s Noah Dewey led all scorers with 16 points.

Mid Valley 59, Wyoming Valley West 38

Wyoming Valley West’s offense had trouble getting going in a non-league loss to Mid Valley.

Kaleik Cook led Mid Valley with 16 points.

Navion Terry had 11 points and Lemar Weatherspoon scored 10 for Valley West.

Central Dauphin 76, Wilkes-Barre Area 47

The Wolfpack couldn’t catch up to District 3’s Central Dauphin, falling on the road in a non-league game.

Wayne Fletcher III led Central Dauphin with 24 points.

Mike Keating had 14 points to lead Wilkes-Barre Area.

H.S. Boys Basketball

Wyoming Area 69, Tunkhannock 54

WYOMING AREA (69) — Shane Pepe 1 0-0 3, Anthony DeLucca 2 0-0 5, Lukas Burakiewicz 11 2-4 26, Luke Kopetchny 10 1-1 21, Michael Janosky 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0-0 0, Drew Keating 2 1-2 5, Mitchell Rusinchak 1 0-0 3, Bruno Pizzano 1 0-0 2, Jacob Morgan 0 1-2 1, Aiden Walsh 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 5-9 69.

TUNKHANNOCK (54) — Colin Gregory 1 0-0 3, Jayden Ransom 4 1-2 11, Andrew Lupinski 2 0-0 4, Ian Burke 0 0-0 0, Bode Lukasavage 4 0-0 10, Austin Werkheiser 1 0-0 2, Paul Poepperling 2 0-0 4, Elijah Faux 1 2-2 5, Luke Chilson 0 0-0 0, Mahki Mickels 3 0-0 6, Caden Newswanger 2 5-6 9. Totals 19 8-10 54.

Wyoming Area`14`20`19`16 — 69

Tunkhannock`9`16`12`17 — 54

Three-point goals: WA 6 (Burakiewicz 2, Pepe, DeLucca, Rusinchak, Walsh), TUN 6 (Ransom 2, Lukasavage 2, Gregory, Faux).

Lake-Lehman 50, Hanover Area 41

LAKE-LEHMAN (50) — Alex Smith 1 2-2 5, Hunter Palka 4 0-0 10, Spencer Smith 6 0-6 15, Hayden Evans 3 0-0 6, Ben Dowling 5 1-2 11, Jake Evans 1 0-0 3, Logan Smith 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-10 50.

HANOVER AREA (41) — Josh Rivera 0 0-0 0, Andrew Kistner 2 0-0 6, Kairi Craft 3 0-0 6, Jayden Coleman 1 0-0 2, Noah Sabecky 1 0-0 3, Gernard Williams 3 0-0 7, Ben Kolbicka 0 1-2 1, Noah Dewey 7 2-7 16. Totals 17 3-9 41.

Lake-Lehman`15`12`13`10 — 50

Hanover Area`9`9`14`9 — 41

Three-point goals: LL 7 (S. Smith 3, Palka 2, A. Smith, J. Evans), HAN 4 (Kistner 2, Sabecky, Williams).

Mid Valley 59, Wyoming Valley West 38

MID VALLEY (59) — Demaja Dunston 5 2-3 14, Landon Pratt 4 4-6 12, Jakob Lesher 4 1-2 10, Jeremy Cali 2 2-2 7, Richard Lupcho 0 0-0 0, Kaleik Cook 5 6-8 16. Totals 20 15-21 59.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (38) — Jaden Estrada 1 2-4 4, Jacob Stevens 2 3-4 7, Navion Terry 5 1-1 11, Lemar Weatherspoon 5 0-0 10, Kaden Dittus 0 0-0 0, Camrin Shovlin 1 0-0 2, D’evonte Rivers 1 0-0 2, Caden Sabb 1 0-0 2, Cole Wallace 0 0-0 0, Nathan Woods 0 0-0 0, Jaycion Collins 0 0-0 0, Kamau Ingram 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-9 38.

Mid Valley`16`19`14`10 — 59

Wyo. Valley West`6`4`14`14 — 38

Three-point goals: MV 4 (Dunston 2, Lesher, Cali), WVW 0.

Central Dauphin 76, Wilkes-Barre Area 47

WILKES-BARRE AREA (47) — Nahsiem Ford 4 0-0 9, Quran Brooks 0 0-0 0, David Jannuzzi 3 0-0 6, Mike Keating 6 1-2 14, Reylie Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Yosvin Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Jacob Johnson 2 0-0 6, Achilles Fuentes 0 2-2 2, Jordany Rodriguez 2 2-2 6, Robert Fuentes 1 0-0 2, Donte Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-6 47.

CENTRAL DAUPHIN (76) — Jelani Easter 7 2-5 16, Wayne Fletcher III 10 1-2 24, Kyle Sucheski 0 0-0 0, Jayson Davenport 0 2-2 2, Khalil Roberts 1 0-0 2, Shakur Starling 4 1-3 10, Syeer Starling 0 0-0 0, Richard Chase 3 2-2 9, Adonis Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Johnny Shiery 1 0-0 2, Sion Brown 4 0-0 8, Kameron Devan 0 0-0 0, Alex Box 0 1-2 1. Totals 31 9-16 76.

Wilkes-Barre Area`10`12`9`16 — 47

Central Dauphin`21`18`28`9 — 76

Three-point goals: WBA 4 (Johnson 2, Keating, Ford), CD 5 (Fletcher 3, Sh. Starling, Chase).

