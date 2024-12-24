🔊 Listen to this

AP Basketball Writer

Eds: UPDATES: updates with new lede.

Sabrina Ionescu was thrilled to be part of Unrivaled — the new 3-on-3 league.

The Liberty star guard who helped New York win the first championship in franchise history earlier this year signed a historic agreement on Monday with the league. She’ll join the Phantom BC that made a trade Saturday night to acquire Natasha Cloud.

“It was a huge decision getting me to play or not,” Ionescu said in a phone interview Monday night. “I weighed out all my options and decided to do what’s best for me and my career. Being able to take part in a league that is the first of its kind with a historic deal and be on the ownership side of it is important for me.”

Ionescu said the league gave her some flexibility in her schedule if she needs to step away for a day or two. The NBA All-Star Game is on Feb. 16, which is in the middle of the Unrivaled season. The league has no team games during the NBA All-Star weekend. There’s discussions of her potentially competing in another 3-point contest with Stephen Curry.

“I have certain dates that I have to be gone for. They were very accommodating with things I already accepted and have to be gone for before I committed to the league,” Ionescu said.

Ionescu will also be playing with Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey, Katie Lou Samuelson and Satou Sabally. Ionescu was teammates with Sabally at Oregon.

“I’m really excited being able to play with her and knowing we’ve wanted to play with each other for a long time since we departed from Oregon,” Ionescu said.

The 27-year-old Ionescu is recovering from a procedure she had earlier this month on her right thumb to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament. She’s not cleared yet, but is on target to be able to play at the start of the Unrivaled season.

“I should be cleared and ready to go and be able to be there and be a part of it,” Ionescu said. “The first year was something I wanted to experience and have ownership is a big part in that as well.”

Ionescu said she hurt the thumb in the final 90 seconds of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, but there was no way she was going to miss the decisive Finals game which New York won. She went 1 for 19 in the deciding Game 5 against Minnesota but found other ways to help the team win, with eight assists and seven rebounds.

“I didn’t know the severity of my injury when I did it. I didn’t care to know and wanted to do whatever I could to play and try to do the best I can for us to win,” she said. “Thankfully I was able to do everything beside shooting which now makes a lot of sense since I couldn’t grip a basketball.”

Ionescu took a few weeks to see if the injury would heal on its own after the season was over. She got a few opinions from doctors before deciding that surgery was the best option.

This is the first time that Ionescu is taking part in an offseason league.

“I’m excited. Obviously it’s a great opportunity to be able to play and continue to refine my game in the offseason,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to compete against the best players in the league that are now in Unrivaled.”

It has been a busy year for the former Oregon great, who also got married and earned an Olympic gold medal.

“It’s been amazing. When I sit back and think about everything that happened this year, it puts a lot in perspective when things aren’t going as well,” she said. “I’ve had those years where everything was going wrong and then to have a year like this where you stop and smell the roses and everything you prayed and wished for happens.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball