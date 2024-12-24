🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area senior running back Lidge Kellum has been selected as one of 55 winners of the 2024 Mini Max High School Award for the state of Pennsylvania.

The players selected by the Maxwell Football Club were nominated by their coaches throughout the 2024 season and were evaluated based on criteria that includes football performance, academics and community service.

Kellum led the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 in rushing with 2,297 yards and rushing touchdowns with 31. He also caught six passes for 58 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

Three players from the Lackawanna Conference were also honored — Abington Heights receiver/defensive back Shawn Theodore, Riverside tight end/linebacker Richie Kostoff and Scranton Prep quarterback Louis Paris.

The Maxwell Football Club will select one player from Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey as the Player of the Year for each state. These will be announced at the annual Mini-Maxwell Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, at the Drexelbrook Catering and Event Center in Drexel Hill.

The winner of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware Player of the Year awards will be the candidates for the club’s 38th Jim Henry Award as the Outstanding Player in the region. The winner of the Jim Henry Award will also be announced at the Mini-Max Awards.