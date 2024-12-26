🔊 Listen to this

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid popped up from a pregame fall and scored 27 points with nine rebounds, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range and sinking a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to turn back Boston’s final rally and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-114 victory on Wednesday.

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and 12 assists. He scored 13 in the fourth quarter, including a quick-trigger layup to open a seven-point lead with about a minute left after the Sixers inbounded the ball with 1.1 seconds on the shot clock. Caleb Martin scored 23, hitting 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 with 15 rebounds for Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 23 and Derrick White had 21. Boston wore red socks and leggings with their green jerseys for an extra dose of Christmas spirit.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed all but nine games this season with injuries, did not return for the second half. The team said he had an ankle injury.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 16 points, 52-36, in the third quarter – their largest deficit at home this season.

The Sixers visit Utah on Saturday in the second game of a six-game road trip.

Boston hosts Indiana on Friday and Sunday.

Embiid shakes off pregame fall

Embiid fell to the parquet during warmups before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics but remained in the starting lineup for the Christmas Day matchup.

Embiid was shooting near the sideline about 45 minutes before tipoff and appeared to get caught up in a security rope separating the players from the fans sitting courtside. The 2023 NBA MVP grabbed his right ankle and remained on the court for a minute before walking off to the locker room.

When the Sixers returned to the court for a separate shooting session a few minutes before the tipoff, Embiid was late to join them. He eventually did come out and warmed up as usual, then was announced as a member of Philadelphia’s starting lineup.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season — far below his career averages. He has missed all but nine games due to left knee soreness, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

Embiid wore a mask while playing in just his third game since the sinus fracture. He was ejected from his previous game, on Monday against San Antonio, after picking up his second technical foul in the second quarter for arguing with referee Jenna Schroeder.