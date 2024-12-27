🔊 Listen to this

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo fouls Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, not pictured, during the first half Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyler Herro hit a 19-foot jumper with 0.5 seconds left Thursday night to give the Miami Heat an 89-88 win over the Orlando Magic.

Jalen Suggs, who scored 29 points for the Magic, missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

Herro finished with 20 points to help the Heat come back from an early 17-point deficit and avenge a loss to the Magic last Friday in which they squandered a 22-point fourth-quarter lead.

Alec Burks scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Miami, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 15 points.

Tristan da Silva had 18 points and six rebounds for the Magic.

Takeaways

Heat: Playing a third straight game without Jimmy Butler, and five days after squandering a 25-point lead in Orlando, the Heat shot 15 for 30 on 3-pointers and made six in the fourth quarter.

Magic: In the third of five straight home games, the Magic managed only 88 points after scoring 31 in the first quarter. They shot 5 for 29 from 3-point range, staying at the bottom of the NBA in that category.

Key moment

A tip-in by Goga Bitadze regained a one-point lead for the Magic with 4.9 seconds left, but they left just enough time for Herro to dribble to an open spot and hit the game-winning shot.

Key stat

The Heat fell behind 14-0 by committing five turnovers and missing their first five shots. But the Magic finished the game with 23 turnovers, including nine in the fourth quarter, to Miami’s 21.

Thunder 120, Pacers 114

INDIANAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied his career high with 45 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit 15 of 22 shots and all 11 free throws in Oklahoma City’s ninth consecutive victory.

Jalen Williams scored 20 points and Isaiah Hartenstein had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder.

Andrew Nembhard scored 23 points and Pascal Siakam added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Bennedict Mathurin finished with 18 points and Myles Turner had 11 rebounds.

After Tyrese Haliburton scored to give the Pacers a 107-103 lead, the Thunder answered with an 8-0 run to go ahead 111-107 with 1:39 remaining.

The Pacers led by 15 in the first half before settling for a 61-53 halftime lead. They were ahead 84-83 after three quarters on Jarace Walker’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in the period.

Gilgeous-Alexander was the difference in a back-and-forth game. There were 11 lead changes but the Thunder didn’t lead until the third quarter. Oklahoma City was without defensive ace Alex Caruso, who strained his left hip in Monday’s victory over Washington.

Indiana couldn’t overcome an off-night by Haliburton, who had just four points. Obi Toppin sprained his left ankle in the first quarter. He returned for four minutes in the second quarter but didn’t play in the second half.

Wizards 113, Hornets 110

WASHINGTON — Jordan Poole’s 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds remaining lifted the Washington Wizards to a victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

In a matchup of two of the league’s worst teams, the Wizards (5-23) beat Charlotte (7-23) for the second straight week. Washington blew a 21-point second-quarter lead but ultimately prevailed in a back-and-forth final minute.

The Hornets led by one and had Josh Green at the line with 38.3 seconds left. Green missed both free throws, and a tip-in by Wizards rookie Alex Sarr put Washington up 109-108 with 14.8 seconds remaining.

Charlotte took the lead back when Mark Williams dunked home an alley-oop pass from LaMelo Ball with 12.3 seconds to play, but after a Washington timeout, Poole made a step-back 3 from near the top of the key.

Brandon Miller missed a 3 at the other end for Charlotte, and Ball’s desperate attempt at a putback was unsuccessful. Justin Champagnie made a free throw with 1.6 seconds left for the Wizards to complete the scoring.

The Hornets lost for the 14th time in 15 games.

Poole finished with 25 points and Bilal Coulibaly had 20 for the Wizards.

Ball scored 31 for the Hornets.