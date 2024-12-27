🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s Lidge Kellum (2) follows a block by linemen Chase DeSanto (57) during the District 2 Class 3A championship game against Scranton Prep. Kellum and DeSanto were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Class 3A team on Friday.

Wyoming Area running back Lidge Kellum and offensive lineman Chase DeSanto were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Class 3A team on Friday.

The two Wyoming Area seniors were the only Wyoming Valley Conference players selected. The Lackawanna Conference landed six players on the team. A former WVC standout now at Danville was also chosen.

The Class 5A, 3A and A teams were announced Friday. All-state teams in Class 6A, 4A and 2A will be released on Saturday.

Kellum became a first-year starter, replacing former all-state selection Aaron Crossley. He led the entire WVC in rushing and his 2,297 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns paced PIAA District 2. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He ran for a career-high 337 yards in a Week 2 victory over Dallas and topped 100 yards in all but one game.

Kellum is being actively recruited as a Division I FBS preferred walk-on and a Division I or Division II scholarship player.

DeSanto recently signed with Division I FCS Sacred Heart on a full scholarship. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder recorded 26 pancakes blocks and didn’t allow a sack. He led an offensive line that produced 4,734 total yards and 63 touchdowns as Wyoming Area finished the highest scoring team in PIAA District 2.

Joining Kellum at running back were a pair of LFC standouts — Mid Valley senior Jakob Lesher and Western Wayne senior Josh Vinton — and former Berwick player Bo Sheptock, a senior who transferred to Danville after his sophomore season.

Lesher rushed for 1,813 yards and 24 TDs on his way to becoming Mid Valley’s all-time leading rusher. Vinton ran for 2,277 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. Sheptock rushed for 2,054 yards and 34 touchdowns. He previously earned all-state honors as a defensive back while at Berwick and Danville.

Scranton Prep senior quarterback Louis Paris was selected as an offensive athlete. He rushed for 1,182 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 1,371 yards and 12 TDs.

The LFC seniors were selected on the defensive side of the ball — Scranton Prep defensive back Will McPartland and linebacker Reese Tanner and Western Wayne defensive back Sean Owens.

McPartland had 110 tackles and two interceptions. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards. Tanner had 158 tackles, including 14 for losses. Owens finished with 103 tackles and nine interceptions.

Northwestern Lehigh senior running back Eli Zimmerman was chosen the Player of the Year after rushing for a school-record 2,665 yards and 27 touchdowns. Northwestern Lehigh’s Josh Snyder was picked Coach of the Year as he led his team to the state championship.

CLASS A

The WVC has no Class A teams. The LFC’s Lackawanna Trail landed four players on the all-state squad.

Junior running back Isaac Ryon and junior lineman Lucas Evans were offensive selections. Senior linebacker Demetrius Douglas and senior defensive back Max Kimmel were also chosen.

Muncy senior running back Austin Johnson was the Player of the Year. Port Allegany’s Justin Bienkowski was the Coach of the Year. His team finished as the state runner-up.