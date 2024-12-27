🔊 Listen to this

The Crestwood boys basketball team held on through a hard-fought fourth quarter to win their McGrane Tournament opener, holding off Holy Redeemer 44-41 on Friday night.

Ryan Sechleer led the Comets with 14 points, and Ayden Agapito finished with 13 points.

David Popson and Brayden Sock had nine points each for Holy Redeemer.

Hanover Area 48, Lake-Lehman 33

Noah Dewey’s 15 points led Hanover Area to a win in the McGrane Tournament.

Hunter Palka led Lake-Lehman with 10 points in the loss.

Berwick 40, Nanticoke Area 36

The Bulldogs mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to knock off Nanticoke Area.

Kaden Hickman had 11 points for Berwick, who outscored the Trojans 16-8 in the final quarter.

Mathias Mitchell was the leading scorer for Nanticoke Area with a game-high 14 points.

Northwest 50, Pittston Area 48

In an opening round game of the Marseco Tournament, the Rangers got revenge for a loss earlier in the year by beating Pittston Area.

Ryan Miner had 16 points and Josh Miner added 12 for Northwest.

Silvio Giardina led the Patriots with 17 points.

Old Forge 60, Wyoming Area 46

Cameron Parker’s 21 points led a trio of Old Forge scorers in double figures in their Marseco Tournament opening round win.

Logan Fanning added 13 points and DJ Fox finished with 10.

Luke Kopetchny had 22 points for Wyoming Area.

Woodson (Va.) 68, Wilkes-Barre Area 55

The Wolfpack fell to Virginia-based Woodson High School in the William Allen Tournament.

Theo Burke led Woodson with 18 points,

Wilkes-Barre Area’s David Jannuzzi was the game’s high scorer, with 20 points. Mike Keating added 15 for the Wolfpack.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 52, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

Daniella Ranieli led all scorers with 26 points as the Patriots beat Wilkes-Barre Area.

Lili Hintze added 11 points for Pittston Area, knocking down three triples.

Jaida Underwood had 19 points to lead Wilkes-Barre Area.

Hazleton Area 67, Redbank Valley 41

Kaitlyn Bindas scored 20 points to lead the Cougars past Redbank Valley.

Alexis Reimold added nine points for Hazleton Area, who had 11 different players score in the win. The Cougars will play the winner of Marion Center and Punxsutawney on Saturday.

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Lake-Lehman 49

Lake-Lehman fought to the wire but came up a bucket short against Allentown Central Catholic.

Milly Wolf led the Vikings with 23 points.

Ella Wilson was the high scorer for Lake-Lehman with 21 points. Kinley Purdy and Olivia Oliver chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Shaker (N.Y.) 56, Holy Redeemer 53

The Royals came up just short in a clash with Shaker High School from New York.

McKenzie Chimock led Holy Redeemer with 19 points, and Megan Albrecht added 12 points.

Central Columbia 62, Northwest 31

Quinlan Blake went off for 25 points to lead Central Columbia to victory.

Ava Ruckle had nine points for Northwest.

H.S. Boys Basketball

Crestwood 44, Holy Redeemer 41

CRESTWOOD (44) — Ryan Sechleer 5 1-2 14, Jacob Feisel 0 2-2 2, Gio Barna 1 1-2 3, Connor Wagaman 1 0-2 2, Cameron Scotti 0 0-0 0, Brady Grevera 2 0-0 6, Ayden Agapito 5 3-4 13, Kell Edwards 1 1-2 4, Tommy Biscotti 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-14 44.

HOLY REDEEMER (41) — Cody Quaglia 2 0-0 5, Kyaire McLean 1 0-0 3, Evan Licari 3 0-0 8, Jack Hurst 2 0-0 4, Logan Shrader 0 1-2 1, Brayden Sock 3 1-2 9, Quron Drayton 1 0-0 2, Matt Stilip 0 0-0 0, David Popson 4 1-2 9. Totals 16 3-6 41.

Crestwood`14`3`18`9 — 44

Holy Redeemer`9`11`14`7 — 41

Three-point goals: CRE 6 (Sechleer 3, Grevera 2, Edwards), HR 6 (Licari 2, Sock, Quaglia, McLean).

Hanover Area 48, Lake-Lehman 33

HANOVER AREA (48) — Josh Rivera 0 0-0 0, Andrew Kistner 1 2-4 5, Kairi Craft 3 0-2 6, Jayden Coleman 2 4-5 8, Dewayne Downey 0 0-0 0, Noah Sabecky 2 0-0 5, Jaxon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Gernard Williams 2 2-3 7, Ben Kolbicka 0 0-0 0, Trayvon Lucas 1 0-0 2, Noah Dewey 7 1-2 15. Totals 18 9-16 48.

LAKE-LEHMAN (33) — Alex Smith 3 1-2 7, Hunter Palka 3 1-2 10, Spencer Smith 2 1-2 5, Hayden Evans 2 0-2 4, Ben Dowling 3 1-2 7, Jake Evans 0 0-0 0, Finn Cronin 0 0-0 0, Bodhi Cronin 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 0 0-0 0, Vinny Sparacio 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-10 33.

Hanover Area`6`13`14`15 — 48

Lake-Lehman`6`1`8`18 — 33

Three-point goals: HAN 3 (Kistner, Sabecky, Williams), LL 3 (Palka 3).

Berwick 40, Nanticoke Area 36

BERWICK (40) — Billy Hanson 1 1-2 3, Julian Howie 2 2-9 7, Noah Marquez 2 1-2 6, Kaden Hickman 3 2-4 11, Carlos Guzman 1 0-0 3, Brady McCabe 2 1-2 7, Cole Phillips 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 8-16 40.

NANTICOKE AREA (36) — RJ Brogan 1 0-0 2, Ethan Ball 3 1-3 9, Dylon Ball 0 0-0 0, Shane Pearson 1 0-0 2, Louden Mullery 1 2-4 5, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 2 0-0 4, Mathias Mitchell 6 2-4 14. Totals 14 5-11 36.

Berwick`9`5`10`16 — 40

Nanticoke Area`8`13`7`8 — 36

Three-point goals: BER 8 (Hickman 3, McCabe 2, Howie, Marquez, Guzman), NAN 3 (Ball 2, Mullery).

Northwest 50, Pittston Area 48

NORTHWEST (50) — Josh Miner 4 2-2 12, Ryan Miner 6 0-2 16, Brady Shea 2 1-2 6, Jace McCoy 4 0-0 8, Tucker Crawford 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 3-6 50.

PITTSTON AREA (48) — Silvio Giardina 6 0-0 17, Lucas LoPresto 3 1-2 9, Matt Walter 3 0-0 7, Paul Jordan McGarry 1 0-0 2, Aiden Lynn 4 0-4 8, Aidan Clarke 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 1-6 48.

Northwest`12`9`13`16 — 50

Pittston Area`10`12`13`13 — 48

Three-point goals: NW 7 (R. Miner 4, J. Miner 2, Shea), PA 9 (Giardina 5, LoPresto 2, Walter, Clarke).

Old Forge 60, Wyoming Area 46

WYOMING AREA (46) — Shane Pepe 1 0-0 3, Anthony DeLucca 1 2-4 5, Lukas Burakiewicz 4 0-0 9, Luke Kopetchny 8 4-5 22, Bruno Pizzano 0 0-0 0, Drew Keating 2 0-0 4, Mitchell Rusinchak 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 6-9 46.

OLD FORGE (60) — Ryan DeMarco 2 0-0 4, Cameron Parker 9 1-1 21, Camren Krushnowski 2 2-2 7, Logan Fanning 5 3-4 13, DJ Fox 5 0-0 10, Nick Salerno 2 0-0 5, Arthur Askew 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-7 60.

Wyoming Area`16`9`13`8 — 46

Old Forge`19`21`17`13 — 60

Three-point goals: WA 6 (Kopetchny 2, Pepe, DeLucca, Burakiewicz, Rusinchak), OF 4 (Parker 2, Krushnowski, Salerno).

Woodson (Va.) 68, Wilkes-Barre Area 55

WOODSON (68) — Theo Burke 7 2-3 18, Kaylen Chilton 6 2-2 17, Brady Conklin 0 0-0 0, Noah Limbago 4 0-2 9, Kollin Morgan 2 1-1 5, David Gantumur 0 0-0 0, Ryan Corallo 2 2-3 8, Connor O’Donnell 0 0-0 0, Stephen Mayernik 0 0-0 0, Will Taylor 2 3-4 7, James McClure 0 0-0 0, Barrett Medhurst 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 10-15 68.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (55) — Nahsiem Ford 1 2-2 4, Quran Brooks 0 0-0 0, David Jannuzzi 9 2-3 20, Mike Keating 5 2-2 15, Reylie Ramirez 0 2-2 2, Jacob Johnson 2 0-0 5, Achilles Fuentes 0 0-0 0, Jordany Rodriguez 3 2-2 9. Total 20 10-11 55.

Woodson`23`16`15`14 — 68

Wilkes-Barre`12`17`11`15 — 55

Three-point goals: WOOD 8 (Chilton 3, Burke 2, Corallo 2, Limbago), WBA 5 (Keating 3, Johnson, Rodriguez).

H.S. Girls Basketball

Pittston Area 52, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

WILKES-BARRE AREA (37) — Tatianna Medina 0 0-0 0, Diamond Thornton 5 0-0 10, Jaida Underwood 9 0-5 19, Emily Barrouk 2 0-0 5, Aniyah Hudson 1 1-2 3, Hannah McAfee 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-7 37.

PITTSTON AREA (52) — Daniella Ranieli 8 7-8 26, Julia Long 1 0-0 2, Maddie Karp 2 5-8 9, Lili Hintze 4 0-0 11, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 2, Carlena Lizza 1 0-0 2, Bella Dessoye 0 0-0 0, Giuliana Latona 0 0-0 0, Haley Pointek 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-16 52.

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`2`16`13 — 37

Pittston Area`18`15`12`7 — 52

Three-point goals: WBA 2 (Underwood, Barrouk), PA 6 (Ranieli 3, Hintze 3).

Hazleton Area 67, Redbank Valley 41

HAZLETON AREA (67) — Mariah Marolo 2 0-0 4, Sophia Benyo 2 0-0 4, Jayla Eberts 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bindas 9 0-0 20, Olivia Williams 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Shults 0 0-0 0, Kayla Lagowy 2 0-0 4, Alexis Reimold 4 0-0 9, Sophia Shults 3 2-5 8, Juliana Silva 3 0-0 8, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Miranda Chupela 1 0-0 2, Ella Radice 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 2-5 67.

REDBANK VALLEY (41) — Kira Bonnano 2 1-2 5, Addy Bond 3 0-0 8, Elaina Carrico 0 0-0 0, Mylee Harman 10 2-2 23, Quinn White 2 1-3 5, Carly Neiswanger 0 0-2 0, Kennedy White 1 0-2 3. Totals 18 4-11 41.

Hazleton Area`26`19`10`12 — 67

Redbank Valley`8`11`12`13 — 41

Three-point goals: HAZ 5 (Bindas 2, Silva 2, Reimold), RED 4 (Bond 2, Harman, White).

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Lake-Lehman 49

ALLENTOWN C.C. (51) — Aveline Bubnis 0 1-2 1, Claire Seagraves 2 0-0 4, Shamiya Roberts 1 0-0 2, Annika Spinosa 2 0-0 4, Morgan Seagreaves 7 1-3 15, Skylar Taylor 1 0-0 2, Milly Wolf 7 4-7 23. Totals 20 6-12 51.

LAKE-LEHMAN (49) — Delcia Biscotto 1 1-2 3, Olivia Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Ella Wilson 7 3-4 21, Kathryn Morgan 0 0-2 0, Gianna DeCesaris 1 0-0 2, Kinley Purdy 4 5-6 13, Olivia Oliver 3 4-4 10. Totals 16 13-18 49.

Allentown C.C.`14`14`9`12 — 51

Lake-Lehman`14`14`9`12 — 49

Three-point goals: ACC 5 (Wolf 5), LL 4 (Wilson 4).

Shaker (N.Y.) 56, Holy Redeemer 53

HOLY REDEEMER (53) — Kearney Quinn 0 0-0 0, Megan Albrecht 4 3-6 12, Bella Boylan 3 0-0 6, Kourtney Jezorwski 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kroptavich 3 1-2 7, Kayla Pekarovsky 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Chimock 7 0-0 19, Gillian Parsons 4 0-1 9. Totals 21 4-9 53.

SHAKER (56) — Giada Lanni 5 0-2 12, Sofia Lanni 2 1-2 6, Peyton Hoblock 8 4-6 20, Jayla Geter 4 5-10 14, Mahala Rootes 0 0-0 0, Jayse Keville 0 2-2 2, McKenna Kelly 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-22 56.

Holy Redeemer`10`12`13`18 — 53

Shaker (N.Y.)`14`12`15`15 — 56

Three-point goals: HR 7 (Chimock 5, Albrecht, Parsons), SHA 4 (G. Lanni 2, S. Lanni 1, Geter).

Central Columbia 62, Northwest 31

CENTRAL COLUMBIA (62) — Haley Bull 3 3-6 9, Quinlan Blake 10 2-2 25, Abbey Welkom 1 3-4 6, Jude Klick 4 5-8 13, Jada Tucker 2 1-2 5, Reese Hons 0 0-2 0, Erin Prezioso 1 0-0 2, Kayla Poust 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 14-24 62.

NORTHWEST (31) — Ashlyn Hermanofski 3 1-6 7, Ava Ruckle 3 0-0 9, Natalia Ninotti 2 0-2 6, Jordin Bowman 1 0-2 3, Arheya Williams 0 0-0 0, Ali Miner 2 0-0 4, Natalie Mullins 0 0-0 0, Callie Moyer 0 0-0 0, Auria Daniels 1 0-0 2, Hartley Crawford 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 1-12 31.

C. Columbia`12`15`15`20 — 62

Northwest`4`14`8`5 — 31