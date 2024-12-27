The Crestwood boys basketball team held on through a hard-fought fourth quarter to win their McGrane Tournament opener, holding off Holy Redeemer 44-41 on Friday night.
Ryan Sechleer led the Comets with 14 points, and Ayden Agapito finished with 13 points.
David Popson and Brayden Sock had nine points each for Holy Redeemer.
Hanover Area 48, Lake-Lehman 33
Noah Dewey’s 15 points led Hanover Area to a win in the McGrane Tournament.
Hunter Palka led Lake-Lehman with 10 points in the loss.
Berwick 40, Nanticoke Area 36
The Bulldogs mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to knock off Nanticoke Area.
Kaden Hickman had 11 points for Berwick, who outscored the Trojans 16-8 in the final quarter.
Mathias Mitchell was the leading scorer for Nanticoke Area with a game-high 14 points.
Northwest 50, Pittston Area 48
In an opening round game of the Marseco Tournament, the Rangers got revenge for a loss earlier in the year by beating Pittston Area.
Ryan Miner had 16 points and Josh Miner added 12 for Northwest.
Silvio Giardina led the Patriots with 17 points.
Old Forge 60, Wyoming Area 46
Cameron Parker’s 21 points led a trio of Old Forge scorers in double figures in their Marseco Tournament opening round win.
Logan Fanning added 13 points and DJ Fox finished with 10.
Luke Kopetchny had 22 points for Wyoming Area.
Woodson (Va.) 68, Wilkes-Barre Area 55
The Wolfpack fell to Virginia-based Woodson High School in the William Allen Tournament.
Theo Burke led Woodson with 18 points,
Wilkes-Barre Area’s David Jannuzzi was the game’s high scorer, with 20 points. Mike Keating added 15 for the Wolfpack.
H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pittston Area 52, Wilkes-Barre Area 37
Daniella Ranieli led all scorers with 26 points as the Patriots beat Wilkes-Barre Area.
Lili Hintze added 11 points for Pittston Area, knocking down three triples.
Jaida Underwood had 19 points to lead Wilkes-Barre Area.
Hazleton Area 67, Redbank Valley 41
Kaitlyn Bindas scored 20 points to lead the Cougars past Redbank Valley.
Alexis Reimold added nine points for Hazleton Area, who had 11 different players score in the win. The Cougars will play the winner of Marion Center and Punxsutawney on Saturday.
Allentown Central Catholic 51, Lake-Lehman 49
Lake-Lehman fought to the wire but came up a bucket short against Allentown Central Catholic.
Milly Wolf led the Vikings with 23 points.
Ella Wilson was the high scorer for Lake-Lehman with 21 points. Kinley Purdy and Olivia Oliver chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Shaker (N.Y.) 56, Holy Redeemer 53
The Royals came up just short in a clash with Shaker High School from New York.
McKenzie Chimock led Holy Redeemer with 19 points, and Megan Albrecht added 12 points.
Central Columbia 62, Northwest 31
Quinlan Blake went off for 25 points to lead Central Columbia to victory.
Ava Ruckle had nine points for Northwest.