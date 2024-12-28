🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference had no players selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ three all-state football teams announced Saturday. The Lackawanna Conference had four players chosen.

District 2 Class 2A champion led the selections with three players:

• Senior tight end Richie Kistoff had 54 receptions for 773 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 498 yards and four TDs.

• Senior quarterback Chase Taddonio was picked as an offensive athlete. He threw for 2,067 yards and 29 touchdowns and also rushed for 970 yards and 15 TDs.

• Junior defensive lineman Tavian Branch finished his season with 66 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Penn State is among over a dozen Division I FBS programs recruiting the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder.

In Class 4A, Valley View senior linebacker Gianni Marino was chosen after making 137 tackles and picking off two passes.

Former WVC member Williamsport had senior linebacker Jayden Ransom chosen to the Class 6A team.

Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson was named the Class 2A Player of the Year. Troy’s Jimmy Smith took the Coach of the Year honors.

Lampeter-Strasburg quarterback Caileb Howse was chosen the Class 4A Player of the Year. Bonner-Prendie’s Jack Muldoon was Coach of the Year.

St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Charlie Foulke was the Class 6A Player of the Year. Harrisburg’s Calvin Everett was Coach of the Year.

On Friday, Wyoming Area had two players earn all-state honors. Running back Lidge Kellum and offensive lineman Chase DeSanto were both named to the Class 3A team.