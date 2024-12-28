🔊 Listen to this

A huge night for the offense powered the Hazleton Area girls basketball team to a championship victory in Punxsutawney High School’s annual Carl Truance Classic, the Cougars rolling over Marion Center 86-34 to win the tournament on Saturday night.

The Cougars scored 65 points in the first half alone, and led by 53 heading into halftime.

Sophia Shults was named tournament MVP, and had 12 points in the championship game. Kaitlyn Bindas led the way with 18 points and was named to the all-tournament team along with Alexis Reimold.

Wyoming Area 45, Old Forge 43

Three Warriors reached double figures as Wyoming Area slipped past Old Forge in the Marseco Tournament semifinals.

Krea Bonita led Wyoming Area with 16 points. Jailynn Park added 16 and Abby Sterba finished with 10 points for the Warriors, who will meet Pittston Area in the tournament final.

Pittston Area 69, Hanover Area 15

Daniella Ranieli dropped 21 points as Pittston Area rolled past Hanover Area in the other Marseco semifinal.

Lili Hintze added 10 points for the Patriots.

Caitlin Vigorito led Hanover Area with seven points.

Dallas 53, Nanticoke Area 47

The Mountaineers took a double-digit lead into halftime and held on to beat Nanticoke Area.

Izzy Evans and Caitlyn Mizzer had 13 points each for Dallas.

Natalee Atkins and Marli Donahue had 11 points apiece to lead Nanticoke Area.

Crestwood 73, Pleasant Valley 13

Four Comets scored in double figures as Crestwood dominated Pleasant Valley.

Jackie Gallagher led the way with 15 points. Charlie Hiller added 14, Kendall Petrosky had 13 and Cameron Vieney finished with 10 points for Crestwood.

Mountain View 57, Berwick 31

Addison Kilmer scored 25 points to lead Mountain View to a win over Berwick.

Berwick’s Abby Calarco had 21 points to lead the Bulldogs in the loss, knocking down six three-pointers.

Notre Dame Green Pond 42, Lake-Lehman 41

In the consolation game of Allentown Central Catholic’s holiday tournament, Lake-Lehman fell to Notre Dame Green Pond from District 11.

Emily Lessig led Green Pond with 10 points.

Ella Wilson was the game’s high scorer, leading Lake-Lehman with 20 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Thomas Edison 32

The Wolfpack ended their run in the William Allen Tournament with a dominant win in the consolation game.

Mike Keating led Wilkes-Barre Area with 18 points. Nahsiem Ford chipped in 13 and Jacob Johnson finished with 10 points.

Executive Education 55, Wyoming Valley West 54

The Spartans were upended by Executive Education in the consolation game of the Reading Holiday Tournament.

Navion Terry led all scorers, pouring in 23 points for Valley West in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 86, Marion Center 34

MARION CENTER (34) — Averi Ruddock 1 0-0 2, Alivia Ruddock 1 0-0 2, Brynnley Haggerty 4 2-2 12, Mollie Shadle 1 0-0 3, Macie Miller 4 0-0 12, Natalie Black 0 1-2 1, Gracynn Silvis 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-4 34.

HAZLETON AREA (86) — Mariah Marolo 3 0-0 6, Sophia Benyo 4 1-2 9, Jayla Eberts 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Bindas 8 2-3 18, Olivia Williams 2 3-3 7, Evelyn Shults 1 0-0 2, Kayla Lagowy 6 0-0 12, Alexis Reimold 2 0-0 5, Sophia Shults 4 4-4 12, Juliana Silva 2 0-0 4, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Miranda Chupela 0 1-4 1, Hannah Matyas 1 0-0 2, Lirianis Santiago 1 0-0 2, Meadow Pavlick 1 0-0 2. Totals 37 11-16 86.

Marion Center`6`6`13`9 — 34

Hazleton Area`37`28`9`12 — 86

Three-point goals: MAR 7 (Miller 4, Haggerty 2, Shadle), HAZ 1 (Reimold).

Wyoming Area 45, Old Forge 43

WYOMING AREA (45) — Sydney Ratchford 0 0-0 0, Addison Gaylord 1 0-0 2, Aminah Dixon 0 0-0 0, Krea Bonita 6 2-2 16, Abby Sterba 3 4-7 10, Abby Sterba 2 1-4 5, Kendall Day 0 0-0 0, Jailynn Park 3 6-6 12. Totals 15 13-19 45.

OLD FORGE (43) — Aryanna Harris 5 0-2 12, Jewyla McCullon 6 3-4 18, Ava Arnold 1 4-9 6, Mia Fox 0 0-0 0, Addison Rafalko 0 0-0 0, Danica Pritchyk 1 2-2 4, Kamryn Notari 1 0-0 2, Joselyn DeStefano 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 10-19 43.

Wyoming Area`4`15`12`14 — 45

Old Forge`6`11`6`20 — 43

Three-point goals: WA 2 (Bonita 2), OF 5 (McCullon 3, Harris 2).

Pittston Area 69, Hanover Area 15

HANOVER AREA (15) — Aubree Mathis 0 0-2 0, Kalianna Wilde 0 0-0 0, Destinee Tapia 0 0-0 0, Emma Schlingman 2 0-0 5, Symone Mims 0 1-2 1, Ki’ymani Bowman 0 0-0 0, Dayjah Marcinkiewicz 0 0-0 0, Ella Place 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Vigorito 3 0-0 7, Flora Tirado 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 1-4 15.

PITTSTON AREA (69) — Daniella Ranieli 9 1-3 21, Julia Long 2 1-4 6, Maddie Karp 1 1-2 3, Lili Hintze 5 0-0 10, Grace Callahan 2 0-0 4, Leah Drozginski 1 0-0 3, Kelcey Podwika 1 0-0 2, Carlena Lizza 0 2-2 2, Bella Dessoye 3 0-1 6, Giuliana Latona 3 0-2 6, Arianna McGarry 0 0-0 0, Haley Pointek 2 0-0 4, Nevaeh Schneider 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 5-14 69.

Hanover Area`6`7`2`0 — 15

Pittston Area`26`17`16`10 — 69

Three-point goals: HAN 2 (Schlingman, Vigorito), PA 4 (Ranieli 2, Long, Drozginski).

Dallas 53, Nanticoke Area 47

DALLAS (53) — Izzy Evans 5 2-2 13, Caitlyn Mizzer 5 2-2 13, Mia DelGaudio 3 2-2 8, Malaysia Shaw 2 0-0 4, Odessa Kanton 1 4-4 6, Lucy Brunn 0 0-0 0, Brianna Casey 4 0-0 9. Totals 20 10-10 53.

NANTICOKE AREA (47) — Natalee Atkins 4 0-0 11, Caitlyn Majiros 2 1-6 5, Kate Reed 3 0-0 7, Marli Donahue 4 0-0 11, Navaeh Baran 3 2-2 8, Haley Verazin 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Johnson 1 1-4 3. Totals 18 4-12 47.

Dallas`13`21`15`4 — 53

Nanticoke Area`9`10`17`11 — 47

Three-point goals: DAL 3 (Evans, Mizzer, Casey), NAN 7 (Atkins 3, Donahue 3, Reed).

Crestwood 73, Pleasant Valley 13

PLEASANT VALLEY (13) — Annalisa Lanigan 3 0-0 6, Ella Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Alexia Polazzo 1 0-0 3, Keegan Merklin 0 0-0 0, Payton Shillady 0 0-0 0, Neveah Allie 1 0-0 2, Amaya Fuentes 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 0-0 13.

CRESTWOOD (73) — Addison Korpusik 0 2-2 2, Cameron Vieney 4 0-0 10, Charlie Hiller 6 2-4 14, Kendall Petrosky 5 0-0 13, Jackie Gallagher 7 0-0 15, Jordan Andrews 4 0-0 9, Mia Manoski 1 0-0 2, Kate Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Norah Sklarosky 2 0-0 4, Emilie Stofko 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 4-6 73.

P. Valley`4`2`2`5 — 13

Crestwood`32`19`18`4 — 73

Three-point goals: PV 0, CRE 7 (Petrosky 3, Vieney 2, J. Gallagher, Andrews).

Mountain View 57, Berwick 31

MOUNTAIN VIEW (57) — Aubrey Sanders 3 0-0 8, Ryleigh Kilmer 5 0-0 11, Riley Turner 3 3-4 9, Emily Trichilo 0 0-0 0, Sophia Davis 0 0-0 0, Emma Thatcher 0 0-0 0, Addison Kilmer 11 0-2 25, Gianna Gravine 0 0-0 0, Mimi Sedlak 0 0-0 0, Reagan Bishop Russo 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Anderson 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 3-6 57.

BERWICK (31) — Alex Rivera Diaz 0 0-0 0, Abby Calarco 7 1-2 21, Addy Zanoline 0 0-0 0, Lily Nespoli 0 2-2 2, Carly Post 1 1-4 4, Destiny Salcido 0 0-0 0, Yari Rivas 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Zakrewsky 1 0-0 2, Grace Robbins 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-8 31.

Mtn. View`15`9`17`16 — 57

Berwick`7`9`7`8 — 31

Three-point goals: MV 6 (A. Kilmer 3, Sanders, R. Kilmer), BER 7 (Calarco 6, Post).

Notre Dame Green Pond 42, Lake-Lehman 41

NOTRE DAME GREEN POND (42) — Ava Shonk 1 3-4 5, Ella Schweitzer 2 1-4 6, Brenna Hammerstone 2 0-0 5, Riley Boyle 2 2-2 7, Emily Lessig 3 4-9 10, Addison Ryan 2 3-5 7. Totals 13 13-24 42.

LAKE-LEHMAN (41) — Delcia Biscotto 3 1-2 8, Olivia Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Ella Wilson 6 5-6 20, Kathryn Morgan 0 1-2 1, Gianna DeCesaris 2 0-0 4, Kinley Purdy 3 2-5 8. Totals 14 9-15 41.

Notre Dame GP`12`14`11`5 — 42

Lake-Lehman`7`12`9`13 — 41

Three-point goals: ND 3 (Schweitzer, Hammerstone, Boyle), LL 4 (Wilson 3, Biscotto).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Thomas Edison 32

WILKES-BARRE AREA (70) — Nahsiem Ford 6 0-0 13, Quran Brooks 3 1-3 7, David Jannuzzi 3 0-0 6, Mike Keating 6 4-4 18, Reylie Ramirez 0 1-2 1, Yosvin Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Kayden Diggs 1 0-0 2, Jacob Johnson 4 0-0 10, Achilles Fuentes 2 0-0 4, Jordany Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Robert Fuentes 1 0-1 2, Tahir Bolden 1 1-2 3, Josh Corby 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-12 70.

THOMAS EDISON (32) — Ahmir Ponder 4 0-0 8, Anthony Rodriguez 0 0-2 0, Kevin Vasquez Hernandez 2 0-1 4, Samiere Schoolfield 1 1-2 3, Johan Rosario 2 0-0 4, Jakai Brown 0 0-0 0, Nehemiah Rosado 1 0-0 2, Kyon Brown 3 0-0 8, Ishmael Azzaam 1 1-3 3, Maurice Brown 0 0-0 0, Tajir Sheppard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-8 32.

Wilkes-Barre Area`21`27`12`10 — 70

Thomas Edison`11`4`9`8 — 32

Three-point goals: WBA 5 (Johnson 2, Keating 2, Ford), THO 2 (Brown 2).

Executive Education 55, Wyoming Valley West 54

EXECUTIVE EDUCATION (55) — Jaxon Loper 6 3-6 17, Elias Lopez 3 1-3 9, Noeah Newsome 4 0-0 11, Elijah Styles 3 0-0 6, Eshaan Tung 3 0-0 6, Ziyon Wilkins 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 4-9 55.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (54) — Navion Terry 11 0-1 23, Lemar Weatherspoon 1 0-0 3, Jacob Stevens 4 0-0 10, Camrin Shovlin 1 0-0 3, D’evonte Rivers 2 0-0 5, Kaden Dittus 3 0-0 8, Caden Sabb 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 0-1 54.

Executive Education`16`11`18`10 — 55

Wyoming Valley West`9`17`9`19 — 54

Three-point goals: EX 7 (Newsome 3, Loper 2, Lopez 2), WVW 8 (Stevens 2, Dittus 2, Terry, Weatherspoon, Shovlin, Rivers).