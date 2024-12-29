🔊 Listen to this

CINCINNATI — This time, near the very end of a mostly agonizing season, the Cincinnati Bengals made enough plays to win.

A familiar connection closed it out.

Joe Burrow threw his third touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 1:07 left in overtime, and the Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a wild 30-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

“This is one of the crazy ones I’ve been involved with in the NFL,” Burrow said. “It feels like we had a couple of those this year, and it’s nice to come out on top in one.”

After Denver’s second punt in overtime, Burrow completed a 31-yard pass to Higgins to the Denver 3, and then went back to the lanky receiver for the final play in Cincinnati’s fourth consecutive victory. Higgins finished with 11 receptions for 131 yards.

Cade York had a chance to win it for Cincinnati with about three minutes left in overtime, but his 33-yard field goal bounced off the left upright. Denver then went three-and-out, including a Bo Nix incompletion on third down, handing the ball right back to Burrow and the Bengals (8-8).

“Tough one to lose,” Denver coach Sean Payton said. “We had our opportunities. The will to compete and answer, it was pretty impressive. In the end, we didn’t make enough plays, and they did.”

It was the Bengals’ first win this season against a team with a winning record. They need another victory in their final game at Pittsburgh and some help from other teams to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

“We know we can hang with anybody,” Burrow said. “We’ve proven that this year. We played everybody this year close. It’s just about making the plays down the stretch to win those games. Today we did. The last four weeks we have. We’ve got to continue to do it.”

The Broncos (9-7) would have secured an AFC wild card with a victory over the Bengals. They’ll have another opportunity to earn a postseason berth when they host Kansas City next weekend. A victory over the Chiefs also would eliminate the Bengals.

Burrow continued his stellar season, going 39 for 49 for 412 yards and three touchdowns, all to Higgins. Ja’Marr Chase finished with nine receptions for 102 yards.

Burrow has at least 250 yards passing and three touchdowns in eight straight games, extending his NFL record.

“I don’t know that anybody can stand on the field and watch Joe Burrow and say he’s not the best player in the world,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Cincinnati a 24-17 lead with 1:29 left in regulation. On the play before Burrow’s TD, Chase Brown hurt his right ankle on an awkward slide while going down in an effort to help the Bengals run out the remaining time.

Brown’s injury stopped the clock, and Nix threw a spectacular 25-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Marvin Mims Jr. for the tying score with 8 seconds left.

Nix was 24 for 31 for 219 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Mims finished with eight catches for 103 yards and two TDs.

THE BIG THREE

Burrow made full use of his two featured receivers. Burrow, Higgins and Chase made life difficult for the Broncos all game long.

“I just throw it where the defense tells me to,” Burrow said. “If they’re going to double Ja’Marr, I’m going to throw it to Tee. If Ja’Marr is going to get a one-on-one, I’m going to throw it to him.”

Both receivers are in interesting contract situations. Chase was the NFL leader in receptions, yards receiving and receiving touchdowns going into Week 17. He is likely headed for a massive new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. Higgins is playing under the franchise tag, and the Bengals may not want to pay what it will take to bring him back next season.

INJURIES

Broncos: CB Damarri Mathis left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

Bengals: Right tackle Amarius Mims left late in the first half with a hand injury.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Finish the regular season at home against the AFC West champions. The day and time for the game have yet to be announced.

Bengals: At Pittsburgh at a date and time still be determined. The Bengals lost to the Steelers 44-38 on Dec. 1.