ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a season of Iowa State comebacks. And fittingly, that’s how it ended for the Cyclones.

Game MVP Rocco Becht scored from a yard out on fourth-and-goal with 56 seconds remaining and No. 18 Iowa State capped the best season in school history by rallying past No. 15 Miami 42-41 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday.

Becht finished with 270 passing yards and three touchdowns for Iowa State (11-2), a program that entered this season — the 133rd year of Cyclone football — never having won more than nine games in a year.

“If you look at this team, it’s really who they’ve been all year,” coach Matt Campbell said.

The win marked the fourth time in 2024 that Iowa State got a winning score with less than two minutes remaining. For this one, the Cyclones rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half — with Miami quarterback Cam Ward watching after a record-setting first half — to get win No. 11. Carson Hansen rushed for a pair of touchdowns for Iowa State.

And as the MVP, Becht got the honor of choosing which flavor Pop-Tart was to be sacrificed in a giant toaster.

“There’s only one,” Becht said. “Cinnamon roll.”

Ward passed for three touchdowns in his final college game, while Damien Martinez rushed for a career-high 179 yards for Miami (10-3), which dropped its sixth straight bowl game and lost three of four games to end the season — those three losses by a combined 10 points.

“Disappointed that we couldn’t pull out a victory,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “These guys have always fought and always competed and this was no exception. … It’s painful. It’s as painful as it gets when you don’t win. But there’s a lot to build on.”

Martinez and Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for scores for Miami, which was seeking its first 11-win season since 2003. Elijah Arroyo, Jojo Trader and Jacolby George had TD catches for the Hurricanes.

A 15-play, 84-yard drive by Iowa State was what delivered the winning score.

“Just a great team win,” Hansen said. “And it was great to see that confetti fall.”

The first half was wild. Miami fumbled the ball away on the game’s first snap. And the next eight drives all ended with touchdowns, neither team able to stop the other.

The teams combined for 625 yards — 358 for Miami, 267 for Iowa State — and 59 points by halftime, which Miami ended holding a 31-28 lead. The only punt was by Iowa State’s Tyler Perkins midway through the second quarter; he was cheered when he entered the field during a ping-pong game of a first half, the teams trading touchdowns like nothing.

Ward was 12 of 19 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, before Emory Williams took over to start the second half. Fletcher’s 1-yard run midway through the third quarter put Miami up 38-28, but the Hurricanes managed only three points on their final three drives.

“To end the season this way, it’s really fitting,” Campbell said. “It really tells the character of this team. Hard to find teams still in college football, but we’ve got one in Ames, Iowa.”

PINSTRIPE BOWL

NEBRASKA 20, BOSTON COLLEGE 15

NEW YORK — Dylan Raiola passed for 228 yards and a touchdown as Nebraska built an 18-point lead through three quarters and hung on to beat Boston College for its first bowl victory since 2015.

After Nebraska built a 13-2 lead in the first half on scoring runs by Rahmir Johnson and Kwinten Ives, Raiola hit Emmett Johnson with a 13-yard TD pass on fourth down with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter for a 20-2 edge and the Cornhuskers (7-6) held on for the win.

Raiola completed 23 of 31 passes in front of a sizable Nebraska crowd that celebrated the team’s first bowl win since topping UCLA in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl and first winning season since 2016.

“The biggest thing is that finally they can walk off the field and say ’Hey we got it done,’” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “We’ll have a lot of momentum heading into the offseason.”

Raiola completed passes to 10 receivers, including Jahmal Banks, who finished with four receptions for 79 yards.

“He’s gotten so much better as the year’s gone on in terms of the speed, movement and those things,” Rhule said of Raiola.

Rahmir Johnson and Ives scored on short TD runs in the second period, and Nebraska’s defense set up the critical score in the third.

Emmett Johnson scored on fourth-and-3 play for a 20-2 lead. That score came after John Bullock sacked Boston College quarterback Grayson James, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Elijah Jeudy at midfield.

James finished 25 of 40 for 296 yards as Boston College (7-6) fell to 0-3 in Pinstripe Bowl games.

The Eagles got past midfield on five of their first seven drives, but committed two turnovers and failed to convert four fourth downs, including two inside the 10-yard line. Boston College finally cashed with 6:11 left in the fourth when Turbo Richard scored on a 1-yard run, but the two-point conversion failed. BC made it a one-score game on Jordan McDonald’s 2-yard run, a play after getting possession on a blocked punt.

“I thought we were productive, but we couldn’t score,” Boston College coach Bill O’Brien said. “So that’s a problem because you have to score to win.”

After a scoreless opening quarter, Rahmir Johnson easily scored on a 4-yard run on the first play of the second period. After BC turned it over on downs twice in Nebraska territory, the Cornhusker’s took a 13-0 lead on Ives’ 2-yard run that was set up by Rahmir Johnson’s 22-yard run.

The Eagles picked up their only points of the first half when Ashton McShane blocked John Hohl’s extra point and returned it for two points.

FENWAY BOWL

UCONN 27, NORTH CAROLINA 14

BOSTON — UConn’s victory in the Fenway Bowl showed North Carolina coach-in-waiting Bill Belichick how much work he has ahead of him.

Wyoming Valley Conference alum Joe Fagnano (Williamsport) threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns to help the Huskies beat the Tar Heels at Fenway Park, embarrassing Belichick’s new team in his old backyard.

Belichick was not spotted at the home of the Boston Red Sox, about an hour north of the stadium where he and Tom Brady hung six Super Bowl championship banners with the New England Patriots. Interim coach Freddie Kitchens, who like Belichick is a former Cleveland Browns coach, took over when Mack Brown was fired and handled the bowl preparations.

“The only thing I will say about that is we’re going to get up tomorrow and we’re going to go to work and try to make the program better,” Kitchens said. “And then we’ll see where we’re at the next time we kick the ball off. I know it starts and ends with a bunch of people that love football, that love Carolina, and love Carolina football.”

On a day that was definitely not baseball weather, UConn fans took over the home of the Red Sox. And their team was just as dominant on the field.

Mel Brown rushed for 96 yards for UConn (9-4) and Skyler Bell caught three passes for 77 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown that gave the Huskies a 10-0 first-quarter lead. Chris Culliver returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, but that would be Carolina’s only production in the first half.

Carolina finally mustered some offense in the fourth quarter when running back Caleb Hood lined up at quarterback and ran five times for 64 yards before throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to John Copenhaver.

“It didn’t really start kicking in until the fourth quarter,” Copenhaver said. “And it was too late.”

NEW MEXICO BOWL

TCU 34, UL-LAFAYETTE 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Josh Hoover passed for four touchdowns to help TCU beat Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Mexico Bowl.

Hoover was 20 for 32 for 252 yards with an interception. Eric McAlister had eight catches for 87 yards and a TD for the Horned Frogs (9-4).

TCU’s defense also had a solid day, holding Louisiana-Lafayette (10-4) to 209 yards, including 61 on the game’s final possession.

“These guys were ready to play,” Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said of his defense. “They had a beat on what they were doing. I think we came in with a lot of confidence. I think they have started to really gel as a defense. I think we’re really starting to figure it out defensively. And guys are playing faster and playing more confident, and so couldn’t be more excited about the direction we’re going in defensively.”

Ben Wooldridge was 7-for-20 passing for 61 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He also threw an interception.

“I think they’ve got a great scheme,” Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux said. “I think they do a great job getting extra hats to the ball. They’re safeties don’t miss a whole lot of tackles, either.”

The Horned Frogs put together a fast start. Hoover found DJ Rogers for a 3-yard TD pass, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive on the game’s opening possession.

“We’ve gotten off to a fast start pretty much every single week (since the Utah game),” Dykes said. “And I think that has a lot to do with Josh’s preparation.”

After Lou Groza Award winner Kenneth Almendares missed a 54-yard field goal for Louisiana-Lafayette, TCU went right back to work.

McAlister’s 1-yard touchdown reception finished a 10-play, 63-yard drive and gave the Horned Frogs a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Kyle Lemmermann kicked two field goals and JP Richardson added a 20-yard touchdown reception as TCU opened a 27-0 halftime lead.