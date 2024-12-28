🔊 Listen to this

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Noah Cates extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, Morgan Frost scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Saturday.

Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who had lost four of their past five. Samuel Ersson stopped 31 shots.

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, and Lukas Dostal made 22 saves.

Frost had no angle but ended up banking a shot in off the inside of Dostal’s stick on a backhand 5:57 into the third for his seventh goal of the season.

Cates tied Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault for the longest active goal streak in the league at 4:03 of the second off a snap shot in front of the goal to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

Farabee put it out of reach with 2:20 remaining on an empty-net goal. The Ducks pulled Dostal for an extra skater during a power play, but could not convert. Farabee, who was serving a penalty for the Flyers having too many skaters, came out of the box, stole the puck near the blue line and had a breakaway before putting it in.

Anaheim left wing Cutter Gauthier played 13 minutes, had two shots on goal and picked up a hooking penalty in his first game against Philadelphia. Gauthier was the fifth overall selection by the Flyers in the 2022 draft but refused to sign and forced a trade to Anaheim last year.

Flyers winger Travis Konecny played in his 600th career game, making him the seventh member of the 2015 NHL Draft class to reach that milestone.

Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas suffered a lower-body injury during the third period and did not return.

KINGS 4, OILERS 3

LOS ANGELES — Quinton Byfield scored his second goal of the game with 1:41 remaining in overtime as Los Angeles beat Edmonton.

Byfield scored on a wrist shot from the right circle to give Los Angeles a win in its first of four regular-season games against Edmonton, which has knock the Kings out of the playoffs for three straight seasons.

Warren Foegele had a goal and two assists, Tanner Jeannot also scored and the Kings won their sixth straight home game. Darcy Kuemper made 24 stops.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a power-play goal, Kasperi Kapanen and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Oilers, who had their three-game winning streak halted. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

The Kings retooled in the offseason, bringing in Foegele and Jeannot with the idea of matching the physicality the Oilers showed in last season’s five-game first round exit. Playing on a line with Byfield, they helped Los Angeles by combining for seven points and a plus-7 rating.

KRAKEN 5, CANUCKS 4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vince Dunn scored his second goal of the game 2:15 into overtime and Seattle overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to beat Vancouver.

Jaden Schwartz also scored twice, tying it at 4 with 49 seconds left and goalie Philipp Grubauer off for an extra attacker.

Matty Beniers also scored to help the Kraken end a five-game losing streak. Grubauer made 25 saves.

Brock Boeser scored twice for Vancouver. Conor Garland had his first goal in 13 games, and Jake DeBrusk celebrated his 500th NHL game with his team-leading 16th goal. Thatcher Demko stopped 16 shots.

Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes and center Elias Pettersson missed the game with undisclosed injuries.

CANADIENS 4, PANTHERS 0

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jakub Dobes stopped 34 shots in his NHL debut, Kirby Dach had his first two-goal game in nearly two years, and Montreal beat Florida.

Dobes, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic, went 9-3-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in the minors this season, his second as a pro.

He became the first goaltender to record a shutout against the defending Stanley Cup champion in his NHL debut since Daren Puppa for Buffalo at Edmonton on Nov. 1, 1985, according to STATS.

Cole Caufield and Jake Evans also scored for Montreal, and Alex Newhook had two assists.

Spencer Knight stopped 21 shots for Florida, which has been shut out in back-to-back games for the second time this month.

NBA

HAWKS 120, HEAT 110

ATLANTA — Jalen Johnson scored 28 points and Atlanta closed out a four-game homestand, winning a third straight contest by beating Miami.

Trae Young added his 22nd double-double of the season, with 11 point and 15 assist, and De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points in his 14th consecutive game with at least 15 points coming off the bench.

Tyler Herro scored 28 points and dished out 10 assists and Bam Adebayo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. It was the Heat’s fourth game in a row without star Jimmy Butler, who sat out for what the team called “return to competition reconditioning.”

After a close first half that featured nine lead changes, Atlanta seized control early in the second half. With five minutes to go in the third quarter, Atlanta’s Garrison Mathews and Hunter hit back-to-back 3s to give Atlanta an 81-72 lead, their biggest of the night, and forcing a Miami timeout.

Miami lost despite five players finishing with double-digit point totals. The Heat shot 44.4% from the field, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a Hawks team that hit over half of its shots, 51.2% from the field.

Johnson has been on an offensive tear in his last two games. He finished two points shy of his single-game career high of 30 points, set in his last game, on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. Hunter also finished just one point shy of his single-game career high of 27 points.

Young finished one assist shy of a franchise single-game record for assists against the Miami Heat, set by Mookie Blaylock in 1993.

THUNDER 106, HORNETS 94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points, Jalen Williams added 20 points and Oklahoma City beat Charlotte for a 10th straight regular-season win.

Aaron Wiggins added 17 points and Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Thunder, who never trailed.

Miles Bridges had 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Vasa Micic added 16 points for the Hornets, who have lost 15 of their last 16 games.

Both teams were missing multiple starters with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller sitting out for Charlotte and Luguentz Dort and Cason Wallace out for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City bolted to a 61-46 halftime lead with Gilgeous-Alexander and Wiggins combining for 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting. The Thunder extended the lead to 20 in the third quarter and were never truly challenged again.

The Hornets cut the lead to 11 with 10 minutes to play but Kenrich Williams scored on a layup off a feed from Ajay Mitchell to squash any comeback hopes.

It wasn’t the best game of the season by the Thunder, but they avoided playing down to the level of competition, holding a double-digit lead for most of the game.

With Ball, Miller and Tre Mann out of the lineup, Charlotte simply didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the Thunder. On most offensive sets Micic and Miles Bridges were the focal point of the offense. Charlotte had some chances to get it under 10 late in the game but couldn’t sink enough shots.