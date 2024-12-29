🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hershey Bears in overtime, 3-2, on Saturday night at Giant Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (17-8-2-0) stayed in lockstep with Hershey for most of the night, as neither team led by more than one goal at any point. The Bears’ Ethen Frank ultimately cashed in for the game-winner 75 seconds into the sudden-death period.

Frank scored his league-leading 20th goal of the season in style, cutting loose for a breakaway and then converting a slick backhand move early in overtime.

Hershey tallied first, receiving a late, first-period strike from Mike Sgarbossa while the two teams were skating at four-on-four.

The Penguins got on the board when Avery Hayes swept a loose puck across the goal line at 8:36 of the middle frame.

The Bears went back on top at 2:34 of the third period thanks to Pierrick Dubé. However, Ville Koivunen turned a tremendous individual effort into a tying tally nine minutes later.

Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist and Bears netminder Hunter Shepard both made their fair share of jaw-dropping saves throughout the contest, but in the end, Shepard made one extra save in OT to help his team emerge with the win. Blomqvist posted 28 saves, while Shepard was credited with 23 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next home game is on Friday as the team will try to ring in the New Year with a win over the Charlotte Checkers.