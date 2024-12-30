🔊 Listen to this

Host Old Forge defeated Northwest 62-47 in boys basketball to win the annual Anthony D. “Badger” Marseco Tournament on Sunday while Pittston Area took down rival Wyoming Area 62-50 in the consolation game.

In the first game of the night, Silvio Giardina led the Patriots with 17 points while Lucas Lopresto and Paul Jordan McGarry added 15 and 14, respectively.

Luke Kopetchny led three Warriors in double figures with 17 points, followed by Lukas Burakiewicz (13) and Anthony DeLucca (12).

Wyoming Area hit five threes in the second quarter to send the game into halftime tied at 25-25 before Pittston Area pulled away, scoring 17 from the foul line in the final two quarters.

In the nightcap, it was Cameron Parker who led the way with 19 points for the Blue Devils to claim the title. Logan Fanning had three dunks in the win, racking up 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. D.J. Fox aded 15 points.

Leading by 24-22 at the break, Old Forge held Northwest to just five points in the third quarter and put the game away with 26 points in the fourth.

Josh Miner led all players in the tournament with 31 points for the Rangers, hitting eight threes.

MARSECO TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP

Old Forge 62, Northwest 47

NORTHWEST (47) — J. Miner 10 3-4 31, R. Miner 3 2-2 8, Shea 2 0-0 4, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Crawford 1 0-2 2, Bau 1 0-0 2, Johns 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-8 47.

OLD FORGE (62) — DeMarco 4 0-0 8, Parker 6 7-10 19, Krushnowski 0 2-4 2, Fanning 6 3-4 16, Fox 6 3-5 15, Salerno 0 0-0 0, Askew 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 15-23 62.

Northwest` 9`13`5`20 — 47

Old Forge`9`15`12`26 — 62

Three-point goals — NW 8 (J. Miner 8); OF 1 (Fanning)

MARSECO TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION

Pittston Area 62, Wyoming Area 50

WYOMING AREA (50) — Pepe 1 0-0 2, DeLucca 4 0-0 12, Burakiewicz 5 0-0 13, Kopetchny 5 5-6 17, Keating 2 0-2 4, Turner 1 0-0 2, Rusinchak 0 0-0 0, Pizzano 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-8 50.

PITTSTON AREA (62) — Giardina 5 5-9 17, Lopresto 5 2-4 15, Walter 4 0-0 9, McGarry 4 6-9 14, Lynn 0 4-6 4, Clarke 0 0-0 0, Penatzer 0 0-2 0, Jadus 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 18-32 62.

Wyoming Area`8`17`12`13 — 50

Pittston Area`10`15`17`20 — 62

Three-point goals — WA 9 (DeLucca 4, Burakiewicz 3, Kopetchny 2); PA 6 (Lopresto 3, Giardina 2, Walter)