PITTSBURGH — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is alone at the top.

Crosby broke Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for most assists in team history during a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

“I want to congratulate Sid on setting the team’s assist record,” Lemieux said in a statement released by the team. “He’s an amazing player and we’re so fortunate to have him in Pittsburgh. I look forward to even more great things from him.”

Crosby was behind the net in the second period when he sent a backhand feed to Michael Bunting, who buried a power-play goal behind Marcus Hogberg at 1:36, putting the Penguins ahead 2-0. After the goal was announced, play briefly stopped as Crosby received a standing ovation and waved his glove to acknowledge the hometown crowd.

“As the years go on, I think you appreciate those kinds of things a little bit more,” said Crosby, who said he plans to give the puck to his father. “It’s not why you play by any means, but to get (the record) and to get that kind of reception, it means a lot.”

Crosby now has 1,034 assists, good for 12th in NHL history. Only three players — Ray Bourque, Wayne Gretzky and Steve Yzerman — have more assists with a single team. The 37-year-old Crosby has played 1,310 regular-season games. Lemieux played 915.

“I have a lot of appreciation for what the guys have done on that list, especially Mario and what he means to the city and the organization,” Crosby said. “All the guys who have played prior to me, it’s just really nice to be part of that company.”

Crosby scored a goal and added three assists to tie the record during a 7-3 home win Monday against Philadelphia. Crosby thought he broke the mark during a road loss on Saturday against the Islanders, but the assist was taken away.

“It was a little weird the way it went down,” Crosby admitted.

Lemieux, who finished his Hall of Fame career with 1,723 points, led Pittsburgh to its first two Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992 as a player. Lemieux owned the team when Crosby captained the Penguins to championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

“The accomplishment, the milestone he’s reached, this is just one more,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s more evidence of an amazing career. He’s one of the best players to ever play.”

Evgeni Malkin added the deciding power-play goal in the third for Pittsburgh, which has 14 goals with the man advantage in its last 13 games. Anthony Beauvillier also scored to help the Penguins win for the seventh time in their last eight home games.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves in his first start since Dec. 17.

Kris Letang missed the game because of a lower-body injury, and defenseman Nathan Clurman made his NHL debut.

Anders Lee scored two third-period goals for the Islanders, who fell behind 3-0 before their rally fell short.

Marcus Hogberg stopped 38 shots during his first start since April 28, 2021.

The Penguins rebounded from a 6-3 road loss against the Islanders 24 hours earlier. Pittsburgh has won 10 of 15 after losing eight of its previous 10 games.

The Islanders have lost five of their last eight games after splitting the back-to-back, home-and-home series with Pittsburgh.

RED WINGS 4, CAPITALS 2

DETROIT — Patrick Kane reached the 1,300-point mark and Todd McLellan won for the first time as Detroit’s coach in a victory over Washington.

Kane, who needed two points to reach that mark, had a power-play goal and assist during Detroit’s four-goal first period.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and Lucas Raymond added another as the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak. Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde prior to Friday’s loss to Toronto.

Alex Ovechkin scored for the second consecutive game after missing the previous 16 due to a fractured fibula. The Capitals star forward is 25 goals shy of passing Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

Nic Dowd had the other Capitals goal. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves but Washington remained one point behind first-place New Jersey in the Eastern Conference.

CANADIENS 5, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Jake Evans scored for the career-high fifth consecutive game and surging Montreal beat Tampa Bay.

Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, Brendan Gallagher and Alex Newhook also scored to help the Canadiens win for the fifth time in six games. Sam Montembeault made 21 saves.

Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel scored for Tampa Bay. Jonas Johansson stopped 31 shots.

Newhook opened the scoring on a one-timer midway through the first period. Hagel tied it 37 seconds into the second period, but Dvorak and Evans scored 5:54 apart in the period for a two-goal Montreal lead they would not relinquish.

DUCKS 5, OILERS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Strome scored with 2:36 remaining as Anaheim rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second period to defeat Edmonton.

Strome’s goal, his sixth of the season, originally wasn’t called, but it was reversed after a review. Strome’s shot was entirely over the goal line before Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard could stop it with his skate.

Mason McTavish added an empty-net goal. It is the first time since March 30, 2019, the Ducks have defeated the Oilers by more than one goal.

Cutter Gauthier, McTavish and Robby Fabbri each had a goal and an assist. Drew Helleson also scored for Anaheim, which snapped a seven-game losing streak to Edmonton.

Lukas Dostal made 20 saves.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and Connor McDavid two assists for the Oilers, who were 3-0-1 in their past four. Evan Bouchard also tallied a goal and Pickard stopped 27 shots.

SABRES 4, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS — Jason Zucker scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 9:30 remaining and Buffalo notched a third straight victory by beating St. Louis.

Jiri Kulich extended Buffalo’s lead with a breakaway goal that went between Blues goalie Jordan Binnington’s legs with 3:41 to play.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist against his former team as the Sabres won in St. Louis for just the second time in 12 years to sweep the season series. Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jack Quinn had two assists for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 35 shots.

Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues. Binnington had 12 saves.

Buffalo scored on two of its first three shots, including its first of the game.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, FLAMES 0

LAS VEGAS — Brett Howden scored his 15th goal of the season and Ilya Samsonov stopped 31 shots as Vegas defeated Calgary.

Howden redirected defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s shot from the top of the slot late in the second period and is now tied with Ivan Barbashev for the team lead in goals. Howden has scored a goal in four of the last five games.

Victor Olofsson and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Golden Knights, who have shut out Calgary twice this season, beating them 5-0 on Oct. 28.

Dan Vladar made 34 saves for Calgary.

The Golden Knights have now won six straight, the longest active win streak in the NHL, while improving to 25-8-3 on the year. They own a 13-2-1 record against Pacific Division opponents.

Calgary (17-12-7) dropped to 4-4-1 against Pacific Division teams.

SENATORS 3, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Josh Norris broke a tie on a power play with 7:18 left, Leevi Merilainen made 30 saves in his fifth NHL game and Ottawa beat Minnesota.

Ottawa has won seven of its past nine games, while the Wild have lost five of their past seven. The Senators won in Minnesota for the first time since 2016.

With starter Linus Ullmark and backup Anton Forsberg out with injuries, the Senators have been relying on Merilainen and Mads Sogaard since before the NHL holiday break.

Frederick Gaudreau opened the scoring for Minnesota late in the first period. Ridly Greig tied it early in the second.

Claude Giroux added an empty-netter.