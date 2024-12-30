🔊 Listen to this

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and their struggling defense could be at full strength for the regular-season finale against Cincinnati.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he is hopeful cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will be available when the Steelers (10-6) host the Bengals (8-8) on Saturday night. Porter missed a 29-10 loss to Kansas City on Christmas Day with a knee injury.

Patrick Mahomes dominated Pittsburgh’s secondary for 320 yards and three touchdowns as the Steelers dropped their third straight to lose control of the AFC North. The only way the Steelers can win the division is by beating Cincinnati coupled with a Baltimore loss at home to reeling Cleveland earlier Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburgh’s defense has given up more than 400 yards per game during the slide, with several players saying the kind of communication breakdowns that cropped up against the Chiefs simply can’t happen this time of year. Tomlin called that kind of heated rhetoric a byproduct of the defense’s passion.

“They bicker because they care,” Tomlin said. “And we weren’t playing well. And often times the solution is born out of conflict and confrontation, particularly when you’re in the business that we’re in.”

Tomlin chalked up some of the problems that have crept in lately to injuries that forced Porter and starting safety DeShon Elliott to miss time. Elliott played against the Chiefs and if Porter is available, then the Steelers should have their usual starting 11 out there on defense on Saturday, a luxury 18 weeks into the season.

Pittsburgh managed to top the Bengals in a 44-38 shootout on Dec. 1. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 309 yards and three scores.

The Bengals have won four straight to stay mathematically alive for the postseason, though they will need some help to play beyond this weekend.

The Steelers are already assured of reaching the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Yet they were drilled three times in 11 days by Philadelphia, Kansas City and Baltimore, though Tomlin is trying to hit an upbeat tone.

“The road is getting narrow and it is good to be in the position that we’re in,” he said. “Certainly, we could be in a better position. But by the same token, we also could be in a worse position. And so we are where we are.”

Tomlin said he hasn’t thought much about how the outcome of the Ravens-Browns game might affect his planning. The Steelers could clinch the top wild-card spot in the AFC with a victory in the season finale or a Los Angeles Chargers loss to Las Vegas. The fifth seed would mean a first-round trip to struggling AFC South champion Houston instead of a return to Baltimore, where the Steelers lost 34-17 on Dec. 21.

Chiefs RB Pacheco to sit, others likely to follow for Kansas City

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is planning to give running back Isiah Pacheco most of the week off to rest his sore ribs.

Reid hasn’t decided who else will get time off before their regular-season finale in Denver.

The Chiefs (15-1) already have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, and with it the lone first-round bye, rendering their game against the Broncos meaningless to them. But while Reid will no doubt rest Pacheco and anyone else dealing with nagging injuries heading into the postseason, there is also the risk of rust setting in among starters who get such a long break.

Kansas City would not resume its pursuit of an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title until at least Jan. 18.

“We’ll be OK from it,” Reid said of the long break, “because of the rest we gain here.”

It’s almost certain that Patrick Mahomes will get the majority of Week 18 off, if not all of it, especially given the high ankle sprain that the two-time NFL MVP played through in a win over Pittsburgh on Christmas Day. And that could mean that Carson Wentz makes his first start of the season in a game that has plenty of significance for the Broncos.

If they win, they would join the Chiefs and Chargers among three teams from the AFC West in the postseason.

“I think it’s great. I mean, the level of this division is, I think, incredible,” Reid said Monday. “We’ve got really all four teams playing hard and aggressive football, and good, solid football. I know the Raiders are not in; I get that. But I know the other two are as deserving as anybody to be in the playoffs. It’s good to see that. I think that this is all about competition. We’re in it for the competition. And both Denver and the Chargers, they are both really good football teams.”

In other injury news, Reid said former Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries is making progress in his return from a hamstring injury that he sustained in his season debut. Humphries, who was coming off a torn ACL, signed with the Chiefs midway through the season after they’d had consistent trouble protecting Mahomes’ blind side.

The Chiefs have gotten by the past few weeks with All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney sliding to tackle and Mike Caliendo taking his spot. But they would prefer to have Thuney back at his more natural position for the playoffs.

“I want to get (Humphries) out to practice and see where he’s at,” Reid said. “He is doing good in his rehab part. That’s different than being on the field. I’d like to see how he does there.”

Reid also said wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury, could return in the playoffs, and that there was a chance — a longshot, but a chance — that cornerback Jaylen Watson makes it back from his ankle injury.