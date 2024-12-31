🔊 Listen to this

Penn State head coach James Franklin talks with an official during the second half against SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boise State has taken that long-awaited next step, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time, 17 years after a program-shifting win.

Awaiting the No. 8 Broncos in the desert is another team that made a breakthrough.

No. 5 Penn State also is in its first CFP playoff, shaking its can’t-win-the-big-game reputation with a victory over SMU while climbing from the shadows of a scandal that rocked one of college football’s bluebloods.

The prize awaiting both program’s Tuesday night: a trip to the CFP semifinals with a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

“Boise State has been built on the backs of years and years of success way before I got here,” said Spencer Danielson, in his first full season as Boise State’s coach. “So even this season is not because of me. It’s because the group of young men wanted to leave a legacy, be different.”

The Broncos (12-1, CFP No. 3 seed) have been waiting for this breakthrough since beating Oklahoma at the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, one of the most memorable games in college football history.

Boise State was a steady program following that breakthrough game, consistently putting together 10-win seasons and bowl victories under Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin. The Broncos hit a dip with one bowl game between 2018-21, but have been revitalized under Danielson.

Named interim coach when Andy Avalos was fired late in the 2023 season, Danielson led the Broncos to a bowl berth and was promoted to the permanent job. The Broncos took a huge step this season, riding Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty to one of the best seasons in program history.

“The Fiesta Bowl is a stamp on the Boise State football tradition,” Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen said. “That standard is something I’m not taking lightly, nor do I think this team is taking lightly.”

Penn State was one of the gold standards of college football under coach Joe Paterno, winning two national championships.

It all came unraveled with the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. Paterno was fired in the wake of the scandal and the Nittany Lions stumbled into mediocrity.

Former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin arrived in Happy Valley in 2014 and steadily rebuilt the program until its breakthrough this year.

Behind a stout defense and one of the nation’s best tight ends in Tyler Warren, the Nittany Lions (12-2, CFP No. 6 seed) regained their status as one of college football’s elites with a trip to the CFP. Penn State also shoved aside the notion it couldn’t win big games by blowing out SMU in the opening round of the playoffs at home last weekend.

“We don’t take these moments for granted, but I don’t care what anybody says from the outside,” Penn State quarterback Drew Allar said. “There’s a lot of people out there that don’t know what goes on behind the scenes. That’s part of playing at a place like Penn State, but it’s part of sticking to our guns and sticking to our process.”

Stopping Jeanty

Penn State will face a task no team has been able to accomplish this season: stop Jeanty.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up has put together one of the greatest seasons by a running back in FBS history, racking up 2,497 in 13 games. That leaves him 132 yards short of Barry Sanders’ all-time single-season record set in 1988.

The Nittany Lions may have the tools to do it.

Penn State is top 10 nationally in numerous defensive categories, including fourth against the run at 100.4 yards allowed per game. The Nittany Lions held nine opponents to under 100 yards rushing with a low of 34 against Illinois.

Penn State’s offense

Boise State was third nationally in scoring at 39.1 points per game, but Penn State is no slouch on offense.

The Nittany Lions average 439.8 yards per game, including over 200 rushing, and 33.9 points.

Warren is one of the nation’s best tight ends and most versatile players, lining up at quarterback and running back at times this season. Allar has put up big numbers despite being besieged by criticism, completing more than 68% of his passes for 3,021 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Penn State may not have a running back like Jeanty, but the duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have combined for 1,820 yards and 16 touchdowns behind a powerful offensive line.