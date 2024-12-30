🔊 Listen to this

The Pittston Area girls basketball team picked up a rivalry win and a tournament title in one shot on Monday night, conquering Wyoming Area 51-24 to win the Marseco Tournament at Old Forge High School.

Daniella Ranieli led the Patriots with 21 points, while Maddie Karp added 17 points in the win.

Abby Sterba was the Warriors’ leading scorer with six points.

Old Forge 60, Hanover Area 32

Jewyla McCullon had a standout night for Old Forge, scoring 28 points to lead her team to a Marseco Tournament consolation game victory.

Ava Arnold added 10 point for Old Forge.

Caitlin Vigorito scored 15 points to lead Hanover Area. Emma Schlingman added nine points.

Hazleton Area 79, Williamsport 40

Sophia Shults had 18 points to lead a trio of Cougars in double figures as Hazleton Area continued its hot start to the season.

Alexis Reimold chipped in 16 and Sophia Benyo finished with 15 points for Hazleton Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area 38, Lackawanna Trail 16

Jaida Underwood scored 14 points, and the Wolfpack defense clamped down to beat Lackawanna Trail.

Diamond Thornton added nine points for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ayla Seigle had 11 of Trail’s 16 points.

Holy Redeemer 63, MMI Prep 3

The Royals’ defense proved too tough for MMI Prep, holding the Preppers to just one made basket.

Amara Makarczyk led Redeemer with nine points. 13 different Royals scored at least two points.

Georgia Washko scored all three of MMI Prep’s points.

Crestwood 64, Nanticoke Area 28

Jackie Gallagher drained four three-pointers and led the way with 26 points in a Comets victory.

Charlie Hiller added 10 points for Crestwood.

Kate Reed led Nanticoke Area with seven points.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 35, Hanover Area 30

Mathias Mitchell led all scorers with 12 points as Nanticoke Area picked up a rivalry win over Hanover Area.

Ethan Ball added nine points for the Trojans in the win.

Gernard Williams was the high scorer for Hanover Area with nine points.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

King’s 94, Wilkes 90 (OT)

Chris Patton led all scorers with 32 points as King’s outlasted crosstown rival Wilkes for the win on Monday night.

Cayden Merrifield had 30 points to lead Wilkes.

H.S. Girls Basketball

Pittston Area 51, Wyoming Area 24

WYOMING AREA (24) — Sydney Ratchford 0 1-2 1, Addison Gaylord 1 1-2 4, Aminah Dixon 0 0-0 0, Krea Bonita 1 0-0 2, Lila Price 0 0-0 0, Abby Sterba 2 1-2 6, Shannon Kearns 1 0-0 2, Kendall Day 2 0-0 5, Jailynn Park 2 0-0 4, Erica Gilligan 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-6 24.

PITTSTON AREA (51) — Daniella Ranieli 7 6-7 21, Julia Long 0 0-0 0, Maddie Karp 7 22 17, Lili Hintze 2 0-0 5, Grace Callahan 0 0-0 0, Carlena Lizza 1 0-0 2, Bella Dessoye 1 0-0 2, Giuliana Latona 2 0-0 4, Haley Pointek 0 0-0 0, Nora Callahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-9 51.

Wyoming Area`9`5`2`8 — 24

Pittston Area`10`6`18`17 — 51

Three-point goals: WA 3 (Gaylord, Sterba, Day), PA 3 (Ranieli, Karp, Hintze).

Old Forge 60, Hanover Area 32

HANOVER AREA (32) — Kalianna Wilde 0 0-0 0, Destinee Tapia 1 0-0 2, Emma Schlingman 4 0-0 9, Symone Mims 1 2-6 4, Ki’ymani Bowman 0 0-0 0, Dayjah Marcinkiewicz 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Vigorito 6 0-0 15, Flora Tirado 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 2-8 32.

OLD FORGE (60) — Aryanna Harris 2 2-3 6, Jewyla McCullon 10 2-3 28, Ava Arnold 4 2-2 10, Mia Fox 3 2-3 8, Addison Rafalko 0 0-0 0, Maniyah Massey 0 0-0 0, Danica Pritchyk 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Notari 3 0-0 6, Jenny Solfanelli 0 0-0 0, Joselyn DeStefano 1 0-0 2, Sophia Corradino 0 0-0 0, Torre DiMattia 0 0-0 0, Lauren Malinowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-9 60.

Han. Area`4`12`9`7 — 32

Old Forge`20`17`23`0 — 60

Three-point goals: HAN 4 (Vigorito 3, Schlingman), OF 4 (McCullon 4).

Hazleton Area 79, Williamsport 40

HAZLETON AREA (79) — Mariah Marolo 2 2-2 8, Sophia Benyo 6 3-3 15, Jayla Eberts 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Bindas 3 0-0 6, Olivia Williams 1 2-2 4, Evelyn Shults 1 0-0 2, Kayla Lagowy 2 2-2 6, Alexis Reimold 7 2-3 16, Sophia Shults 7 3-4 18, Juliana Silva 0 0-0 0, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Miranda Chupela 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 14-16 79.

WILLIAMSPORT (40) — Makayla Cerami 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Solomon 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Cannode 0 0-0 0, Zaelana Minor 1 0-0 2, Ella Ballard 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Helmrich 7 4-4 18, Laylah Martin 0 0-0 0, Nadirah Tutler 4 1-2 9, Khamya Moate 3 1-2 9, Isabelle Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-8 40.

Hazleton Area`35`24`15`5 — 79

Williamsport`13`2`8`17 — 40

Three-point goals: HAZ 3 (Marolo 2, S. Shults), WIL 2 (Moate 2).

Wilkes-Barre Area 38, Lackawanna Trail 16

LACKAWANNA TRAIL (16) — Ayla Seigle 5 1-1 11, Hannah Phillips 1 0-0 2, Anikah Toth 1 0-0 2, Madison Palmer 0 0-0 0, Regan Norman 0 1-2 1, Aubrie Pinney 0 0-0 0, Averie Higgins 0 0-0 0, Kacie Antolick 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-3 16.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (38) — Tatianna Medina 0 0-0 0, Diamond Thornton 4 0-0 9, Jaida Underwood 6 2-8 14, Emily Barrouk 2 0-0 5, Aniyah Hudson 2 2-2 6, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 6-12 38.

Lackawanna Trail`8`6`0`2 — 16

Wilkes-Barre Area`14`6`10`8 — 38

Three-point goals: LT 0, WBA 2 (Thornton, Barrouk).

Holy Redeemer 63, MMI Prep 3

MMI PREP (3) — Chloe Allen 0 0-0 0, Arushi Solgama 0 0-0 0, Georgia Washko 1 1-2 3, Cedrah Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Lanie Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Siya Patel 0 0-0 0, Arianny Nieves 0 0-0 0, Olivia Moore 0 0-2 0, Anna Drobnock 0 0-0 0. Totals 1 1-4 3.

HOLY REDEEMER (63) — Kearney Quinn 1 0-0 2, Megan Albrecht 3 0-0 6, Amara Makarczyk 4 0-0 9, Bella Boylan 4 0-0 8, Mary Lombardi 1 0-0 2, Kourtney Jezorwski 1 0-0 2, Brooke Kroptavich 4 0-0 8, Kayla Pekarovsky 1 0-0 3, Skylar Munoz 2 0-0 4, McKenzie Chimock 3 0-0 7, Izzy Wasley 0 2-2 2, Olivia Dutko 2 0-0 4, Gillian Parsons 3 0-0 6, Irelyn Curley 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 2-2 63.

MMI Prep`0`2`1`0 — 3

H. Redeemer`28`12`10`13 — 63

Three-point goals: MMI 0, HR 3 (Makarczyk, Pekarovsky, Chimock).

Crestwood 64, Nanticoke Area 28

NANTICOKE AREA (28) — Natalee Atkins 2 0-0 6, Caitlyn Majiros 1 4-6 6, Abby Lovallo 0 0-0 0, Kate Reed 2 2-4 7, Marli Donahue 0 0-0 0, Navaeh Baran 1 4-8 6, Ella Alles 0 1-2 1, Haley Verazin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 11-20 28.

CRESTWOOD (64) — Aryanna Kijek 0 0-0 0, Addison Korpusik 1 0-0 3, Cameron Vieney 3 0-0 7, Charlie Hiller 5 0-0 10, Kendall Petrosky 1 0-0 3, Jackie Gallagher 9 4-5 26, Jordan Andrews 2 0-0 4, Mia Manoski 0 0-0 0, Kate Gallagher 3 1-2 7, Norah Sklarosky 2 0-0 4, Emilie Stofko 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 5-9 64.

Nanticoke Area`4`11`8`5 — 28

Crestwood`12`22`11`19 — 64

Three-point goals: NAN 3 (Atkins 2, Reed), CRE 7 (J. Gallagher 4, Korpusik, Vieney, Petrosky).

H.S. Boys Basketball

Nanticoke Area 35, Hanover Area 30

NANTICOKE AREA (35) — RJ Brogan 1 0-0 2, Ethan Ball 3 1-2 9, Shane Pearson 2 0-0 5, Louden Mullery 3 1-1 7, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 0 0-0 0, Mathias Mitchell 5 2-3 12. Totals 14 4-6 35.

HANOVER AREA (30) — Josh Rivera 1 0-0 3, AJ Kistner 0 0-0 0, Kairi Craft 1 0-0 2, Jayden Coleman 2 0-0 4, Noah Sabecky 2 0-0 6, Gernard Williams 3 1-3 9, Noah Dewey 2 2-6 6. Totals 11 3-9 30.

Nanticoke Area`10`4`11`10 — 35

Hanover Area`9`8`6`7 — 30

Three-point goals: NAN 3 (E. Ball 2, Pearson), HAN 5 (Sabecky 2, Williams 2, Rivera).