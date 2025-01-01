🔊 Listen to this

Race winner Madison Hedglin of Dallas crosses the finish line with a time of 19:10, a personal best, as the top female finisher in Tuesday’s race.

Runners hit the trail section of the New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5K Race in Luzerne Tuesday afternoon.

Runners take off down Parry Street at the start of the New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5K Race in Luzerne Tuesday afternoon.

Runners take off down Parry Street at the start of the New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5K Race in Luzerne Tuesday afternoon.

Runners take off down Parry Street at the start of the New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5K Race in Luzerne Tuesday afternoon.

Race winner Daniel Danilovitz of Moosic (right) takes off on a fast start at the fourth annual New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5K Race in Luzerne Tuesday afternoon. The race had 737 runners participating.

Daniel Danilovitz once again closed out his running year in style.

The 18-year-old Riverside grad turned in a personal best time of 15:55 to make it four in a row in winning the Back Mountain Trail New Year’s Eve 5K on Tuesday. Dallas’ Madison Hedglin also set a personal best as the top female finisher with a time of 19:10.

Both top finishers are former District 2 cross country champions. Danilovitz, 18, of Moosic, is a freshman at UMBC who continued his strong showing in the race. Mountaineers standout Hedglin, 17, had finished second in the event in 2022 and 2023 before breaking through for the win on Tuesday.

The 5K drew 737 runners in its fourth year and closed out the 2024 schedule for the Wyoming Valley Striders, the running club that hosts several annual races.

The Wyoming Valley Striders opened their 50th anniversary year on Wednesday with the New Year’s Day Social Run at Kirby Park. More than 60 participants ran through a steady rain.

Up next for the group is the Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run on March 23 at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. The race is the first leg of the Vince Wojnar Triple Crown series.