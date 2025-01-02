🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area scored a season high in points as the Patriots defeated visiting Pottsville Nativity 86-65 Thursday night in a non-conference boys basketball game.

Silvio Giardina and Aiden Lynn scored season highs, with Giardina netting 31 and Lynn adding 22. Lucas Lopresto had 15.

Trey Keating had 28 for Nativity.

North Schuylkill 59, Hanover Area 51 OT

The Hawkeyes were outscored 13-5 in overtime in a loss to visiting North Schuylkill.

Noah Dewey scored 25 points to pace Hanover Area.

Zack Marcinowski had 16 for North Schuylkill.

Shenandoah Valley 36, MMI Prep 30

David Burrows scored eight points as Shenandoah Valley defeated host MMI Prep.

Nick Pantages, who recently returned to the lineup, led MMI with 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 18

Kaitlyn Bindas had 16 points and Sophia Shults added 13 as Hazleton Area routed Wilkes-Barre Area to remain unbeaten.

Jaida Underwood had eight for WBA.

BOYS SWIMMING

Wyo. Valley West 96, Dallas 50

William Bell (500 free, 100 breast) and Cole Bolesta (200 IM, 100 back) each won two individual events for Wyoming Valley West.

Theron Roberts won the 50 freestyle and William Bartolomei won the 100 butterfly.

Posting victories for Dallas were Liam Bustin (200 free), Luke Karcutskie (diving) and Nicholas Belfino (100 free).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 132, Wy0. Valley West 35

The Mountaineers won all 12 events with three swimmers posting two wins.

Lydia Gonzales (200 free, 100 free), Peyton Stauffer (50 free, 100 back) and Erika Doran (500 free, 100 breast) were the double winners.

Also recording wins for Dallas were Maria-Lucia Pirorre (200 IM), Emma Miller (diving) and Audrey Haydu (100 fly).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 86, Pottsville Nativity 65

NATIVITY (65) — Ben Kreitzer 0 1-2 1, Jacob Bowman 2 1-2 7, Sam Walborn 3 1-2 8, Noah Dolbin 5 4-8 14, Ryan Grabowski 0 0-0 0, Marc Lutzkanin 0 0-0 0, Layne Pasker 2 2-2 7, Nick Clarke 0 1-2 1, Trey Keating 8 8-8 27. Totals 20 18-26 65.

PITTSTON AREA (86) — Silvio Giardina 10 6-7 31, Lucas Lopresto 6 0-0 14, Matt Walter 3 0-0 6, Paul Jordan McGarry 0 0-0 0, Aiden Lynn 10 2-2 22, Aidan Clarke 2 0-0 4, Steven Penatzer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Shotwell 0 0-0 0, Patrick Burns 0 0-0 0, John Jadus 4 1-2 9. Totals 35 9-11 86.

Pottsville Nativity`20`10`15`20 — 65

Pittston Area`27`17`18`24 — 86

Three-point goals: NAT 7 (Bowan 2, Walborn, Pasker, Keating 3), PA 7 (Giardina 5, Lopresto 2).

North Schuylkill 59, Hanover Area 51 OT

NORTH SCHUYLKILL (59) — Dylan Cairo 1 0-0 3, Jude Maziekas 4 2-3 10, Sam Wall 4 0-0 9, Cam Kacielowski 0 0-0 0, Zack Marcinowski 6 4-6 16, Julian Nelson 2 3-3 7, Xavier McNally 2 1-2 5, Max Gallagher 3 2-2 9, Niko White 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-16 59.

HANOVER AREA (51) — Evan Monge 0 0-0 0, Josh Rivera 1 0-0 3, AJ Kistner 2 2-4 4, Kairi Craft 4 0-0 8, Jayden Coleman 1 0-0 2, Noah Sabecky 1 0-0 2, Gernard Williams 1 0-0 2, Noah Dewey 13 2-2 28. Totals 23 4-6 51.

North Schuylkill`12`11`8`15`13 — 59

Hanover Area`11`17`6`12`5 — 51

Three-point goals: NS 3 (Cairo, Wall, Gallagher). HA 1 (Rivera).

Shenandoah Valley 36, MMI Prep 30

SHENANDOAH (36) — Landon Monoghan 2 2-3 7, Anthony Hernandez 0 0-2 0, Alex Rivera 1 0-0 2, Dillon Teeter 1 0-4 2, Mike Elahsak 0 0-0 0, Johnny Burke 1 0-0 2, Joel Nunez 2 0-0 5, Ethan Beach 2 0-0 4, David Burrows 4 0-0 8, Brandon Boris 0 0-0 0, Izayan Lopez 0 6-7 6. Totals 13 8-16 36.

MMI PREP (30) — Nate Kringe 1 1-2 4, Jandel Figueroa 2 2-6 6, Nick Pantages 4 6-11 14, Aiden Hosier 0 1-2 1, Ben Gombeda 0 0-0 0, Adam Frask 0 0-0 0, Zach Jordan 0 1-2 1, Hayden Schwabe 1 0-0 2, Dangelo Roane 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 11-23 30.

Shenandoah Valley`6`9`10`11 — 36

MMI Prep`5`8`9`8 — 30

Three-point goals: SV 2 (Monoghan, Nunez), MMI 1 (Kringe).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 18

WBA (18) — Tatiana Medina 0 1-2 1, Diamond Thornton 1 2-4 4, Jaida Underwood 3 2-9 8, Aaliyah Philbert 0 0-0 0, Samantha Macareno 0 0-0 0, Emily Barrouk 1 0-0 2, Aniyah Hudson 1 0-0 3, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 0 0-2 0, Nevaeh Derrick 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Thebeault 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 5-17 18.

HAZLETON AREA (58) — Mariah Marolo 0 0-0 0, Sophia Benyo 1 0-0 2, Jayla Eberts 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bindas 7 0-2 16, Olivia Williams 2 0-0 4, Evelyn Shults 0 0-0 0, Kayla Lagowy 2 0-0 4, Alexis Reimold 5 3-4 13, Julia Silva 2 0-0 6, Sofia Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Miranda Chupela 0 0-0 0, Ella Radice 0 1-2 1, Hannah Matyas 0 0-0 0, Leah Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-8 58.

Wilkes-Barre Area`3`10`3`2 — 18

Hazleton Area`16`29`8`6 — 58

Three-point goals: WBA 1 (Hudson), HA 5 (Bindas 2, Reimold, Silva).