The Bengals star tandem of Ja’Marr Chase (1) and Joe Burrow, right, need to beat the Steelers and then get some help on Sunday to reach the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs. It just doesn’t exactly feel like it — or look like it — heading into their regular-season finale against Cincinnati on Saturday night.

A three-game losing streak against the league’s elite will do that.

Yet rather than dwell on what’s gone wrong, quarterback Russell Wilson has another suggestion: practice a little selective amnesia.

“You’ve got to be able to just embrace the moment and be so addicted to the moment that nothing else gets in the way of it,” Wilson said. “They focus on the next practice, the next meeting. And that level of obsession, that level of focus, that level of communication, that level of response, is everything. And that’s what champions do.”

That’s been part of the problem for the Steelers (10-6), who have let plenty get in their way during a slide that’s likely cost them a shot at the AFC North title, namely uncharacteristic mental lapses by a defense that have made a proud unit dotted with stars look vulnerable.

On that front, the surging Bengals (8-8) can relate. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and company look every bit as dangerous as most expected in August. Yet a horrific opening three months defensively forced Cincinnati to play catch-up in December. And for all of Burrow’s brilliance, the Bengals need to beat the Steelers and then hope Denver and Miami lose on Sunday to reach the postseason.

It’s why Burrow sort of shrugged when asked about the “MVP!” chants that rang out in the final minutes of a thrilling overtime win over Denver last week that kept Cincinnati’s slim playoff hopes alive.

Yes, it was cool. And yes, he thinks he’ll have a chance to win the league’s most coveted award one day, just not this year. Why?

“Usually you’ve got to win your division,” he said.

It’s an opportunity the Bengals lost long ago. The Steelers appeared to be firmly in control of the North after consecutive wins over Cincinnati and Cleveland in early December, only to follow it up with three nationally televised pratfalls.

Now, their priority has shifted from winning the franchise’s first division title since 2020 to playing like a playoff team before the postseason. The clock is ticking.

“We don’t have time to run from adversity, we have time to run through it,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to climb the wall. We’ve got to go run through it. There’s no magic pill for getting around it.”

CHASE-ING RECORDS

Burrow heads into the finale playing perhaps the best football of his five-year career. His streak of eight straight games with at least 250 yards passing and three touchdowns is an NFL record. He also leads the league in completions (423), yards passing (4,641) and touchdown passes (42).

While Burrow believes reaching 5,000 yards “would be cool,” he’s more intent on taking in Chase’s burgeoning greatness. The fourth-year pro is vying for the receiving triple crown. Chase leads the league in catches, yards and touchdowns. The last player to do it was Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

“He grinds for it,” Burrow said of his college teammate at LSU. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type player and our careers will forever be tied together from college into the pro landscape. That’s just fun to be a part of.”

BREAKDOWN

The Steelers are allowing more than 400 yards per game during their losing streak, and their frustration has bubbled over into public view.

Safety DeShon Elliott blamed the unit for making the kind of alignment mistakes that might be understandable in September, but not December. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith questioned whether some of his teammates have the “want-to” required to make a deep playoff run.

Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes the angst is a natural byproduct of having a room full of competitors. So does defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who prefers his unit getting angry.

“That tells me that they want to get it right, and they’re not satisfied with it going the way it is,” Austin said. “We have good men in our building. They’ve been through a lot of stuff together, and rightfully so, a little bit frustrated, but out of that frustration, I think we can find some prosperity.”

LATE-SEASON SURGE

Cincinnati’s 30-24 overtime win over Denver was significant, considering that seven of its eight losses this season have come by one score. Before December, the Bengals were proficient at blowing leads late. The Bengals also won their fourth straight game for the first time this season. And for the first time they beat a team with a winning record. Their previous seven victories came against sub-.500 teams.

LAST STAND?

The finale could be the final game at Acrisure Stadium for Steelers running back Najee Harris. The club declined Harris’ fifth-year option last spring, meaning the only player in franchise history to top 1,000 yards rushing in his first four seasons with the team could be elsewhere when the 2025 season kicks off.

The rise of Jaylen Warren may have played a role in the decision, and while Harris has had another productive fall, Warren has been the more effective option of late. Warren has 33 touches for 202 yards over the last two games, compared to 24 touches for 123 yards for Harris.