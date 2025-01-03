🔊 Listen to this

Jackie Gallagher drained five three-pointers and finished with 27 points as the Crestwood girls basketball team jumped out fast and controlled the action from wire to wire in a 72-41 win over Dallas on Friday night.

Charlie Hiller added 15 and Kendall Petrosky chipped in 12 points for the Comets.

Odessa Kanton led Dallas with 13 points and Brianna Casey had 10 points.

Wyoming Seminary 55, Hanover Area 16

Ella Stambaugh led all scorers with 20 points in Wyoming Seminary’s win over Hanover Area.

Clare Griffin added 12 points for the Blue Knights.

Emma Schlingman led Hanover Area with eight points.

Wyoming Area 47, MMI Prep 10

Krea Bonita had 14 points, and Wyoming Area clamped down on MMI Prep for the win.

Shannon Kearns added 11 points for the Warriors.

Georgia Washko had seven points for MMI Prep.

Nanticoke Area 55, Tunkhannock 25

Navaeh Baran scored 18 points in Nanticoke Area’s win over Tunkhannock.

Caitlyn Majiros added 10 points for Nanticoke Area.

Olivia Williams and Erin Van Ness had six points each for Tunkhannock.

Northwest 52, Sullivan County 8

Ashlyn Hermanofski had 16 points to lead Northwest past Sullivan County.

Jordin Bowman added eight points for Northwest.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 55, Crestwood 48

Joey Nocito had 20 points and Dallas overcame a six-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in Division 1.

Tyce Mason added 12 points for the Mountaineers.

Ayden Agapito was the high scorer for Crestwood with 15 points.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 100, Tunkhannock 81

Milana Daiute (200 and 500 free), Lia Ochs (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Lorelei Lucas (100 fly and 100 back) each won two individual events to lead Hazleton Area past Tunkhannock.

Individual winners for Tunkhannock included Callaway Madus (50 free), Hailey Smith (diving) and Eliza Talcott (100 free).

Berwick 112, Wilkes-Barre Area 55

Six different swimmers won at least one individual event for Berwick as the Bulldogs beat Wilkes-Barre Area.

Madilyn Andrews won two events for Berwick, taking first place in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke.

Asiya Deraz won the 200 IM for Wilkes-Barre Area. The Wolfpack also won the 200 medley relay.

Lake-Lehman 107, Pittston Area 71

Karissa Legaspi, Cassidy Gallagher and Hannah Kuhar won two individual events each for Lake-Lehman in the win.

Legaspi won the 50 free and 100 fly, Gallagher won the 200 free and 100 breast and Kuhar took first place in the 200 IM and 100 free.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 127, Hazleton Area 56

The Tigers won all 12 events to take down Hazleton Area.

Josh Gaudet (200 free, 100 fly), Aidan Mislevy (200 IM, 100 back) and Jayden Baltrusaitis (50 and 100 free) each won two individual events for Tunkhannock.

Wilkes-Barre Area 74, Berwick 48

Bilal Derac (200 IM, 100 breast) and Sulaiman Derac (50 free, 400 free) won two individual events each to pace Wilkes-Barre Area.

Luis Vanegas added a win in the 100 fly for the Wolfpack.

Chase Billig won the 200 free and Kieran Dixson won the 100 free for Berwick.

Lake-Lehman 90, Pittston Area 58

Connor Runquist (200 IM, 100 breast) and Liam Thomas (50 free, 100 free) led the way for Lake-Lehman.

Jaylan Moore won the diving competition for Pittston Area, and Tanner Osborn picked up a win in the 200 free.

COLLEGES

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 5, Misericordia 4

The power play was Wilkes’s best friend on Friday, scoring four times in man-up situations to hold off Misericordia.

Nick Swain scored twice for the Colonels, with Cole Jungwirth and Cam Lowe adding a goal each.

Eric Honold, James Eng, William Moran and Brendan Vettraino all scored for Misericordia.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 72, Dallas 41

DALLAS (41) — Izzy Evans 3 0-1 6, Caitlyn Mizzer 1 0-0 2, Mia DelGaudio 1 1-2 3, Zoey Sutzko 0 0-0 0, Riley Samanas 0 0-0 0, Malaysia Shaw 1 1-2 3, Odessa Kanton 3 7-8 13, Lacey Youngblood 0 0-0 0, Lucy Brunn 1 1-2 4, Brianna Casey 3 3-4 10. Totals 13 13-19 41.

CRESTWOOD (72) — Cameron Vieney 2 0-0 4, Charlie Hiller 7 0-0 15, Kendall Petrosky 5 0-2 12, Jackie Gallagher 11 0-0 27, Jordan Andrews 3 1-2 7, Mia Manoski 0 0-0 0, Kate Gallagher 2 1-2 5, Emilie Stofko 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 2-6 72.

Dallas`12`12`8`9 — 41

Crestwood`19`27`11`15 — 72

Three-point goals: DAL 2 (Brunn, Casey), CRE 8 (J. Gallagher 5, Petrosky 2, Vieney).

Wyoming Seminary 55, Hanover Area 16

WYOMING SEMINARY (55) — Rhea Mascarenhas 0 0-0 0, Stella Ruiz 2 0-0 4, Ruby Ruiz 0 0-0 0, Maddy Marinello 2 0-0 4, Avery Luksic 4 0-0 8, Ella Stambaugh 9 2-4 20, Ellie Kersey 3 1-2 7, Clare Griffin 6 0-0 12, Maya Gross 0 0-0 0, Sydney Pane 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 3-6 55.

HANOVER AREA (16) — Aubree Mathis 0 0-0 0, Kalianna Wilde 0 0-0 0, Destinee Tapia 0 0-0 0, Emma Schlingman 4 0-0 8, Symone Mims 2 0-0 4, Ki’ymani Bowman 0 0-0 0, Dayjah Marcinkiewicz 0 0-0 0, Ella Place 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Vigorito 1 0-0 2, Flora Tirado 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 0-0 16.

Wyo. Seminary`26`17`6`6 — 55

Hanover Area`4`2`10`0 — 16

Three-point goals: SEM 0, HAN 0.

Wyoming Area 47, MMI Prep 10

WYOMING AREA (47) — Sydney Ratchford 1 0-0 3, Addison Gaylord 2 0-0 4, Krea Bonita 6 1-2 14, Lila Price 0 1-2 1, Aubrey Lewis 1 0-0 2, Abby Sterba 3 0-0 8, Shannon Kearns 5 1-2 11, Kendall Day 1 0-0 2, Anna Kelleher 0 0-0 0, Jailynn Park 0 0-0 0, Erica Gilligan 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-6 47.

MMI PREP (10) — Shreeya Parikh 0 0-0 0, Anna Drobnock 0 1-3 1, Arushi Solgama 0 0-0 0, Cedrah Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Siya Patel 0 0-0 0, Olivia Moore 0 0-0 0, Ruhani Shah 0 0-0 0, Chloe Allen 1 0-2 2, Lanie Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Georgia Washko 3 1-4 7. Totals 4 2-9 10.

Wyo. Area`15`10`12`10 — 47

MMI Prep`0`6`1`3 — 10

Three-point goals: WA 4 (Sterba 2, Ratchford, Bonita), MMI 0.

Nanticoke Area 55, Tunkhannock 25

NANTICOKE AREA (55) — Nevaeh Tolodziewski 0 0-0 0, Natalee Atkins 3 0-0 8, Caitlyn Majiros 4 2-2 10, Abby Lovallo 1 0-0 2, Kate Reed 3 2-2 9, Marli Donahue 2 0-0 6, Navaeh Baran 6 6-6 18, Ella Alles 0 0-0 0, Haley Verazin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-10 55.

TUNKHANNOCK (25) — Aliyah Faux 0 1-2 1, Madelyn Bevan 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Moore 0 2-4 2, Olivia Williams 2 0-0 6, Mackenzie Gregory 2 0-0 4, Lily Zaleppa 1 0-0 2, Erin Van Ness 2 1-1 6, Sarah Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Trinity King 0 0-0 0, Laurianna Alston 1 2-4 4. Totals 8 6-11 25.

Nanticoke Area`12`20`16`7 — 55

Tunkhannock`1`12`6`6 — 25

Three-point goals: NAN 5 (Atkins 2, Donahue 2, Reed), TUN 3 (Williams 2, Van Ness).

Northwest 52, Sullivan County 8

NORTHWEST (52) — Ashlyn Hermanofski 4 6-7 16, Ava Ruckle 1 0-0 2, Natalia Ninotti 2 0-0 6, Jordin Bowman 4 0-2 8, Arheya Williams 1 0-0 2, Ali Miner 2 1-2 5, Natalie Mullins 1 2-4 4, Callie Moyer 1 0-0 2, Auria Daniels 2 0-0 4, Hartley Crawford 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Miner 1 0-0 3, Jill Bonham o 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-15 52.

SULLIVAN COUNTY (8) — Sophia Boyer 0 0-0 0, Alana Olson 0 0-0 0, August Harney 1 2-2 4, Leah Bedford 0 0-0 0, Bethany Eberlin 0 0-0 0, Charley Insinger 0 1-2 1, Tori Marotti 1 1-2 3. Totals 2 4-6 8.

Northwest`13`22`8`9 — 52

Sullivan Co.`3`2`3`0 — 8

Three-point goals: NW 5 (Hermanofski 2, Ninotti 2, Miner), SULL 0.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 55, Crestwood 48

CRESTWOOD (48) — Ryan Sechleer 4 0-0 10, Jacob Feisel 0 0-0 0, Gio Barna 1 0-0 3, Connor Wagaman 3 0-0 6, Jack Rogers 1 0-2 2, Brady Grevera 3 0-0 7, Ayden Agapito 7 0-0 15, Kell Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 0-2 48.

DALLAS (55) — Jude Nocito 3 1-3 8, Joey Nocito 9 0-0 20, Jack Dale 0 2-2 2, Chris Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Pat Flanagan 3 1-2 8, Kael Berry 0 0-0 0, Brady Mizzer 1 0-0 3, Tyce Mason 5 0-0 12. Totals 22 4-7 55.

Crestwood`19`11`10`8 — 48

Dallas`15`9`20`11 — 55

Three-point goals: CRE 5 (Sechleer 2, Barna, Grevera, Agapito), DAL 7 (Jo. Nocito 2, Mason 2, Ju. Nocito, P. Flanagan, Mizzer).