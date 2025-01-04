🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman got off to a great start Friday night, scoring the game’s first 14 points.

The caveat was its opponent — a Holy Redeemer team which has put up some impressive offensive numbers this season.

Lehman, though, never let Redeemer back into the game except for a brief time in the second quarter as the Black Knights routed the Royals 65-35 in a matchup of first-place teams in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference basketball.

“It was a total team effort,” said Lehman coach Charlie Lavan, whose team improved to 3-0 in the division and 5-5 overall. “Everybody stepped up one way or another.”

Lehman standout Ella Wilson stepped up the most, scoring 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Kathryn Morgan helped the Black Knights dominate the glass with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Kinley Purdy had 16 points and Delcia Biscotto had 11, including a 3-pointer as part of an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter that pretty much dashed any Redeemer comeback hopes. Wilson finished off Redeemer with four consecutive technical free throws after a basket by Purdy midway through the final quarter.

Redeemer (2-1 Div. 2, 8-3) didn’t help its cause with poor shooting throughout, especially behind the arc. The Royals finished 4-of-36 (11%) from 3-point range.

The Royals were effective inside in the second quarter as Bella Boylan scored eight points. They got within 24-17 early in the third quarter, but Lehman was able to score in transition to bump the advantage back to double digits.

“We’ve been working hard on that,” Lavan said. “Instead of being the ones getting run on, we want to be the ones doing the running.”

Lehman is now tied with Nanticoke Area atop the division. Redeemer slipped to third place.

Boylan led Redeemer with 13 points followed by McKenzie Chimock with eight.

“Lehman had a really good game plan and executed the game plan,” Redeemer coach John Jezorwski said. “I think we were just a little bit sluggish today. Things that usually happen for us … we didn’t create any turnovers, we didn’t create any havoc in our defensive end which usually leads to our offense.”

Lake-Lehman 65, Holy Redeemer 35

HOLY REDEEMER (35) — Megan Albrecht 2 2-2 7, Bella Boylan 6 0-0 13, Brooke Kroptavich 0 3-4 3, Kayla Pekarovsky 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Chimock 3 0-0 8, Kearney Quinn 0 0-0 0, Tessa Cegelka 1 0-0 2, Kourtney Jezorwski 0 0-0 0, Mary Lombardi 0 0-0 0, Izzy Wasley 1 09-0 2, Irelyn Curley 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-6 35.

LAKE-LEHMAN (65) — Delcia Biscotto 3 3-4 11, Wilson 12 5-6 30, Kathryn Morgan 3 1-3 7, Kinley Purdy 5 6-7 16, Olivia Oliver 0 0-0 0, Gianna Decesaris 0 0-2 0, Olivia Corcoran 0 1-2 1, Amanda Battin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Breslford 0 0-0 0, Lexi Peiffer 0 0-0 0, Kae Dougherty 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-24 65.

Holy Redeemer`3`13`10`9 — 35

Lake-Lehman`14`10`15`26 — 65

Three-point goals: HR 4 (Albrecht, Boylan, Chimock 2). LL 3 (Biscotto 2, Wilson).