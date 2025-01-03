🔊 Listen to this

Dallas senior defensive end Zach Williams and senior kicker Rowan Laubach were selected Friday to the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches-Select Class 4A All-State second team.

The two Mountaineers join three Wyoming Area players as Wyoming Valley Conference selections. On Thursday, Wyoming Area senior running back Lidge Kellum was named to the Class 3A first team while senior offensive lineman Chase DeSanto and sophomore wide receiver Luke Kopetchny were chosen to the second team.

Over 250 programs nominated players in the six classifications. The voting was done by head coaches, with PFN having no input in the selections.

Williams was known for his quickness and relentless play. He recorded 81 tackles, including 19 for loss, while adding six sacks and a fumble recovery. He also started on the offensive line after switching from tight end.

Laubach, who was also a soccer standout, was one of the most accurate kickers in the WVC throughout his career. He hit on 50-of-53 extra points and 5-of-7 field goals this season, including a 47-yarder. He also averaged 38.9 yards per punt.

The Lackawanna Football Conference had six players chosen to the three all-state teams released on Friday.

Valley View senior running back Preston Reed was selected to the Class 4A first team. Honesdale senior guard Wyatt Rutherford was named second team.

In Class 2A, Riverside senior tight end Richie Kostoff and junior defensive end Tavian Branch were first-team choices. Riverside senior outside linebacker Quinn Puchilowski made the second team.

In Class 6A, Scranton senior defensive tackle Dyjeere Weekes was a second-team selection.