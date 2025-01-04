🔊 Listen to this

David Jannuzzi led all scorers with 31 points, and made a number of clutch free throws in the fourth quarter as the Wilkes-Barre Area boys basketball team held off a tough fight from Hazleton Area, defeating the Cougars 72-70 on Saturday.

The Wolfpack led by nine points heading into the final quarter, but Hazleton Area clawed their way back to make it a one-possession game.

Mike Keating and Nahsiem Ford each added 16 points for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Luis Guzman led Hazleton Area with 25 points. Dylan Stish chipped in 16 and Angel Saladin finished with 13 points.

Pittston Area 58, Nanticoke Area 38

Silvio Giardina had 22 points as Pittston Area picked up the win over Nanticoke Area to remain undefeated in Division 1.

Aiden Clarke added 11 points for the Patriots.

Mathias Mitchell led Nanticoke Area with 14 points.

Holy Redeemer 47, Lake-Lehman 33

The Royals handed Lake-Lehman their first loss in Division 2.

Brayden Sock led Holy Redeemer with 11 points, and Cody Quaglia added seven points.

Spencer Smith and Finn Cronin had eight points apiece for Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area 59, MMI Prep 33

The Warriors remained unbeaten in Division 2 with a win over MMI Prep.

Luke Kopetchny had the hot hand for Wyoming Area, finishing with 19 points.

Jandel Figueroa and Nick Pantages had 12 points each to lead the Preppers.

Hanover Area 39, Wyoming Seminary 38

Noah Dewey scored six of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hawkeyes hold off Wyoming Seminary.

Jayden Coleman added eight points for Hanover Area.

Wyoming Seminary was led by Antek Evan, who had a game-high 24 points.

Northwest 59, Sullivan County 38

Josh Miner drained seven three-pointers on his way to a 29-point night, leading Northwest to a win.

Jace McCoy added 11 points for the Rangers.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Alvernia 60, Wilkes 39

The Colonels fell to 0-11 on the season with a loss in their final non-conference game.

Yamirelis Matos had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Wilkes, her fourth double-double of the season.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 6, Buffalo State 1

Five different Colonels scored as Wilkes picked up a non-conference win to improve to 8-4 on the year.

Nina Hudakova scored twice for Wilkes. Jordan Gerry, Iida Laitinen, Dani Longuemare and Renee Ng added a goal each.

WRESTLING

King’s splits matches

The Monarchs defeated New England College 25-20 but fell to host Roger Williams 27-22, splitting a pair of duals to start the new year.

Shane Kibler (149 pounds), MJ Turi (157) and Frankie Theroux (184) each won both of their individual bouts to lead King’s.

H.S. Boys Basketball

Wilkes-Barre Area 72, Hazleton Area 70

WILKES-BARRE AREA (72) — Quran Brooks 2 0-0 4, David Jannuzzi 10 9-10 31, Mike Keating 5 4-6 16, Reylie Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jacob Johnson 1 0-0 3, Achilles Fuentes 1 0-0 2, Jordany Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Nahsiem Ford 6 1-2 16. Totals 25 14-18 72.

HAZLETON AREA (70) — Franklin Ritz 3 0-2 8, Dylan Stish 7 2-2 16, Oscady Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Angel Saladin 5 1-1 13, Estarling Melenciano 0 1-2 1, Yohansel Moran 0 0-0 0, Ryan Staffin 1 0-0 2, Luis Guzman 9 7-11 25, Gavin Perkosky 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 11-18 70.

Wilkes-Barre Area`20`14`19`19 — 72

Hazleton Area`13`16`15`26 — 70

Three-point goals: WBA 5 (Jannuzzi 2, Keating 2, Johnson), HAZ 5 (Ritz 2, Saladin 2, Perkosky).

Pittston Area 58, Nanticoke Area 38

NANTICOKE AREA (38) — RJ Brogan 4 2-3 12, Ethan Ball 1 0-0 2, Shane Pearson 2 2-2 6, Louden Mullery 0 0-1 0, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 2 0-1 4, Mathias Mitchell 6 2-6 14. Totals 15 6-13 38.

PITTSTON AREA (58) — Silvio Giardina 8 2-2 22, Lucas LoPresto 4 0-0 9, Matt Walter 2 0-2 5, Paul Jordan McGarry 1 0-0 3, Aiden Lynn 3 1-2 7, Aiden Clarke 4 0-0 11, Steven Penatzer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Shotwell 0 0-0 0, Patrick Burns 0 0-0 0, John Jadus 0 0-0 0, Chris Scavo 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 3-6 58.

Nanticoke Area`9`6`9`14 — 38

Pittston Area`10`18`13`17 — 58

Three-point goals: NAN 2 (Brogan 2), PA 9 (Clarke 3, Giardina 2, LoPresto, Walter, McGarry, Scavo).

Holy Redeemer 47, Lake-Lehman 33

LAKE-LEHMAN (33) — Kolby Shook 1 0-0 2, Hunter Palka 0 1-2 1, Spencer Smith 3 1-1 8, Hayden Evans 1 0-2 2, Ben Dowling 3 1-2 7, Jake Evans 0 0-0 0, Finn Cronin 2 4-4 8, Bodhi Cronin 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 1 0-0 2, Vinny Sparacio 0 0-0 0, Noah Corcoran 1 0-0 3, Val Cassano 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-11 33.

HOLY REDEEMER (47) — Cody Quaglia 1 4-4 7, Christian Oquendo 1 1-2 3, Logan Sekol 2 0-0 4, Kyaire McLean 1 1-4 4, Evan Licari 0 0-0 0, Jack Hurst 1 4-6 6, Logan Shrader 0 0-0 0, Max Mohutsky 0 0-0 0, Brayden Sock 3 2-2 11, Quran Drayton 1 2-2 4, Brandon DelBalso 2 0-0 4, David Popson 1 2-3 4, Kaden Sepkoski 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 16-23 47.

Lake-Lehman`4`5`9`15 — 33

Holy Redeemer`16`11`6`14 — 47

Three-point goals: LL 2 (S. Smith, Corcoran), HR 5 (Sock 3, Quaglia, McLean).

Wyoming Area 59, MMI Prep 33

MMI PREP (33) — Nate Kringe 0 2-2 2, Jandel Figueroa 3 6-7 12, Nick Pantages 4 4-4 12, Ben Gombeda 1 0-2 2, Sharan Parikh 1 0-1 2, Adam Frask 0 1-2 1, Hayden Schwabe 0 0-0 0, Ian Composto 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 13-18 33.

WYOMING AREA (59) — Shane Pepe 1 0-1 2, Anthony DeLucca 1 1-2 4, Lukas Burakiewicz 4 0-0 8, Luke Kopetchny 9 1-1 19, Collin Casterlin 2 1-1 5, Michael Janosky 3 0-0 6, John Turner 2 0-0 6, Drew Keating 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Rusinchak 1 2-2 5, Bruno Pizzano 1 0-0 2, Jacob Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-7 59.

MMI Prep`6`9`7`11 — 33

Wyo. Area`23`11`20`5 — 59

Three-point goals: MMI 0, WA 4 (Turner 2, DeLucca, Rusinchak).

Hanover Area 39, Wyoming Seminary 38

HANOVER AREA (39) — Josh Rivera 0 0-0 0, Andrew Kistner 0 4-4 4, Kairi Craft 1 1-1 3, Jayden Coleman 4 0-0 8, Noah Sabecky 1 0-0 3, Gernard Williams 3 0-0 7, Noah Dewey 6 2-2 14. Totals 15 7-7 39.

WYO. SEMINARY (38) — Teddy Kraus 3 0-1 6, Brian Leahy 4 0-1 8, Antek Evan 9 3-4 24, Matt Mascarenhas 0 0-0 0, Cash Hanson-Richart 0 0-0 0, Finn Ruderman 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-6 38.

Hanover Area`7`11`9`12 — 39

Wyo. Seminary`9`7`8`14 — 38

Three-point goals: HAN 2 (Sabecky, Williams), SEM 3 (Evan 3).

Northwest 59, Sullivan County 38

NORTHWEST (59) — Josh Miner 9 4-4 29, Ryan Miner 1 2-2 4, Brady Shea 4 1-2 9, Jace McCoy 5 0-0 11, Tucker Crawford 2 2-4 6, Garret Bau 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-12 59.

SULLIVAN COUNTY (38) — Tucker Blasi 3 0-0 6, Justin Hemighaus 2 0-2 4, Lucas King 5 1-2 15, Colin King 1 0-0 2, Ryan Murray 0 0-0 0, Jordan Moore 1 0-0 2, D0minic Marotti 1 0-0 3, Cayden Smithkors 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 1-4 38.

Northwest`19`10`14`16 — 59

Sullivan Co.`11`11`10`6 — 38

Three-point goals: NW 8 (J. Miner 7, McCoy), SULL 5 (L. King 4, Marotti).