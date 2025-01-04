Click here to subscribe today or Login.
ALL-WVC OFFENSE
Lidge Kellum
Wyoming Area
RB – Senior
Player Of The Year
The Class 3A all-state selection finished the season as the leading District 2 with 2,297 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. He also had six catches for 58 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. Led the entire WVC in the regular season with 142 points. Being recruited as a Division I FBS preferred walk-on and Division I or Division II scholarship player.
Jake Howe
Wilkes-Barre Area
QB – Junior
Two-time All-WVC selection threw for 2,155 yards and 21 touchdowns. Finished sixth in passing yards in PIAA Class 6A. The three-year starter led the entire WVC in passing yards in the regular season.
Brady Zapoticky
Dallas
QB – Senior
Two-time All-WVC pick became the top dual-threat quarterback. Threw for 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns. Rushed for 803 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
Davon Underwood
Wilkes-Barre Area
RB – Junior
The WVC’s top receiving threat out of the backfield with 39 receptions for 539 yards and six TDs. Finished with 734 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Played in the secondary and had three interception.
Ty’Meere Wilkerson
Berwick
RB – Junior
Switched from receiver at midseason and gained most of his 1,442 yards down the stretch. Finished with 16 rushing TDs and also caught 13 passes for 111 yards and a TD. On defense, had 31 tackles and an interception.
Treyvon Gembitski
Wilkes-Barre Area
WR – Junior
Three-year starters and two-time All-WVC selection finished with 50 receptions for 650 yards and nine touchdowns. Had 56 tackles and interception while also returning a punt for a touchdown.
Luke Kopetchny
Wyoming Area
WR – Sophomore
Led District 2 with 864 receiving yards and 11 TD catches. Set the school record with 262 receiving yards in the season opener vs. Crestwood. Paced WVC Division 2 with 37 receptions.
Lucas Lopresto
Pittston Area
WR – Sophomore
Two-time All-WVC selection finished with 34 receptions for 406 yards and eight touchdowns. Returned two kickoffs and a punt for touchdowns. Also had an interception.
Ben Dowling
Lake-Lehman
TE – Senior
Three-year starter who caught 20 passes for 338 yards and four TDs. Also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. On defense, recorded 107 tackles, had seven sacks and forced four fumbles.
Chase DeSanto
Wyoming Area
OL – Senior
The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder finished the season with 26 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks in as the Warriors finished the WVC Division 2 champions and highest scoring team in District 2. Has a full scholarship to Division I Sacred Heart.
Kyle Draina
Crestwood
OL – Senior
The 6-foot-2. 260-pounder was a standout blocker on Crestwood’s run-heavy offense. Was a strong contributor on defense with 55 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.
Jimmy Gryskewicz
Wilkes-Barre Area
OL – Senior
The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder started four years. He had 36 pancake blocks while manning the center position. Also contributed heavily on defense, finishing with 76 tackles and a sack.
Aleks Jaskiewicz
Crestwood
OL – Senior
The two-time All-WVC selections excelled on both side of the ball. Besides opening holes, he had 44 tackles (38 solos), six sacks, six hurries and five tackles for loss.
Chase Schuckers
Berwick
OL – Senior
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder was a four-year starter who helped Berwick turn around a 0-4 start. Had 12 pancake blocks while posting 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a sack on defense.
ALL-WVC DEFENSE
Bob Gregor
Lake-Lehman
DL – Junior
Three-year starter who excelled on both side of the ball. Had 57 tackles, forced two fumbles and had a sack. On offense, he posted 38 combined pancake blocks as Lehman posted its first winning season since 2020.
Josh Mruk
Wyoming Area
DL – Junior
Two-time All-WVC selection had some injury issues, but was a disruptive force when on the field. Finished with 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven hurries, four sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.
Andrew Steinberger
Wyoming Area
DL – Senior
The two-way lineman had 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 10 hurries and six sacks playing everywhere on the D-line. On offense, he posted 30 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack.
Matt Urban
Crestwood
DL – Senior
Force on the line who had 59 tackles (40 solos), eight tackles for loss, five hurries, four sacks and an interception return for a touchdown. Was also a pivotal part of the offensive line.
Zach Williams
Dallas
DL – Senior
Non-stop motor allowed Williams to record 81 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery. Converted from tight end to take over an offensive tackle spot.
Lincoln Bibla
Crestwood
LB – Senior
Two-time All-WVC selection capped his career with 63 tackles (50 solos), 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, four hurries, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a TD) and an interception.
Dylan Geskey
Dallas
LB – Senior
Two-time All-WVC selection who recorded 84 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Led WVC Division 1 in rushing and finished with 842 yards and 16 TDs.
Hunter Johnson
Hazleton Area
LB – Senior
Two-year starter who finished with 94 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Rushed 51 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Also caught four passes.
Jim Mitkowski
Lake-Lehman
LB – Senior
Has 96 tackles, three forced fumbles, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Rushed for 817 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Finished as the WVC’s third-leading rusher during the regular season.
Logan Sincavage
Wilkes-Barre Area
LB – Senior
Three-year starter was one of the WVC’s top tacklers. He made 127 stops, picked off two passes and made two sacks. Also saw some time at fullback mainly as a blocker.
Clark Van Orden
Dallas
LB – Senior
Made plenty of big plays for the Mountaineers, finishing with 100 tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Also anchored the O-line from the center position.
Gavin Lewis
Dallas
DB – Senior
Made plays on both sides of the ball. Recorded six interceptions, 32 tackles and two defensive TDs. Caught 42 passes for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns. Had a 13-catch, 194-yard game vs. Crestwood.
Trustin Johnson
Wyoming Area
DB – Junior
Extremely strong in run support, Johnson had 63 tackles, caused three fumbles, four pass defenses and an interception. Also rushed for 412 yards and nine TDs and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Nate Malarkey
Dallas
DB – Senior
Two-time All-WVC pick who was active in all three phases. Finished with 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, two safeties, three sacks and a blocked punt. Reliable receiver and blocker on offense.
Kevin Wiedl
Wyoming Area
Def. Util. – Senior
Played on all three level of the defense. Totaled 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. As a tight end/H-back, he caught 16 passes for 331 yards. Also returned punts.
ALL-WVC SPECIALIST
Rowan Laubach
Dallas
K/P – Senior
Two-time All-WVC pick was 50-for-53 on PATs and connected on 5-of-7 field goals with a long of 47 yards. Averaged 38.9 yards per punt and dropped 20 of his 33 punts inside the 20-yard line.
TIMES LEADER ALL-WVC SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Anthony DeLucca – QB – Wyoming Area – Sr.
Hayden Evans – QB – Lake-Lehman – Sr.
Jacob Jeckell – RB – Crestwood – So.
Ashton Karlick – RB – Hazleton Area – Jr.
Jordan Kieselowsky – WR – Wilkes-Barre Area – Jr.
Chris Sholtis – WR – Lake-Lehman – Sr.
Andrew Lupinski – Off. Ult. – Tunkhannock – Jr.
Tyler Mattis – WR/KR – Wyo. Valley West – Sr.
Gabe Boris – OL – Hazleton Area – Sr.
Brody Spindler – OL – Pittston Area – Jr.
James Thomas – OL – Tunkhannock – Sr.
Gunnar Zaledondis – OL – Pittston Area – Jr.
Jarratt Webb – OL – Dallas – Sr.
DEFENSE
Gabe Decker – DL – Berwick – Fr.
Trent Gaus – DL – Lake-Lehman – Jr.
Jaylen Hart – DL – Pittston Area – Jr.
Nick Saracino – DL – Wilkes-Barre Area – So.
Gene Ardo – LB – Wilkes-Barre Area – Jr.
Jake Dubaskas – LB – Wyo. Valley West – Sr.
Gerry Groom – LB – Pittston Area – Sr.
Tyler Ruddy – LB – Wyo. Valley West – Sr.
Jacob Morgan – DB/LB – Wyoming Area – Sr.
Alex Estrella – DB – Berwick – Jr.
Billy Hanson – DB – Berwick – Sr.
Damian Lefkoski – DB – Wyoming Area – Sr.
Jack Rodgers – DB – Crestwood – So.
SPECIALISTS
Gavin Wolfe – K – Pittston Area – Sr.
John Turner – P – Wyoming Area – Sr.