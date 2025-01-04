🔊 Listen to this

ALL-WVC OFFENSE

Lidge Kellum

Wyoming Area

RB – Senior

Player Of The Year

The Class 3A all-state selection finished the season as the leading District 2 with 2,297 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. He also had six catches for 58 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. Led the entire WVC in the regular season with 142 points. Being recruited as a Division I FBS preferred walk-on and Division I or Division II scholarship player.

Jake Howe

Wilkes-Barre Area

QB – Junior

Two-time All-WVC selection threw for 2,155 yards and 21 touchdowns. Finished sixth in passing yards in PIAA Class 6A. The three-year starter led the entire WVC in passing yards in the regular season.

Brady Zapoticky

Dallas

QB – Senior

Two-time All-WVC pick became the top dual-threat quarterback. Threw for 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns. Rushed for 803 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Davon Underwood

Wilkes-Barre Area

RB – Junior

The WVC’s top receiving threat out of the backfield with 39 receptions for 539 yards and six TDs. Finished with 734 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Played in the secondary and had three interception.

Ty’Meere Wilkerson

Berwick

RB – Junior

Switched from receiver at midseason and gained most of his 1,442 yards down the stretch. Finished with 16 rushing TDs and also caught 13 passes for 111 yards and a TD. On defense, had 31 tackles and an interception.

Treyvon Gembitski

Wilkes-Barre Area

WR – Junior

Three-year starters and two-time All-WVC selection finished with 50 receptions for 650 yards and nine touchdowns. Had 56 tackles and interception while also returning a punt for a touchdown.

Luke Kopetchny

Wyoming Area

WR – Sophomore

Led District 2 with 864 receiving yards and 11 TD catches. Set the school record with 262 receiving yards in the season opener vs. Crestwood. Paced WVC Division 2 with 37 receptions.

Lucas Lopresto

Pittston Area

WR – Sophomore

Two-time All-WVC selection finished with 34 receptions for 406 yards and eight touchdowns. Returned two kickoffs and a punt for touchdowns. Also had an interception.

Ben Dowling

Lake-Lehman

TE – Senior

Three-year starter who caught 20 passes for 338 yards and four TDs. Also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. On defense, recorded 107 tackles, had seven sacks and forced four fumbles.

Chase DeSanto

Wyoming Area

OL – Senior

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder finished the season with 26 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks in as the Warriors finished the WVC Division 2 champions and highest scoring team in District 2. Has a full scholarship to Division I Sacred Heart.

Kyle Draina

Crestwood

OL – Senior

The 6-foot-2. 260-pounder was a standout blocker on Crestwood’s run-heavy offense. Was a strong contributor on defense with 55 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

Jimmy Gryskewicz

Wilkes-Barre Area

OL – Senior

The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder started four years. He had 36 pancake blocks while manning the center position. Also contributed heavily on defense, finishing with 76 tackles and a sack.

Aleks Jaskiewicz

Crestwood

OL – Senior

The two-time All-WVC selections excelled on both side of the ball. Besides opening holes, he had 44 tackles (38 solos), six sacks, six hurries and five tackles for loss.

Chase Schuckers

Berwick

OL – Senior

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder was a four-year starter who helped Berwick turn around a 0-4 start. Had 12 pancake blocks while posting 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a sack on defense.

ALL-WVC DEFENSE

Bob Gregor

Lake-Lehman

DL – Junior

Three-year starter who excelled on both side of the ball. Had 57 tackles, forced two fumbles and had a sack. On offense, he posted 38 combined pancake blocks as Lehman posted its first winning season since 2020.

Josh Mruk

Wyoming Area

DL – Junior

Two-time All-WVC selection had some injury issues, but was a disruptive force when on the field. Finished with 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven hurries, four sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.

Andrew Steinberger

Wyoming Area

DL – Senior

The two-way lineman had 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 10 hurries and six sacks playing everywhere on the D-line. On offense, he posted 30 pancake blocks and didn’t allow a sack.

Matt Urban

Crestwood

DL – Senior

Force on the line who had 59 tackles (40 solos), eight tackles for loss, five hurries, four sacks and an interception return for a touchdown. Was also a pivotal part of the offensive line.

Zach Williams

Dallas

DL – Senior

Non-stop motor allowed Williams to record 81 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery. Converted from tight end to take over an offensive tackle spot.

Lincoln Bibla

Crestwood

LB – Senior

Two-time All-WVC selection capped his career with 63 tackles (50 solos), 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, four hurries, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a TD) and an interception.

Dylan Geskey

Dallas

LB – Senior

Two-time All-WVC selection who recorded 84 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Led WVC Division 1 in rushing and finished with 842 yards and 16 TDs.

Hunter Johnson

Hazleton Area

LB – Senior

Two-year starter who finished with 94 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Rushed 51 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Also caught four passes.

Jim Mitkowski

Lake-Lehman

LB – Senior

Has 96 tackles, three forced fumbles, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Rushed for 817 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Finished as the WVC’s third-leading rusher during the regular season.

Logan Sincavage

Wilkes-Barre Area

LB – Senior

Three-year starter was one of the WVC’s top tacklers. He made 127 stops, picked off two passes and made two sacks. Also saw some time at fullback mainly as a blocker.

Clark Van Orden

Dallas

LB – Senior

Made plenty of big plays for the Mountaineers, finishing with 100 tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Also anchored the O-line from the center position.

Gavin Lewis

Dallas

DB – Senior

Made plays on both sides of the ball. Recorded six interceptions, 32 tackles and two defensive TDs. Caught 42 passes for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns. Had a 13-catch, 194-yard game vs. Crestwood.

Trustin Johnson

Wyoming Area

DB – Junior

Extremely strong in run support, Johnson had 63 tackles, caused three fumbles, four pass defenses and an interception. Also rushed for 412 yards and nine TDs and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Nate Malarkey

Dallas

DB – Senior

Two-time All-WVC pick who was active in all three phases. Finished with 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, two safeties, three sacks and a blocked punt. Reliable receiver and blocker on offense.

Kevin Wiedl

Wyoming Area

Def. Util. – Senior

Played on all three level of the defense. Totaled 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. As a tight end/H-back, he caught 16 passes for 331 yards. Also returned punts.

ALL-WVC SPECIALIST

Rowan Laubach

Dallas

K/P – Senior

Two-time All-WVC pick was 50-for-53 on PATs and connected on 5-of-7 field goals with a long of 47 yards. Averaged 38.9 yards per punt and dropped 20 of his 33 punts inside the 20-yard line.

TIMES LEADER ALL-WVC SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Anthony DeLucca – QB – Wyoming Area – Sr.

Hayden Evans – QB – Lake-Lehman – Sr.

Jacob Jeckell – RB – Crestwood – So.

Ashton Karlick – RB – Hazleton Area – Jr.

Jordan Kieselowsky – WR – Wilkes-Barre Area – Jr.

Chris Sholtis – WR – Lake-Lehman – Sr.

Andrew Lupinski – Off. Ult. – Tunkhannock – Jr.

Tyler Mattis – WR/KR – Wyo. Valley West – Sr.

Gabe Boris – OL – Hazleton Area – Sr.

Brody Spindler – OL – Pittston Area – Jr.

James Thomas – OL – Tunkhannock – Sr.

Gunnar Zaledondis – OL – Pittston Area – Jr.

Jarratt Webb – OL – Dallas – Sr.

DEFENSE

Gabe Decker – DL – Berwick – Fr.

Trent Gaus – DL – Lake-Lehman – Jr.

Jaylen Hart – DL – Pittston Area – Jr.

Nick Saracino – DL – Wilkes-Barre Area – So.

Gene Ardo – LB – Wilkes-Barre Area – Jr.

Jake Dubaskas – LB – Wyo. Valley West – Sr.

Gerry Groom – LB – Pittston Area – Sr.

Tyler Ruddy – LB – Wyo. Valley West – Sr.

Jacob Morgan – DB/LB – Wyoming Area – Sr.

Alex Estrella – DB – Berwick – Jr.

Billy Hanson – DB – Berwick – Sr.

Damian Lefkoski – DB – Wyoming Area – Sr.

Jack Rodgers – DB – Crestwood – So.

SPECIALISTS

Gavin Wolfe – K – Pittston Area – Sr.

John Turner – P – Wyoming Area – Sr.