Lake-Lehman downed Pittston Area in boys and girls Wyoming Valley Conference swimming meets Friday.

Jaylen Moore won diving and Tanner Osborn won the 200-yard freestyle, but Pittston Area dropped the boys meet to Lake-Lehman 90-58.

Lake-Lehman won the girls meet 107-71 as Karissa Legaspi, Cassidy Gallagher and Hannah Kuhar won two individual events each.