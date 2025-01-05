Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Lake-Lehman downed Pittston Area in boys and girls Wyoming Valley Conference swimming meets Friday.
Jaylen Moore won diving and Tanner Osborn won the 200-yard freestyle, but Pittston Area dropped the boys meet to Lake-Lehman 90-58.
Lake-Lehman won the girls meet 107-71 as Karissa Legaspi, Cassidy Gallagher and Hannah Kuhar won two individual events each.