Ella Stambaugh scored 27 points as Wyoming Seminary defeated Tunkhannock 48-40 Monday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game.

Clare Griffin added six for the Blue Knights, who opened a 34-23 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Laurianna Alston netted 13 and Erin Van Ness had 12 for Tunkhannock.

Lake-Lehman 59, Wyoming Area 21

Ella Wilson scored a game-high 22 points as Lake-Lehman defeated Wyoming Area.

Kathryn Morgan had 13 and Kinley Purdy added 10 for the Black Knights, who used a 16-0 run early in the second quarter to snap a 9-9 tie.

Addison Gaylord scored seven and Abby Sterba had six for Wyoming Area. Sydney Ratchford grabbed five rebounds.

Nanticoke Area 61, MMI Prep 9

Nanticoke Area netted 12 3-pointers on the way to defeating MMI Prep.

Kate Reed and Navaeh Baran each scored 12 points for Nanticoke Area. Marli Donahue added 11.

Arushi Solgama had five for MMI.

Dallas 39, Wilkes-Barre Area 34

Odessa Kanton scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter as Dallas defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Izzy Evans added nine for the Mountaineers, who scored 22 points in the final eight minutes.

Diamond Thornton had 14 for WBA. Jaida Underwood added nine.

Crestwood 44, Loyalsock 42

Jackie Gallagher had 16 points and Kendall Petrosky added 12 as the Comets edged Loyalsock in a non-conference matchup.

Crestwood led 26-12 at halftime, but the Lancers got themselves back into the game with a 20-point third quarter.

Alaina Dadzie had 24 for Loyalsock.

Pittston Area 47, Wyo. Valley West 32

Daniella Ranieli scored 18 points and Lili Hintze had 11 as Pittston Area defeated Wyoming Valley West.

Thalia Irizarry scored 11 for Valley West. Anna Sierra added nine.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest 54, Muncy 30

Josh Miner scored 15 points and Jace McCoy added 11 as Northwest jumped to a 19-point lead after one quarter in a victory over Muncy.

Kyran Lisembee led Muncy with 10.

COLLEGES

MEN’S HOCKEY

Cortland State 3, Wilkes 2

In a battle of two ranked teams, No. 10 Wilkes fell to No. 13 Cortland State in non-conference action at the Toyota SportsPlex.

Wilkes’ Cam Lowe scored at 13:25 of the first period. Cole Jungwirth and Max Cocchi setup Lowe, with Jungwirth recording his 50th career assist.

Patrick Roginski scored in the third period to move Wilkes within 3-2.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 48, Tunkhannock 41

TUNKHANNOCK (41) — Aliyah Faux 2 2-4 7, Elizabeth Moore 2 0-0 4, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Gregory 1 0-0 2, Erin Van Ness 4 4-4 12, Sarah Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Laurianna Alston 5 3-3 13. Totals 14 7-11 40.

WYO. SEMINARY (48) — Stella Ruiz 1 1-2 4, Avery Luksic 1 1-2 3, Ella Stambaugh 7 13-16 27, Ellie Kersey 2 0-0 5, Clare Griffin 3 0-0 6, Maya Gross 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 16-22 48.

Tunkhannock`5`11`7`17 — 40

Wyoming Seminary`13`10`11`14 — 48

Three-point goals: TUN 3 (Faux, E.Van Ness 2), WS 2 (Ruiz, Kersey).

Lake-Lehman 59, Wyoming Area 21

LAKE-LEHMAN (59) — Delcia Biscotto 1 0-0 3, Ella Wilson 10 2-3 22, Kathryn Morgan 6 1-2 13, Amanda Battin 3 0-0 9, Kinley Purdy 4 1-2 10, Olivia Corcoran 1 0-0 2, Asa Dorris 0 0-0 0, Kate Hynick 0 0-0 0, Morgan Breslford 0 0-0 0, Lexi Peiffer 0 0-0 0, Brianna Wright 0 0-0 0, Olivia Oliver 0 0-0 0, Gianna Decesaris 0 0-0 0, Lauren Katchik 0 0-0 0, Kae Dougherty 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Branham 0 0-0 0, Sloane Dougherty 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-7 59.

WYOMING AREA (21) — Sydney Ratchford 0 0-0 0, Addison Gaylord 2 1-2 7, Krea Bonita 1 0-2 2, Lila Price 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Lewis 2 0-0 4, Abby Sterba 2 0-0 6, Shannon Kearns 0 0-0 0, Kendall Day 0 0-0 0, Anna Kelleher 0 0-0 0, Jailynn Park 0 0-0 0, Erica Gilligan 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-4 21.

Lake-Lehman`9`16`23`11 — 59

Wyoming Area`6`6`3`6 — 21

Three-point goals: LL 5 (Biscotto, Battin 3, Purdy). WA 4 (Gaylord 2, Sterba 2).

Nanticoke Area 61, MMI Prep 9

MMI PREP (9) — Arushi Solgama 2 1-1 5, Georgia Washko 0 1-4 1, Cedrah Abdulrahman 0 0-2 0, Lanie Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Ruhani Shah 0 0-0 0, Siya Patel 0 0-0 0, Olivia Moore 0 0-0 0, Anna Drobnock 0 1-4 1. Totals 3 3-12 9.

NANTICOKE AREA (61) — Nevaeh Tolodziewski 1 0-2 2, Caitlyn Majiros 3 0-2 7, Abby Lovallo 2 1-2 6, Kate Reed 5 0-0 12, Marli Donahue 4 0-0 11, Navaeh Baran 5 0-0 12, Ella Alles 1 0-0 3, Haley Verazin 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kileigh Casey 0 0-0 0, Julianna Percival 1 0-0 3, Alyvia Schneider 1 0-0 3, Abby Coufalik 0 0-0 0, Kayce Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 1-6 61.

MMI Prep`3`0`2`4 — 9

Nanticoke Area`30`15`11`5 — 61

Three-point goals: NA 12 (Majiros, Lovallo, Reed 2, Donahue 3, Baran 2, Alles, Percival, Schneider).

Dallas 39, Wilkes-Barre Area 34

WBA (34) — Tatianna Medina 1 0-0 2, Diamond Thornton 4 4-8 14, Jaida Underwood 3 3-7 9, Emily Barrouk 2 1-2 6, Aniyah Hudson 0 0-0 0, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 9-19 34.

DALLAS (39) — Izzy Evans 3 3-4 9, Caitlyn Mizzer 3 1-2 7, Mia DelGaudio 1 2-2 5, Malaysia Shaw 1 0-0 2, Odessa Kanton 5 4-9 14, Lucy Brunn 0 0-0 0, Brianna Casey 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 12-19 39.

Wilkes-Barre Area`4`8`4`18 — 34

Dallas`5`2`10`22 — 39

Three-point goals: WBA 3 (Thornton 2, Barrouk), DAL 1 (DelGaudio).

Crestwood 44, Loyalsock 42

LOYALSOCK (42) — Madison Perry 0 0-0 0, Julie Ellis 1 0-0 2, Jillian Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Lacey Kriebel 1 3-6 6, Jaekavlah Harden 2 0-1 4, Addi Barowy 1 4-4 6, Aliana Dadzie 10 3-3 24. Totals 15 10-14 42.

CRESTWOOD (44) — Cameron Vieney 1 2-4 4, Charlie Hiller 3 0-2 6, Kendall Petrosky 5 0-0 12, Jackie Gallagher 6 0-2 16, Jordan Andews 0 2-2 2, Kate Gallagher 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 4-11 44.

Loyalsock`8`4`20`10 — 42

Crestwood`16`10`12`6 — 44

Three-point goals: LOY 2 (Kriebel, Dadzie). CRE 6 (Petrosky 2, J.Gallagher 4).

Pittston Area 47, Wyo. Valley West 32

WYO. VALLEY WEST (32) — Anya Richet 4 0-5 8, Gabby Novitski 2 0-0 4, Anna Sierra 3 1-2 9, Thalia Irizarry 4 2-3 11, Ava Yancy 0 0-0 0, Sanai Williams 0 0-0 0, Jayla Zuluaga 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-10 32.

PITTSTON AREA (47) — Daniella Ranieli 6 4-4 18, Maddie Karp 1 2-2 4, Grace Callahan 0 1-2 1, Carlena Lizza 0 0-0 0, Giuliana Latona 2 2-2 6, Lili Hintze 4 0-0 11, Haley Pointek 1 0-0 2, Julia Long 2 1-1 5. Totals 16 10-11 47.

Wyo. Valley West`12`2`11`7 — 32

Pittston Area`13`9`13`12 — 47

Three-point goals: WVW 3 (Sierra 2, Irizarry 1), PA 5 (Ranieli 2, Hintze 3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest 54, Muncy 30

MUNCY (30) — Nathan Rogers 1 2-4 4, Carter Feigles 0 0-0 0, Kyran Lisembee 3 3-6 10, Stiles Eyer 3 0-4 7, Jaxton Frantz 0 0-0 0, Dominic Guardini 1 0-0 2, Kevin Hampe 2 2-4 7. Totals 10 7-18 30.

NORTHWEST (54) — Josh Miner 5 4-5 15, Ryan Miner 3 1-2 8, Brady Shea 3 0-0 9, Jace McCoy 5 0-0 11, Tucker Crawford 3 0-1 6, Garrett Bau 1 1-2 3, Billy Johns 0 0-0 0, Chase Patterson 0 0-0 0, Ben Foley 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-10 54.

Muncy`2`11`11`6 — 30

Northwest`21`11`13`9 — 54

Three-point goals: MUN 3 (Lisembee, Eyer, Hampe). NWT 6 (J.Miner, R.Miner, Shea 3, McCoy).