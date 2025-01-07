🔊 Listen to this

Luke Kopetchny scored a game-high 24 points as Wyoming Area strengthened its position at the top of Division 2, improving to 4-0 in the division with a 59-45 win over Lake-Lehman on Tuesday.

Lukas Burakiewicz chipped in 15 points for the Warriors.

Ben Dowling was the leading scorer for Lake-Lehman with 11 points.

Pittston Area 65, Wyoming Valley 58

The Patriots trailed at halftime but found their game in the second half to beat Wyoming Valley West.

Aiden Lynn had 15 points and Aidan Clarke added 13 points for Pittston Area, who outscored the Spartans 43-29 in the second half.

Lemar Weatherspoon had the hot hand for Valley West, leading all scorers with 20 points.

Berwick 45, MMI Prep 33

Julian Howie scored 13 points and Kaden Hickman added 12 points to lead Berwick past MMI Prep.

Nick Pantages led MMI Prep with 12 points.

Wyoming Seminary 42, Tunkhannock 33

The Blue Knights scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Tunkhannock.

Antek Evan led Wyoming Seminary with 14 points.

Mahki Mickels was the high scorer for the Tigers with 10 points.

Hazleton Area 84, Nanticoke Area 54

Dylan Stish and Luis Guzman went off for 20 points each as the Hazleton Area offense was too much to handle for Nanticoke Area.

Ryan Staffin added 11 points for the Cougars.

Mathias Mitchell led Nanticoke Area with 15 points. Ethan Ball added 14 points.

Holy Redeemer 51, Hanover Area 40

The Royals took a 15-point lead into halftime and kept Hanover Area at bay for the win.

David Popson had 18 points to lead Holy Redeemer.

Noah Dewey led Hanover Area with 11 points.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 56, Wyoming Area 36

Chase Kresge and Nicholas Belfino won two individual events each to lead Dallas past Wyoming Area.

Kresge won the 100 and 200 free, while Belfino won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Both swimmers also captured additional wins as part of two Dallas relay teams.

Jonathan Cortez (50 free) and Zhiwen Tang (500 free) picked up wins for Wyoming Area.

Hazleton Area 120, Pittston Area 42

Chase Kaschak (100 fly and 100 breaststroke) and Jay Rosenstock (100 free and 100 back) won two individual events each to lead Hazleton Area.

Jaylan Moore won the diving competition for Pittston Area, and Tanner Osborne won the 500 free.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 128, Wyoming Area 58

The Dallas girls won a battle of WVC unbeatens, taking first place in all 12 events.

Eight different Mountaineers won at least one individual event, with Peyton Stauffer leading the way at two wins in the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Hazleton Area 101, Pittston Area 74

The Cougars won all but one contested event in a strong performance to beat Pittston Area.

Lia Ochs (200 and 100 free), Lorelei Lucas (50 and 500 free), Milana Daiute (200 IM and 100 back) and Emily Alcantara (100 fly and 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events for Hazleton Area.

Kate O’Hearn won the diving portion of the meet for Pittston Area.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 59, Lake-Lehman 45

WYOMING AREA (59) — Shane Pepe 0 0-0 0, Anthony DeLucca 3 0-1 6, Lukas Burakiewicz 6 0-0 15, Luke Kopetchny 9 5-5 24, Michael Janosky 0 0-0 0, John Turner 2 0-0 4, Drew Keating 3 0-0 7, Jacob Morgan 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 5-6 59.

LAKE-LEHMAN (45) — Hunter Palka 2 0-0 5, Spencer Smith 3 0-0 7, Hayden Evans 2 0-0 5, Ben Dowling 5 1-2 11, Jake Evans 3 0-0 8, Finn Cronin 2 0-0 5, Logan Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 1-2 45.

Wyoming Area`14`16`20`9 — 59

Lake-Lehman`14`6`10`15 — 45

Three-point goals: WA 6 (Burakiewicz 3, Kopetchny, Keating, Morgan), LL 6 (J. Evans 2, Palka, S. Smith, H. Evans, F. Cronin).

Pittston Area 65, Wyoming Valley West 58

PITTSTON AREA (65) — Silvio Giardina 3 3-4 9, Lucas LoPresto 3 3-4 9, Matt Walter 3 2-2 9, Paul Jordan McGarry 4 0-2 10, Aiden Lynn 6 3-5 15, Aidan Clarke 4 2-2 13, John Jadus 0 0-0 0, Chris Scavo 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-19 65.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (58) — Navion Terry 4 1-3 9, Lemar Weatherspoon 6 4-4 20, Jacob Stevens 1 0-0 2, Camrin Shovlin 4 1-2 9, Kaden Dittus 3 3-5 11, D’Evonte Rivers 1 0-0 2, Jaden Estrada 0 1-2 1, Caden Sabb 2 0-0 4, Jaycion Collins 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-16 58.

Pittston Area`13`9`20`23 — 65

W. Valley West`19`10`7`22 — 58

Three-point goals: PA 6 (Clarke 3, McGarry 2, Walter), WVW 6 (Weatherspoon 4, Dittus 2).

Berwick 45, MMI Prep 33

BERWICK (45) — Julian Howie 6 0-2 13, Noah Marquez 3 0-0 6, Kaden Hickman 4 2-2 12, Carlos Guzman 2 0-0 4, Brady McCabe 3 0-0 8, Sage Bankes 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 2-4 45.

MMI PREP (33) —Nate Kringe 2 1-2 6, Jandel Figueroa 2 0-0 4, Nick Pantages 6 0-4 12, Aiden Hosier 0 2-2 2, Ben Gombeda 1 1-2 3, Sharan Parikh, Joe Mayernik 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skuba 0 0-0 0, Hayden Schwabe 2 0-0 4, DeAngelo Roane 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-10 33.

Berwick`11`13`12`9 — 45

MMI Prep`4`9`13`7 — 33

Three-point goals: BER 5 (Hickman 2, McCabe 2, Howie), MMI 1 (Kringe).

Wyoming Seminary 42, Tunkhannock 33

WYO. SEMINARY (42) — Finn Ruderman 0 0-0 0, Lucas Latorre 3 0-0 6, Teddy Kraus 4 0-0 9, Cash Hanson-Richart 2 2-2 8, Antek Evan 5 3-3 14, Jayden Arterberry 0 0-0 0, Brian Leahy 1 3-4 5, Max Kremme 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-9 42.

TUNKHANNOCK (33) — Colin Gregory 1 0-0 3, Jayden Ransom 3 0-0 8, Andrew Lupinski 0 0-0 0, Bode Lukasavage 3 0-0 7, Elijah Faux 0 0-0 0, Bryce Miller 0 1-2 1, Luke Chilson 0 0-0 0, Mahki Mickels 5 0-0 10, Caden Newswanger 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-2 33.

Wyo. Seminary`4`3`12`23 — 42

Tunkhannock`4`7`9`13 — 33

Three-point goals: SEM 4 (Hanson-Richart 2, Kraus, Evan), TUN 4 (Ransom 2, Gregory, Lukasavage).

Hazleton Area 84, Nanticoke Area 54

HAZLETON AREA (84) — Michael Smith 1 0-0 3, Justin Cruz 0 0-0 0, Franklin Ritz 2 0-0 6, Dylan Stish 9 0-0 20, Oscady Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Angel Saladin 2 1-1 5, Estarling Melenciano 2 2-4 6, Yohansel Moran 4 0-0 9, Ryan Staffin 4 0-0 11, Luis Guzman 7 3-3 20, Gavin Perkosky 2 0-1 4. Totals 32 6-9 84.

NANTICOKE AREA (54) — RJ Brogan 2 5-5 9, Ethan Ball 5 1-2 14, Shane Pearson 2 0-0 6, Louden Mullery 0 2-2 2, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 3 0-0 6, Mathias Mitchell 7 1-2 15, Reagan Jackson 1 0-0 2, Dylon Ball 0 0-0 0, Justin Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mason Maga 0 0-0 0, Nemecio Sosa 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-15 54.

Hazleton Area`23`20`17`24 — 84

Nanticoke Area`13`12`14`15 — 54

Three-point goals: HAZ 12 (Staffin 3, Guzman 3, Ritz 2, Stish 2, Smith, Moran), NAN 5 (E. Ball 3, Pearson 2).

Holy Redeemer 51, Hanover Area 40

HOLY REDEEMER (51) — Cody Quaglia 1 3-4 5, Logan Sekol 1 0-0 2, Kyaire McLean 1 0-0 2, Evan Licari 2 1-2 6, Jack Hurst 2 2-2 6, Logan Shrader 0 0-0 0, Brayden Sock 2 0-0 4, Quran Drayton 4 0-0 8, Matthew Stilip 0 0-0 0, David Popson 5 7-10 18. Totals 18 13-18 51.

HANOVER AREA (40) — Josh Rivera 1 0-0 2, Andrew Kistner 4 0-1 9, Kairi Craft 0 0-0 0, Jayden Coleman 3 0-0 6, Noah Sabecky 1 0-0 3, Gernard Williams 4 1-2 9, Noah Dewey 5 1-2 11. Totals 18 2-5 40.

Holy Redeemer`8`19`9`15 — 51

Hanover Area`7`5`16`12 — 40

Three-point goals: HR 2 (Licari, Popson), HAN 2 (Kistner, Sabecky).