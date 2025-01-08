🔊 Listen to this

Dallas foward Pat Flanagan fouls Wilkes-Barre Area’s Quran Brooks in the first quarter as he was on his way to the basket.

Dallas guard Kael Berry drives into the paint as Wilkes-Barre Area’s Achilles Fuentes guards in the second quarter.

Dallas guard Kael Berry take a shot for a basket in the second quarter.

Dallas guard Joey Nocito weaves his way through the Wilkes-Barre Area defense in the second quarter.

PLAINS TWP. — Dallas jumped to a blistering start Tuesday night, hitting four of its first five 3-pointers and taking a 16-point lead before five minutes had expired.

The Mountaineers needed every bit of the early advantage to keep Wilkes-Barre Area chasing a deficit all game.

The Wolfpack managed to get within four late in the third quarter, but Dallas did just enough down the stretch for a 57-49 win in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

Dallas (3-0 Div. 1, 9-4 overall) stayed on the heels of first-place Pittston Area (4-0 Div. 1, 9-4). WBA fell to 2-2 in the division and 6-7 overall.

“We’re young. If we’re going to get beat, it’s because of our youth,” said Dallas coach Mark Belenski, who had to replace four starters from a 21-win team last season.

Jude Nocito, the only returning starter, led the early outburst with 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter. His 3-pointer followed by a cut to the hoop by Pat Flanagan gave Dallas a 19-3 lead at 3:16.

WBA kept chipping away and an 8-2 run to end the first half — highlighted by a rare four-point play from David Jannuzzi — moved the Wolfpack within 29-23 at the break.

WBA moved within 34-30 midway through the third quarter on an inside basket by Jordany Rodriguez. The Wolfpack closed the gap four again later in the period. Both times, Dallas answered.

“When we got stops, we turned the ball over,” WBA coach Jim Lavan said. “When we scored, they scored. We just couldn’t put back-to-back possessions together.”

Dallas bumped its lead to 53-40 near the midway portion of the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run where Joey Nocito netted five points. WBA battled back and cut the deficit to 53-48 as Jannuzzi led the charge.

Mike Keating scored inside with 2:48 remaining, but the Wolfpack managed just a lone free throw after that despite getting a couple turnovers as Dallas tried to work the clock.

“At the end of the game, we started playing catch too much and stopped attacking the rim,” Belenski said. “Our youth almost cost us that game.”

Dallas 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 49

DALLAS (57) — Jude Nocito 6 0-0 14, Joey Nocito 3 1-3 7, Jack Dale 5 2-3 13, Chris Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Tyce Mason 4 1-2 12, Pat Flanagan 2 0-0 5, Brady Zapoticky 2 0-0 4, Kael Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-8 57.

WBA (49) — Quran Brooks 1 0-2 2, David Jannuzzi 6 8-9 21, Mike Keating 6 1-2 13, Rylie Ramirez 2 0-1 4, Jacob Johnson 2 2-2 6, Achilles Fuentes 0 0-2 0, Jordany Rodriguez 1 1-2 3, Donte Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-20 49.

Dallas`21`8`14`14 — 57

Wilkes-Barre Area`9`14`15`11 — 49

Three-point goals: DAL 7 (Ju.Nocito 2, Dale 1, P.Flanagan, Mason 3). WBA 1 (Jannuzzi).