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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 5-1 on Wednesday evening at Sahlen Field. Alexander Cornielle struck out seven over 5.2 one-hit innings, and Tyler Hardman’s eighth RailRiders home run paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to its fifth straight win.

The RailRiders built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first off MLB rehabber Max Scherzer. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases on singles by J.C. Escarra, Marco Luciano and Yanquiel Fernández. After Oswaldo Cabrera’s sac fly staked SWB to a 1-0 lead, Hardman’s 426-foot home run to left-center, his third homer of the series, extended the advantage to four runs.

Duke Ellis led off the second with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. An Escarra sac fly brought home Ellis for a 5-0 lead.

Cornielle (1-1) made the advantage stick, pitching beyond the fourth for the first time this season while allowing just a third-inning single and three walks.

Rafael Montero and Chris Kean followed Cornielle with a scoreless inning each. Yovanny Cruz allowed an unearned run on a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth.

Scherzer (0-2) surrendered all five runs, four earned, on six hits with five strikeouts. CJ Van Eyk pitched five scoreless behind Scherzer for the Bisons.

Game three of the series is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. Elmer Rodriguez and Grant Rogers are slated to start for the RailRiders and Bisons, respectively.