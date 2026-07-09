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The stage is officially set for a Little League Major Baseball district championship doubleheader on Sunday after four teams earned their ways to the finals on Thursday night.

All four winners, two from District 16 and two from District 31, will converge at Valley East Little League in Drums on Sunday where both district title games will be played.

The District 31 championship will be up first at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and will feature Greater Pittston Area taking on Back Mountain.

GPA was the District 16 champion last year, now competing for their first District 31 title after this year’s statewide redistricting moved them over. Back Mountain was the District 31 runner-up a season ago.

The District 16 championship game, scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Sunday, will see Valley East playing on their home turf against Mountain Top.

Valley East is another league competing in a new district this year: they are one of several Hazleton-area leagues that were moved up into District 16 after previously competing in District 18.

D31 MAJOR BASEBALL SEMIS

Greater Pittston Area 11, Greater Wyoming Area 1

Jake Hulse launched two homers, including a grand slam, drove in five runs and helped lead Greater Pittston to a spot in the District 31 title game with a win in five innings over cross-river rivals Greater Wyoming Area.

Jaxon Bender and Rocco Skula combined to allow just one hit and one run over five impressive innings for GPA.

Justin Oliveri had three hits for GPA. Skula, Barrett Weinschenk, Angelo Macario and Deklan Bender each had two hits.

Franco Ramiza had the lone hit of the evening for Greater Wyoming Area. Bryce Bauman scored the team’s lone run in the first inning.

Back Mountain 10, Kingston/Forty Fort 0

Ollie Bross threw four no-hit innings on just 49 pitches as Back Mountain cruised to the District 31 final by knocking out the defending district champs from Kingston/Forty Fort.

Bruce Knowles had two doubles and drove in four runs to lead Back Mountain. Isaac Tribendis drove in two runs on two hits and scored twice.

Bross, Max Kovich and Brian Vinsko added an RBI apiece for Back Mountain.

Bryce Jordan and Emery Yurko each drew walks for Kingston/Forty Fort.

D16 MAJOR BASEBALL SEMIS

Valley East 4, Hazleton 0

Brantlee Butcher allowed just two hits and struck out 11 over 4.2 scoreless innings to help lead Valley East to the District 16 championship game with a win over Hazleton.

Caden Winder covered the final four outs without allowing a baserunner to close out the win.

Aiden Merenick doubled and scored a run for Valley East. Rex Molinaro and Damian Guzman each drove in a run.

Jaiel Burgos and Wisniel Cabrera each singled for Hazleton.

Mountain Top 7, Valley West 2

Eli Metz blasted a three-run home run to help Mountain Top pull away for a win over Valley West and a berth in the District 16 championship game.

Jake Nealon pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing just two runs on six hits.

Metz had three total hits to lead Mountain Top at the plate. Bo Galella tripled while Lenny Blasavage, Jax Yanchick and Brody May added a base hit each.

Jason Ervin had two hits for Valley West. Tyler Keck singled and drove in a run. Jude Ulanoski and Kade Midas each scored a run.

SECTION 5 MINOR SOFTBALL

Back Mountain 10, Old Forge 2

Harper Harrison struck out 13 hitters and gave up just one hit as Back Mountain advanced out of the elimination bracket with a win over Old Forge.

Harrison also had two hits and two RBI at the plate, as did teammate Sylvia Bross to power Back Mountain. Sienna Bernardoni had two hits and scored three runs.

Adeline Reno had the only hit and only RBI of the game for Old Forge, driving in Alyssa Dominick in the top of the fourth.

Back Mountain will advance to the Section 5 championship, where Valley View awaits from the winner’s bracket. Back Mountain will have to beat Valley View twice to win the title.

The two teams will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday at Throop Little League. If Back Mountain wins, a second game will be played at the same time and place on Saturday.

SECTION 5 JUNIOR BASEBALL

Dingman Delaware 7, Township 6

The District 31 champ Township team’s rally in the seventh came up just a bit short as they were eliminated from the Section 5 tournament on Thursday.

Township trailed by as many as four runs late in the game, but entered the final frame down 7-4. A two-run single from Tommy Belles singled to make it 7-6, and Township had the tying run on third but couldn’t keep their season alive.

Joey Racavitch had two hits and an RBI for Township. David Klansek also drove in a run, and Cody Karboski scored twice.

Dingman Delaware, the representative from District 17, will play Hazle Township/Freeland in the Section 5 championship on Friday.

If Dingman Delaware beats Hazle Township/Freeland, a second game to determine the champion would be played at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

All games in the Section 5 tournament are held at the Avoca Flats field.