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Back Mountain’s quest for the Section 5 Little League Minor Softball tournament title came to an end Friday.

Two Mid Valley pitchers allowed one hit and combined to strike out 16 as the District 32 champion defeated Back Mountain 14-0 Friday at the Throop Little League.

District 31 champion Back Mountain entered Friday with a difficult task as it needed to defeat Mid Valley and then again on Saturday. Mid Valley shut out Back Mountain 8-0 to start the tournament.

Back Mountain’s Mackenzie Knowles broke up the no-hit bid with a single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The hit sent Lily Acker to third, marking only the second time Back Mountain had a runner in scoring position.

Mid Valley reliever Grace Eboli recorded her eighth strikeout to end the game and send Mid Valley to the state tournament July 15-21 at South Williamsport Little League.

Eboli worked three innings. Starter Nora Piercy opened the game with eight consecutive strikeouts.

Back Mountain’s Callie Naperski opened the fourth inning with a walk, the first of three baserunners her team had all game. She moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout by Laila Meeker, but was stranded there.

Mid Valley led 1-0 before scoring eight times in the top of the fourth. Emma Fredericks had the big hit — a three-run triple — as Mid Valley sent 12 batters to the plate and had five hits. It also benefited from several Back Mountain errors.

Mid Valley added five runs in the sixth. Arianna Linsinbigler had a two-run double. Eboli, Aubrey Altier and Brielle Dixon all had RBI singles.

SECTION 5 JUNIOR BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Hazle Township/Freeland 12, Dingman Delaware 0

Luca DeCosmo allowed just one hit and struck out seven hitters over five scoreless innings as Hazle Township/Freeland won the Section 5 Junior title with a win over Dingman Delaware.

The District 16 champs scored 12 runs on just three hits, drawing 14 walks to provide much of the offense needed to win the game.

Alex Simmons had a two-run double to spark Hazle Township/Freeland. DeCosmo and Yadier Calderon had the other two hits, with DeCosmo driving in a run.

Alexander Nocchi added an RBI for Hazle Township/Freeland.

Karl Henry had the lone hit of the game for Dingman Delaware, the District 17 champs who beat Township on Thursday to reach the finals.

Hazle Township/Freeland will now head to the Pennsylvania Junior Baseball State Tournament, scheduled to start on July 15.