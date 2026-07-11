England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal match against Norway on Saturday.

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jude Bellingham locked arms with teammate Harry Kane as England fans belted out the Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

Bellingham certainly earned the serenade.

He scored twice on Saturday — an equalizer in the first half and the go-ahead goal in the third minute of extra time — to lift England past Norway 2-1 and into the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 2018.

The Real Madrid star has now matched Kane with six goals in this tournament, two behind France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi and one shy of Norway’s Erling Haaland, who was held scoreless by England. Bellingham also scored twice in the round of 16 as England beat co-host Mexico.

England, winner of the 1966 World Cup and facing pressure to return to the title match, is now one win away from getting there. The Three Lions will face either Argentina or Switzerland, who were set to play Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Not everyone was thrilled with England’s performance.

“We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today,” coach Thomas Tuchel said in a contentious interview with Fox Sports. “The result is fantastic. We’re in the last four. It’s amazing, but not happy with the performance … in every sense.”

Bellingham seemed to disagree with his coach’s critique after England prevailed in the heat and humidity of South Florida, with temperatures reaching 92 degrees at the start of warmups.

“Well, whatever,” Bellingham said, shaking his head. “It’s difficult out there. It’s a tough shift. My thoughts and appreciation goes to the players out there who put in a great shift.”

Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 36th minute for Norway, a squad that reached its first quarterfinals and took the internet by storm with its “Viking row” and the charisma of Haaland, their fearsome 6-foot-5 striker.

Haaland was kept off the scoresheet for the first time in this World Cup. The Manchester City star sat dejectedly on the bench after he was subbed out for Jorgen Strand Larsen in the second half of extra time.

Norway nearly went ahead 2-1 in the 56th minute when Torbjørn Heggem put a rebound past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after a corner kick. Following a video review, the goal was disallowed because of a foul by Haaland in the box. Haaland was also denied by Pickford on a point-blank header in the first half.

Schjelderup, making just his second start of the tournament, fired a shot that caromed off the right post and into the net to stun an England team that had dominated possession to that point. Bellingham’s equalizer from close range elicited a roar from that crowd that included Mick Jagger and England great David Beckham.

Schjelderup, who set up both of Haaland’s goals in Norway’s round of 16 win over Brazil, celebrated by stretching his arms wide and looking at the crowd as his teammates lifted him onto their shoulders. Meanwhile, Kane sat near midfield, grabbing his leg and looking toward the officials. No foul was called.

Late in the first half, a goal kick appeared to clip a cable over the field shortly before Bellingham scored the tying goal.

By rule, if the ball had been noticed hitting the cable, play would have stopped and a drop ball would have been utilized to determine possession. FIFA, more than an hour afterward, said there was “no evidence” that the ball hit the wire — citing technology in the ball.

“Before England’s goal … the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the ‘heartbeat of the ball’ when in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball,” FIFA said.

It’s unclear when or how FIFA reviewed that data.

The match was not interrupted and it was not even known if the video assistant referee, Jerome Brisard, reviewed the play. Brisard was also in the VAR role for the Argentina-Egypt match in the quarterfinals, one where Argentina rallied to win 3-2 and Egypt complained the officiating was unfair.

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland took the kick to start the play in question, which was controlled by England seconds after the trajectory of the ball changed, suggesting it brushed one of the cables used to suspend a robotically controlled camera. The ball was eventually played to Bellingham, who beat Nyland with a low shot to the far post.

Nyland slapped the turf in frustration and he, Haaland and coach Ståle Solbakken had words for referee Clement Turpin of France after the play and going into halftime.

“He says that he didn’t see it himself and that he didn’t get any message that it actually happened,” Solbakken said. “FIFA says there was no touch and that there was no signal in the chip in the ball, so he can’t do anything about it. But the ball fell straight down. … It did touch it.”

Solbakken also insisted that’s not why Norway lost.

“Let’s not make this the story of the match,” he said.

There was a brief moment of silence before the match in honor of Jayden Adams, the 25-year-old midfielder for South Africa whose death was announced earlier Saturday.