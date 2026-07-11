Robin Barth was the first-place female finisher in last year’s Back Mountain Triathlon and now leads a coaching company, Rise Up Racing, that has grown to nearly 190 members in North Central Pennsylvania.

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On any given triathlon race morning, before the first swimmer hits the water, Robin Barth has already likely logged a few miles, whether or not she is racing. She is checking on nervous first-timers, encouraging seasoned athletes and making sure no one on the Rise Up Racing team feels as if they are facing the challenge alone.

For Barth, that sense of belonging is the reason she keeps showing up for the sport of triathlon and her team.

“This team has become my family,” Barth said.

That family, and the larger community around it, has become a major factor in Barth’s continued success in triathlon. The seven-time Ironman finisher and first-place female finisher at the 2025 Back Mountain Triathlon understands how much easier a difficult sport can feel when people are willing to help each other through it.

“You don’t have to do this sport alone,” Barth said. “There is for sure someone out there to teach you to swim, or get on a bike and go for a ride with you.”

That belief is critical to her role as a coach, but it began taking root long before Rise Up Racing formed in North Central Pennsylvania.

Barth grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Muncy High School, where she was part of the swim team. She continued competing in college, playing soccer and participating in track and field at Geneva College before later transferring to Liberty University through its online program.

“I was living and studying the (Arabic) language in Jordan at the time, so it was great to be able to continue and finish my degree online,” Barth said.

Her time in Jordan coincided with the start of the Syrian war. Barth’s ability to translate between Arabic and English was greatly needed, and she began working with Syrian refugees. In that setting, community was not just a buzzword. It was something people leaned on to rebuild routines, restore confidence and keep moving forward together.

It was also in Jordan where Barth first found triathlon. While dating the man who would become her husband, she decided to try an off-road sprint race.

“Like many first-timers, I had no idea what to expect,” Barth said. “But after that first race, I was immediately hooked.”

Years later, Barth returned to Pennsylvania with her husband, and together they began to grow their family. As life at home expanded, so did Barth’s commitment to triathlon.

“It’s a lot easier to make big improvements at the start. It’s motivating to see your times improving,” she said.

And improve she did. What started with that first off-road sprint race in Jordan grew into a steady pursuit of improvement, including in a personal-best Ironman finish of 10 hours, 52 minutes at Ironman Maryland in 2021.

Throughout this growth, Barth became aware something lacking in North Central Pa.

“There was such a need for community. COVID disrupted so much and it took awhile for athletes to get together again,” she said.

They needed people to meet them at the pool, ride with them on local roads, answer the intimidating first-timer questions and remind them that they belonged.

That realization became the catalyst for Barth’s coaching company, Rise Up Racing. The team of athletes has grown into nearly 190 members and become a place where veteran racers and newcomers come together.

“The best part is seeing these relationships form and see how everyone is able to support each other. You can always find someone that has what you need,” she said.

That same sense of community will follow Barth through her own race calendar this year, including the Happy Valley and Musselman 70.3 and Maryland 140.6 Ironman races.

This summer in particular the heat may remind her of Jordan, where her triathlon story began. But the athlete, mother and coach she has become is clearly rooted in Pennsylvania and the people around her.

Whether she is chasing her own goals or helping someone else reach a first finish line, Barth continues to rise up with the community she helped build.

BACKGROUND QUESTIONS

Q: Where did you grow up?

A: I grew up in Pennsylvania and have been fortunate to build both my family and Rise Up Racing here. One of my greatest passions is helping grow the endurance community throughout North Central Pennsylvania.

Q: What was your high school/college athletic experience?

A: I played sports growing up and in college, but I wasn’t a lifelong triathlete. Like many athletes I coach today, I found endurance sports later in life.

Q: Did your athletic background help you in triathlon?

A: Absolutely. It taught me consistency, discipline, and how to work toward long-term goals. Those lessons have become even more valuable as a coach, helping athletes discover what’s possible regardless of where they’re starting.

Q: Do you have any family members who are also triathletes?

A: My daughter just completed her first triathlon! But overall, my family is incredibly supportive. They volunteer at races, cheer on our athletes and have become a big part of the Rise Up Racing community.

Q: Do you have an inspiration or someone who motivated you to begin triathlons?

A: Triathlon is hard sport with many different parts: swim, bike, run, transition, nutrition, mental toughness, facing weather challenges, etc. For me it has always been the allure of chasing the “perfect” race that keeps me in the sport.

Q: How many triathlons have you done?

A: I’ve raced dozens of triathlons over the years, from sprint races to seven Ironman finishes, but today I get just as excited watching our athletes cross their own finish lines.

Q: What/where/how long was your first triathlon?

A: My first triathlon was in 2012 in Jordan and it was an off-road sprint triathlon. Like many first-timers, I had no idea what to expect, but I was immediately hooked.

Q: What is your experience with the Wilkes-Barre or Back Mountain Triathlon(s)?

A: Back Mountain is one of those races that reminds you why local events matter. I’ve coached many people to strong finishes for this race in the past, but last year was my first year competing. I had so much fun! It’s incredibly well organized, community focused, and brings together athletes of every experience level. Events like this are the backbone of our sport.

Q: What is your proudest moment in triathlon/endurance racing?

A: While I’m proud of my own race results, my proudest moments are as a coach standing at the finish line watching my athletes finish a race that they worked so hard for.

Q: Are you married?

A: Yes. Without my husband I wouldn’t be able to train or do what I do. So although he doesn’t compete regularly, his selfless love has helped me to be more present.

Q: Kids?

A: Yes, we have four kids. Ages 6, 8, 2, and 17 months.

Q: How do you fit them into your training?

A: Life doesn’t revolve around mom and her races, but we strive to celebrate each other. For me that means early morning training sessions to balance family. But I do love to see my family at my finish lines.

FAVORITES

Q: Swim, bike or run?

A: Bike.

Q: Has your favorite changed?

A: Most definitely – cycling takes years to get comfortable and grow in. But I’ve put in a tremendous amount of work into what used to be my biggest weakness and now it is likely my strength.

Q: Favorite triathlon/endurance race, or dream race location.

A: It’s no secret I have been training and trying for Kona (Ironman World Championship Slot) for years. It will always be Kona for me.

A: Ideal pre-race and post-race meal?

Q: Pre, eggs and toast. Post, cheeseburger.

Q: Any superstitions for race day?

A: No.

Q: What is your favorite type of workout when training for a race?

A: Tie between a beautiful open water swim to a perfect weather day on the bike with gorgeous views from the top of a climb.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do outside of triathlon or endurance racing?

A: Spending time with my family. As a family of six, it’s hard to do anything wild, but we love our time spent together at a local park. Pennsylvania is so beautiful, it’s not hard to find a great place to be together.

Q: Favorite memory from a triathlon race?

A: Sea 2 Summit triathlon and cresting the top of Mt. Washington (when I really thought I wasn’t going to make it).

Q: Do you have a mantra or a phrase that gets you through the tough parts of training/racing?

A: There is no difference. Which for me means race day is an equalizer. We are all facing the same conditions and there is no difference between myself and the next female competitor

Q: Favorite race weather conditions?

A: No wind, cooler but not too cool temps, barely wetsuit legal water temperature and a sun that stays away but can be felt on the run.

THIS OR THAT

Q: Garmin, Apple or no watch?

A: Garmin.

Q: Indoor or outdoor training?

A: Swim outdoor, bike outdoor, run treadmill.

Q: Flip turns or wall touch?

A: Flip turn.

Q: Coach, training plan or self-led workouts?

A: Coach. Even coaches benefit from having another set of eyes and someone to provide accountability and perspective.

Q: Full kit or mixed-up pieces for race day?

A: Full kit.

Q: Hand massage, Theragun or neither?

A: Neither.

Q: Aero bars or tri bars?

A: Aero.

Q: Relay or full tri?

A: Full.

LOOKING AHEAD

Q: Do you have any goals for your triathlon career?

A: Personally, I’d love to continue racing at a high level and qualify for Kona this year, but my bigger goal is to continue growing Rise Up Racing and creating opportunities for athletes of every age and ability to try the sport. I want to see more local races thrive and more people discover how welcoming this sport can be.

Q: How do you stay motivated through the offseason?

A: I love the training more than I love racing.

Q: Any advice for those racing for the first time this year?

A: Don’t worry about your time. Soak in the experience, thank the volunteers, smile for the photographers and remember you only get one first triathlon.

Q: What does your race calendar look like this season?

A: Musselman 70.3 this weekend and then Ironman Maryland in September (A-race).