Chris Johnson made his legacy on the field with a 2,000-yard rushing season in 2009. Now 40 and battling ALS, the former NFL star is raising awareness for the disease and hoping to secure more funding for research through the return of the Ice Bucket Challenge.

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Former NFL Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson, known also as CJ2K, always gave 100% on the field throughout his playing career with the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

The first round draft pick out of East Carolina used his blazing 4.24 40-yard speed to rush for 9,651 yards and score 55 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons. He also caught 307 passes for an additional 2,255 yards and nine touchdowns.

Johnson is one of only nine NFL running backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, a feat he accomplished in 2009 when he carried the ball 306 times for 2,006 yards.

Now 40 years old, he recently went public with news of his sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and subsequent medical care. Johnson communicates through special technology that translates his eye movements into spoken words using his actual voice. He recorded his voice several months ago before losing the ability to talk, and the equipment utilizes those recordings to translate and voice the words he now shares.

He is hopeful his story will help other people get diagnosed sooner and encourage funding for further medical research, genetic testing, counseling and new treatments.

That’s where Johnson, his family and friends are leading the way to help. Like he did on the playing field, CJ2K is once again making a positive difference by inspiring another ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. The original challenge took place in 2014.

Inspired by Johnson’s courage in the face of adversity and his intense desire to help others, many of his football brethren, both coaches and players, as well as athletes in other sports and fans everywhere are accepting this new ice bucket challenge.

The spark for the return of the ice bucket endeavor was not a celebrity, but a fan. Hunter Mecum, a former basketball player at the University of Utah, posted a video in Johnson’s honor. Johnson saw Mecum’s video and asked the world to participate.

The list of well-known participants dowsing themselves with ice water and raising funds includes NFL greats including: Eric Dickerson, Aaron Donald, Devin Hester, DeSean Jackson, Edgerrin James, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson, Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith and Charles Woodson.

Of course, not everyone accepting the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is a well-known athlete. People in various walks of life are also joining the effort and it is growing every day.

According to the ALS Association: “Every day without new treatments costs people living with ALS, like Chris Johnson, their voice, their independence, their time. The (original) ALS Ice Bucket Challenge made it possible to invest in research and because of that one treatment already exists that can slow down progression and even restore some of the lost function.

“But it helps only two percent of people with a very specific ALS gene mutation. Your gift funds the science to reach the other 98 percent. Our goal is to raise one million dollars and 100 percent of every dollar is dedicated to ALS research. We are in the final push, and we need you.”

Early results from the latest clinical trials show promise for treating those with sporadic ALS. This is what research does, and this is what the ice bucket challenge is funding.

The revival of the ice bucket phenomenon is a powerful, full-circle moment and a tribute to three young men then living with ALS – Anthony Senerchia, Pete Frates (a former baseball player at Boston College), and Pat Quinn – who inspired the initial effort 12 years ago. Thanks to them, more than 17 million people participated in the challenge and raised $115 million for the ALS Association.

All three have since passed away from the disease, but the tremendous mark they made globally continues today with Johnson picking up the torch they lit.

Major League Baseball has long been a strong supporter of treatment advances and medical research related to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Gehrig, the New York Yankees legend, was diagnosed with ALS and forced to retire from playing baseball in 1939. On the Fourth of July that year, the Yankees honored Gehrig with a special appreciation day at Yankee Stadium.

It was then and there that Gehrig made his memorable speech to the fans, saying, “For the past two weeks you have been reading about a bad break (his ALS diagnosis). Yet today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth. … I might have been given a bad break, but I’ve got an awful lot to live for. Thank you.”

Gehrig was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame by a special election in 1939. Players typically are not eligible for election until they have been retired from the game for five years. Given Gehrig’s serious medical condition, the waiting period was waived.

A similar waiver was granted in 1973 to enshrine the late Roberto Clemente into the Hall of Fame. Clemente died on December 31, 1972, in a plane crash while taking food and other critically needed supplies to help people affected by a major earthquake in Nicaragua.

Major League Baseball celebrates Lou Gehrig Day annually on June 2 to commemorate the date in 1925 when Gehrig became the starting first baseman for New York and began his then record 2,130 consecutive games played streak.

Ironically, Gehrig died from complications of ALS on June 2, 1941.

Despite the physical challenges, people with ALS maintain their mental awareness.

“I still think the same,” Johnson told former New York Giants star Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America.”

“I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn’t cooperate.”

Our cooperation, though, speaks volumes. It’s going to take all of us, working together, to finally see a world without ALS. When that day comes, Chris Johnson will be among the biggest heroes who made it happen.

David Jolley is a writer, author, public relations and marketing communications consultant, sports fan and historian. For more content, visit davidajolley.com.