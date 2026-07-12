Bill Feist, of Bear Ceek Township, was the fastest local finisher in this year’s Giants Despair Hillclimb, taking fourth place in his 2008 Stohr F1000 with a time of 42.679 seconds.

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It wasn’t Mark Aubele’s first time conquering the Giants Despair Hillclimb. This time, though, went into the history books.

The Irwin, Pa., native decisively set a new record this weekend while earning his second career victory in the famed event on East Northampton Street in Laurel Run.

Aubele, who also won in 2022, turned in a time of 35.602 seconds in his 2012 Wolf GB08, smashing the former record by more than two full seconds. Another two-time race winner, Ron Moreck, had just claimed the mark last July by breaking an 11-year-old record.

Whereas both of Moreck’s wins (2023, 2025) came in the same car, Aubele had a new ride this year after winning four years ago in a 2003 Ford Mustang LS Swap.

In a new car — the only entry this year in the Special 2 (1651-3500cc) category — he was more than six seconds faster than his 2022 victory.

Adding to a big weekend was Michele Aubele — Mark’s wife — who finished in sixth place at 44.296 seconds in a 2008 BMW 135i.

Mark Aubele was also more than six seconds faster than the rest of the field at this year’s Hillclimb. Dan Foley, a fellow Western Pennsylvania resident, took second place in his 2008 Mitsubishi Evo x with a time of 42.146 seconds.

Foley edged out Michael Robinson, who took third in a 1999 Chevrolet Camaro (42.661).

The top local finisher was Bear Creek Township’s Bill Feist, who finished fourth in his 2008 Stohr F1000 with a time of 42.679 seconds.

Raymond Kochin, of Weatherly, was fifth place (43.436) in a 2020 SpeedCar Extreme.

Rounding out the top 10 were Bear Creek Township’s Brandon Usloski (44.436, CompKart cross Kart), Ohio’s Theodore Klaus (44.534, 1978 Wheeler FSV), Forty Fort’s Matthew Jones (44.598, 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06) and New Hampshire’s Charles King (45.071, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado).