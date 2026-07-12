Back Mountain takes a victory lap after winning the District 31 Major Baseball championship at Valley East Little League in Drums.

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DRUMS — A dominant pitching performance. Excellent glovework at first base. And an offense that was able to scratch together some runs.

Those three elements led to Back Mountain shutting out Greater Pittston Area 3-0 Sunday afternoon for the District 31 Little League Major Baseball championship at Valley East Little League.

“Two very, very good teams playing against each other,” Back Mountain manager Brian Wielgosz said. “We were just fortunate to squeak a couple runs by and come out on top.”

First, the pitching. Back Mountain’s Jack Kaytl threw a complete-game one-hitter with eight strikeouts. He took a no-hitter into the fifth that ended when GPA’s Johan Marte led off with a single to center field.

Later in the inning, GPA had runners on second and third with two outs. Landry Henries was hit by a pitch and Barrett Weinschenk reached on an error; but moved up a base on a flyout.

This is where the slick fielding of Back Mountain first baseman Bruce Knowles preserved his team’s 2-0 advantage. GPA’s Justin Oliveri smoked a low liner over the first-base bag, but Knowles reached across his body to snag it. Had the ball eluded Knowles, there’s no doubt two runs would have scored.

“You can make an argument. Jack pitched a heck of a game,” Wielgosz said. “But Bruce played out of his mind today defensively. That right there was tying the game. At that point it was still 2-0. Again, he saved us a couple times.”

Knowles robbed Oliveri with a similar play on a liner in the second inning.

Now for the offense. Back Mountain came into the game with 39 runs in four tournament games. GPA, though, had allowed just three runs in three games.

Back Mountain scored a run in the first when Ollie Bross reached on a fielder’s choice, moved up two bases on wild pitches and scored when Katyl bounced a single through the left side.

Back Mountain added its second run in the fourth as it loaded the bases on singles by Bross and Matthew Wycallis and an error where Katyl reached base. Bross scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Again in the fifth, Back Mountain took advantage of and error to score. Mac Hanson walked, moved to second on a groundout and to third on a steal. He scored on an error.

Aside from the fifth inning, GPA had just one other runner in scoring position. Jaxon Bender led off the game by being hit by a pitch. He moved to second, but was stranded as Katyl retired the next three batters.

“Obviously, not to outcome we were looking for,” GPA manager Jerry Hulse said, “but Back Mountain is a good program, they always have been. We certainly expected a battle when we came in here today. Unfortunately, we fell short.”

The Section 5 Major Baseball tournament will take place at Valley East starting on Saturday. Back Mountain will play District 32 champ Carbino Club at 5 p.m. District 16 champ Valley East faces District 17 champion Abington at 7 p.m.

District 31 Major Baseball Championship

Back Mountain 3, Greater Pittston Area 0

Greater Pitt. Area`AB`R`H`BI

J.Bender 2b`1`0`0`0

Hulse p`2`0`0`0

Marte lf`2`0`1`0

Henries 3b`1`0`0`0

Weinschenk c`2`0`0`0

Argento ss`2`0`0`0

Oliveri 1b`2`0`0`0

Skula eh`2`0`0`0

Pirillo eh`1`0`0`0

Macario rf`2`0`0`0

D.Bender cf`1`0`0`0

Rossi eh`1`0`0`0

Totals`19`0`1`0

Back Mountain`AB`R`H`BI

Wielgosz cf`2`0`1`0

Bross ss`2`2`1`0

Wycallis 2b`2`0`1`0

Kaytl p`2`0`1`1

Knowles 1b`2`0`0`0

Rollins lf`2`0`0`0

Salko 3b`2`0`1`0

Hanson rf`1`1`0`0

Kovach eh`2`0`0`0

Page eh`1`0`0`0

Tribendis c`2`0`0`0

Vinsko eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`3`5`1

Greater Pitt. Area`000`000 — 0

Back Mountain`100`11x — 3

E — GPA 2, BMT 1. LOB — GPA 4, BMT 6. SB — Hanson. CS — Marte.

Greater Pitt. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hulse (L)`4.2`5`3`1`1`8

J.Bender`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Back Mountain`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Katyl (W)`6`1`0`0`1`8