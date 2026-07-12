Valley East’s Rex Molinaro slide into home to score on a wild pitch as Mountain Top pitcher Eli Metz waits for the ball in the fifth inning. The run tied the score 2-2.

Valley East pitcher Isaac Richards and first baseman Damian Guzman celebrate their 3-2 win over Mountain Top in the District 16 Major Baseball championship game.

Valley East’s Bryce Testa races to first base as Mountain Top pitcher Eli Metz fields the ball and makes the throw to first for an out in the fifth inning.

Valley East’s Damian Guzman reacts as he runs back to his dugout after scoring the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.

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DRUMS — Valley East’s two biggest at-bats Sunday afternoon resulted in the baseball traveling about 10 feet — if that.

Rex Molinaro’s bunt single to start the fifth inning and Luke Isaacson’s groundout which went about a foot from home plate helped Valley East score two runs and rally past Mountain Top 3-2 in the District 16 Little League Major Baseball championship game.

Valley East will host the Section 5 Minor and Major Baseball tournament starting Saturday. Valley East will play District 17 champion Abington at 7 p.m. and District 31 champ Back Mountain facing District 32 champ Carbino Club at 5 p.m. The minor division games will be at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The championship was the first District 16 title for Valley East, which was among several Hazleton area teams that were moved from District 18 through statewide redistricting this year.

Molinaro, whose brother Bryce was a starting infielder for Penn State this season, dropped down a bunt and made it to second on an error on the hit. Molinaro moved to third when Bryce Testa followed with a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch to knot the game 2-2.

“Rex is one of the best baseball players you’re ever going to find,” Valley East manager Jerry Richards said. “I can’t wait to see how he does when he grows up. I knew he was going to get that bunt down and he’s so fast and puts so much pressure on the defense. It was almost like a foregone conclusion he was going to make it.

“I never had a doubt in my mind that was the right spot for him to get that bunt down.”

Damian Guzman then walked and took second on a wild pitch. TJ Greco followed with an infield single that was knocked down by second base, sending Guzman to third. Isaacson then stepped to the plate and his swing resulted in the ball landing in front of home plate. He was thrown out at first, but the throw home wasn’t in time to get Guzman.

“Just enough to get it done,” Richards said.

Mountain Top’s Jaxon Kepping opened the bottom of the sixth by reaching on an error on a bunt. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Valley East reliever Isaac Richards retired the next three batters to end the game.

Valley East took a 1-0 lead in the first as Lucas Ferdinand singled and scored on a double by Richards. Mountain Top tied the score in the second when Parker Wise opened the inning with a home run to left-center field.

The game then became a pitchers duel between Mountain Top’s Eli Metz and Valley East’s Caden Winder until Mountain Top pushed in a go-ahead run in the fifth.

Wise started the fifth by bouncing a double just inside the left-field foul line. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Bo Galella.

“Eli Metz, I think is the best player in this whole area. He pitched a great game,” said Mountain Top manager Tom Kepping, a Valley East alum. “Our kids gave it everything they had. We tried a little bit of small ball at the end and it just didn’t work out for us.”

District 16 Major Baseball Championship

Valley East 3, Mountain Top 2

Mountain Top`AB`R`H`BI

Hoban 2b`2`0`0`0

Metz p`2`0`1`0

Nealon ss`2`0`0`0

Wise eh`2`2`2`1

Galella c`2`0`0`1

Smith cf`2`0`0`0

Greeley 1b`2`0`1`0

Grobelny 3b`2`0`0`0

Kepping rf`2`0`0`0

Blasavage eh`2`0`0`0

Yanchick eh`2`0`0`0

May lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`2`4`2

Valley East`AB`R`H`BI

L.Ferdinand 1b`2`1`1`0

Winder p`2`0`0`0

A.Ferdinand ss`1`0`1`1

Richards c`2`0`1`1

Butcher 2b`2`0`0`0

Merenich eh`2`0`0`0

Molinaro cf`2`1`1`0

Testa 2b`1`0`0`0

Guzman eh`0`1`0`0

Greco lf`2`0`1`0

Isaacson eh`1`0`0`1

Rebarchak rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`19`3`5`2

Mountain Top`010`010`0 — 2

Valley East`100`02x — 3

E — Mtp. 1, VE 2. LOB — Mtp. 4, VE 6. 2B — Wise, Richards. HR — Wise. SB — A.Ferdinand. SAC — Testa.

Mountain Top`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Metz (L)`5`5`3`2`4`7

Valley East`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Winder (W)`5`4`2`2`0`8

Richards (S)`1`0`0`0`0`1