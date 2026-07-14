A spectator shelters from the sun as they watch a practice round for the British Open Golf championships at Royal Birkdale golf club, in Southport, England, on Tuesday.

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SOUTHPORT, England — The oldest championship in golf is now the last major of the year.

The British Open dates to 1860 and returns this year to Royal Birkdale, and it’s already different from anything the world’s best players have seen this year. The links course along the Lancashire coast of England is yellow and brown, the sure sign of a fast and firm test.

Scottie Scheffler is trying to become the first repeat winner of the British Open since Padraig Harrington won in 2007 and 2008 — the second one also was at Royal Birkdale. He also can become only the third player in the last 20 years to go three straight years winning a major.

There are favorites and there are inspirations, such as David Howard, the 27-year-old Irish amateur who didn’t even expect to be alive at this stage in his career, much less playing in the Open.

Even though Royal Birkdale did not join the British Open rotation until 1954, this is the 11th time it has hosted golf’s oldest major. And its roll call of champions rivals any other links course. All but one champion at Birkdale is either in the World Golf Hall of Fame or will be.

Here’s what to know going into the 154th edition of the British Open:

When does the British Open start?

The British Open starts Thursday, and it is the longest day in golf, starting at 6:35 a.m. local time with the last group teeing off at 4:21 p.m. The British Open and the Masters are the only majors that start only from the first tee.

How can I watch the British Open?

This will be the 10th year for NBC Sports to be the lead broadcast network in the United States, and it will be wall-to-wall coverage. For the weekday rounds in Eastern Daylight Time, Peacock will carry The Open from 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., with USA Network taking over from 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. USA Network will broadcast it from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, followed by NBC from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The final round will be an hour earlier. USA Network will start at 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., with NBC picking it up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who’s playing the British Open?

The 156-man field has players from nearly 30 countries and is the most global of the four majors. Only 20 players have come from 36-hole qualifying that took place two weeks ago at four links courses in the U.K. The other “qualifiers” were leading players from 15 tournaments held on every main tour in the world and every continent on which golf is played. The last to qualify was Joe Dean, who won an 18-hole “Last Chance Qualifier” held Monday at Royal Birkdale.

Who are the favorites?

Scottie Scheffler has been the betting favorite at every major this year, and the British Open is no exception. But the margins are smaller for the world’s No. 1 player whose last win was in January. BetMGM Sportsbook has Scheffler at +750, narrowly ahead of Masters champion Rory McIlroy at +850. The English hopes, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, are at +1400. Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are at +2500.

Who’s worth rooting for?

Look no further than David Howard, an Irish amateur who came through qualifying to get into his first major. A trained mechanic, Howard was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis — a rare condition for which there is no cure — when he was 7. It’s only because of recent medical advances that the life expectancy for those with the disease is longer than their mid-20s. He takes up to 30 tablets a day to prevent infection and help digest food properly. His father, John, will be on his bag this week.

What’s at stake?

The winner is introduced as the “Champion Golfer of the Year” and receives the silver claret jug, the oldest trophy in golf. Scheffler had to officially return the claret jug to the R&A on Tuesday. The winner is exempt to the British Open through his 55th birthday, and he is exempt into the other three majors for the next five years.

What’s the forecast?

Bad weather can dog the British Open, but not this week. It has been warm and sunny all week and those should be the conditions when play begins on Thursday, with the forecast for temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) for the first round and 25 C (75 F) on Friday.

It gets slightly cooler over the weekend, but there should still be plenty of sun.

What happened last year?

Scottie Scheffler won by four shots in the British Open’s second visit to Royal Portrush in six years to capture his second major of 2025 — after the PGA Championship — and the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

What kind of history does Royal Birkdale have?

Royal Birkdale joined the British Open rotation in 1954, the last addition among courses in England. But it’s regarded as the best in England, and in 72 years this is the 11th time hosting the championship. But it’s not quite the same course as when Jordan Spieth won in 2017. The par-3 14th hole is gone. No. 14 is now a par 5 that used to be the 15th hole. And it’s followed by an entirely new par-3 15th that can play as long as 241 yards.