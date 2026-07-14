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WRIGHT TWP. — Drawing the hosting gig for the Section 5 9-11 tournament as the District 16 champion, Mountain Top made the tourney’s opening day a memorable one for the hometown crowd gathered to cheer on their all-stars.

Behind a strong pitching performance from William Gagliardi and an eight-run outburst in the third inning, Mountain Top opened up the sectional with a 10-0 win in four innings over North Pocono on Tuesday evening.

All 12 hitters came to the plate for Mountain Top in the third, a massive inning that turned what looked like a good, competitive game into one the home team could end a few innings early.

Four hits, four walks, a few costly North Pocono errors and a whole lot of havoc on the bases did the trick for Mountain Top in the third as it ran straight through to Wednesday’s winners bracket final.

“Our message this week was to continue to have fun and to represent our league the best way we can,” Mountain Top manager Ryan Arcangeli said. “We had to work our way through those first two innings, we were able to get some good at-bats and some passed balls.”

After both teams got runners on but no damage in the first, Mountain Top took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. A pair of wild pitches brought Zach Stahlnecker and Mason McDonough home to score after both players hit singles to reach off North Pocono starter Joseph Tomcykoski.

That aggressive baserunning to plate two runs was really a preview of what Mountain Top was gearing up for in the third inning.

After Gagliardi turned in another scoreless inning on the mound, Mountain Top went to work.

Matt Dutrow singled to start the inning and Andrew Petros III drove him in with a long double to the center field fence. Petros advanced to third on the throw home to try and get Dutrow, and made it home after the throw to try and get him at third skipped into the outfield.

Matt Hummel drew a walk, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and then scored on a base hit from Gagliardi and the rout was on.

Four of the next five hitters reached base for Mountain Top, three on walks and one on a misplayed ball, and all came to around score largely by taking extra bases when they could and forcing the North Pocono defense into some mistakes.

“Get on base and cause some havoc on the bases, Coach Petros tries to do that all the time,” Arcangeli said. “We practice that, sometimes we get bit by it, but we want to live and die by it and today we were able to live a couple more times than we died.”

Noah Sorber’s RBI single made it a 10-0 game and put Mountain Top in a position to win it in the top of the fourth.

North Pocono showed signs of life with back-to-back base hits from Tomcykoski and Anthony Clark with one out, but a liner back up the middle was snared by Gagliardi who quickly fired to first to complete the double play and end the game.

Gagliardi pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits to pick up the win for Mountain Top.

The hosts will be back at Mountain Top Little League on Wednesday night in the Section 5 winners bracket final, taking on Green Ridge at 7:30 p.m. after Green Ridge defeated Back Mountain in the other sectional opening round game Tuesday.

The winners bracket game will be preceded by an elimination game between North Pocono and Back Mountain, which will start at 5:30 at the Mountain Top Little League complex.

Section 5 9-11 Baseball

Mountain Top 10, North Pocono 0

(4 inn.)

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

Halapin rf`2`0`0`0

Bowers cf`1`0`0`0

Tomcykoski p`2`0`1`0

Clark ss`2`0`1`0

Nealon 3b`2`0`1`0

Dwyer eh`1`0`0`0

Trubiano lf`1`0`0`0

Bryan eh`0`0`0`0

Rogan c`1`0`0`0

Lewis eh`1`0`0`0

Brunson 1b`1`0`0`0

Lenzer 2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`14`0`3`0

Mountain Top`AB`R`H`BI

Dutrow 2b`2`1`1`0

Petros c`2`1`1`1

Hummel 1b`0`1`0`0

Arcangeli ss`2`0`1`0

Gagliardi p`2`1`1`1

Stahlnecker 3b`1`2`1`0

Cook eh-1b`2`0`0`0

McDonough eh`1`2`1`0

Geiger lf`0`1`0`0

Rivera cf`2`1`0`0

Sorber eh`2`0`1`1

Olshefski rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`18`10`7`3

North Pocono`000`0 — 0

Mountain Top`028`x— 10

2B — Petros.

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Tomcykoski (L)`1.2`3`2`1`2`3

Clark`0.2`3`5`5`2`1

Trubiano`0.2`1`3`1`2`1

Mountain Top`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gagliardi (W)`4`3`0`0`1`3

Green Ridge 8, Back Mountain 4

Green Ridge scored six runs in the fourth inning, with Leland Kearney driving in three with a double and single, to defeat Back Mountain in a Section 5 9-11 Baseball opener at the Mountain Top Little League.

District 32 champion Green Ridge sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth to build an 8-2 lead.

District 31 champ Back Mountain cut the deficit to 8-4 in the fifth. Jason Pentka and Ben Brodginski walked and both scored on a double by Antonio Roman. Kearney entered the game in relief and retired the final five batters to end the game.

Roman also had an RBI single in the second as Back Mountain took a 2-0 lead.

Back Mountain will play North Pocono in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Green Ridge will play Mountain Top in the winners bracket finals at 7:30 p.m.