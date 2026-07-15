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Hanover Area’s quest for the Little League Senior Baseball state championship ended Wednesday with a pair of losses to Newville.

Newville won the opener 14-0 in five innings to force another game and then held off a Hanover Area rally attempt for a 9-7 win at Dubois Little League.

Section 5 champion Hanover Area trailed 9-6 going into the bottom of the seventh. Trey Mishanski hit an RBI single with two outs, sending Ben Kolbicka to third, but reliever Easton Witmer got a flyout to give Section 7 champion Newville the title.

Hanover Area had just one hit in the opening loss and was in trouble early in the second game. Newville led 4-0 going to the bottom of the fourth before Hanover Area scored its first run of the day.

Logan Richardson singled to start Hanover Area’s fourth and Ryan Bennett followed with a walk. Brody Richardson and Braedon Mullery followed with consecutive singles to score a run.

Hanover Area tied the score 4-4 in the fifth. Kolbicka walked and Mishanski singled to start the inning. Conor Richardson reached on an error, scoring Kolbicka. Two outs later, Brody Richardson hit a two-run double to knot the score 4-4.

Newville, though, responded with a five-run sixth highlighted by a two-run double by Branson Motter.

Hanover Area got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 9-6. Kolbicka walked and eventually scored on an error. Mishanski singled and scored on a single by Logan Richardson.

Brody Richardson finished 3-f0r-4 with a double. Mishanski was 3-for-5 and scored twice. Logan Richardson was 2-for-3. Kolbicka reached base four times (two walks, two HBP) and scored twice.

Logan Richardson had Hanover Area’s only hit in the opener when he singled to start the fourth inning.

Hanover Area’s best opportunity came in the first inning when Mishanski, Conor Richardson and Logan Richardson drew consecutive walks with one out. Reece Witmer entered in relief for Newville and retired eight in a row before departing at the end of the third inning.

Aside from the walks and single, Hanover Area’s only other baserunner came in the fourth when Brody Richardson was hit by a pitch.

Newville scored eight runs and banged out 10 hits in the first two innings. It scored six more runs in the fourth inning, sending 12 batters to the plate.

Newville earned a spot in the East Region Tournament July 21-27 in Bangor, Maine.