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One night after suffering its first loss of the postseason, Back Mountain responded in a big way to keep its season going, defeating North Pocono 14-4 in a Section 5 9-11 Baseball elimination game at Mountain Top Little League.

The District 31 champions have earned the right to play another day, advancing to the elimination bracket final on Thursday against Mountain Top after the host team was defeated by Green Ridge in the winner’s bracket final late Wednesday night.

Back Mountain followed a similar gameplan to the one Mountain Top used to beat North Pocono in Tuesday’s opening round: put the ball in play, take extra bases and capitalize on mistakes.

Antonio Roman staked Back Mountain to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, ripping a single into left field to score Max Gannon and Hudson Mann, and the wheels never stopped rolling from there.

Back Mountain scored at least one run in all six trips to the plate, benefiting from some North Pocono miscues along with their own aggressive baserunning and some timely hits along the way.

Marco Scatton made it 4-0 in the second inning with a well-placed bunt that brought home one run, then a second following an errant throw to try and get Scatton at first base.

Back Mountain added two more runs in the second to stretch their lead to 6-0, and made it 7-0 in the third thanks to an RBI double from Mann that traveled all the way out to the wall in center field.

Mann and Ben Brodginski each finished with two hits. Roman led the team with three RBI (his third coming on a bunt that, much like Scatton’s, ended up scoring two runs after an errant throw).

Monroe Hornak and Hunter Stavish drove in a run each for Back Mountain, and Stavish also helped out with some solid defense in left field including a great lunging catch to prevent two runs from scoring in the first inning.

North Pocono wasn’t able to get on the board until the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout from Blake Lewis. The District 17 representatives added two more in the fourth to make it 8-3.

Back Mountain poured it on late with six runs across the final two frames, and reliever Jaxon Pentka got a called third strike for the final out to send his team through to Thursday’s game.

Gannon got the start and earned the win for Back Mountain, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on two hits.

Tim Tarr covered three outs, and Pentka threw the last 1.1 frames with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

Joseph Tomcykoski had two hits, including a double, to lead North Pocono. Dominic Trubiano had two hits and drove in a run.

Green Ridge 19, Mountain Top 9

A roller coaster of a ballgame ended up tilted Green Ridge’s way, as the District 32 champions shook off a major Mountain Top comeback in the fourth to run away with a 19-9 win in five innings.

The win earns Green Ridge a much-needed day off on Thursday and a spot in the Section 5 championship on Friday.

Mountain Top will look to regroup and get another crack at Green Ridge, but they’ll first have to take on Back Mountain in an elimination game on Thursday evening.

Mountain Top spotted Green Ridge a 5-0 lead through three innings, came firing back to take an 8-5 lead in the top of the fourth only for Green Ridge to put up an eight-spot of their own to take the lead right back.

Leading 13-9 heading to their turn to bat in the fifth, six more runs came across and Green Ridge was able to enact the ten-run rule and end the game an inning early.

A couple big swings keyed Mountain Top’s surge in the fourth inning, but no one had a bigger swing than Ashton Cook.

After one run had already come across to cut Green Ridge’s lead to 5-1, Cook squared up a pitch and drilled it over the wall in right field to tie the game 5-5.

Noah Sorber added a two-run single and Andrew Petros III drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-5, a huge turnaround for the District 16 champs and tournament hosts.

But it would be a short-lived time in the lead as Green Ridge matched the eight runs with eight of its own, essentially washing out Mountain Top’s momentum and taking a 13-8 lead when the inning was all said and done.

Alex Cantafio drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 8-6, Leland Kearney made it 8-7 with an RBI single and Jordan Vescovi put Green Ridge in front 10-8 with a three-run triple.

Green Ridge plated three more before Mountain Top could finally escape the inning. They put together another big inning in the fifth to end the game, Charlie Trapper’s RBI single scoring the final run to make it official.

The champions from District 32 came out swinging and took an early lead in the bottom of the first.

Leland Kearney led off game with a single and came around to score after Myers launched a double into left field.

Myers came in to score after Will Mackrell ripped a single to score him, and it was a 2-0 Green Ridge lead by the time Mountain Top was able to escape the inning.

Three more runs followed in the second for Green Ridge, two of them coming on one swing from Cantafio.

Cantafio flared a single into left field to bring the first run home, with the second coming around after a fielding error.

Back to the top of the order, Kearney hit a grounder to second base that brought Cantafio home, making it 5-0.